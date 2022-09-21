Read full article on original website
Behind the scenes of ‘Lincoln Calling’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The already lively downtown bar district is alive and well this weekend with another annual Lincoln Calling. Many familiar with the festival know that it seeks to explore the ideas of arts, music, and education, but a lot of planning goes into getting a diverse setlist.
Free program starts in Lincoln to help kids develop reading skills
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Humanities Nebraska in Lincoln is starting this semester’s Prime Time Reading in several communities this school year. Humanities Nebraska Director of Literary Programs, Erika Hamilton, says the program will have over 400 programs across the state by the end of the year. The program has already...
Lincoln Calling working to ‘evolve the festival into something more’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For the past decade, Lincoln residents have always been able to look forward to Lincoln Calling. This year is no different, but there have been a few changes to the event. This year, the festival has set out to expand beyond performances to highlight the...
Multiple units are working on a vegetation fire south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A corn field is partially on fire near West A street in Lancaster county. Multiple units are responding. We do have a reporter on scene and will update the story as we receive more information.
Family Fall Fun Night brings a Lincoln school community together
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A local school celebrated Family Fall Fun Night on Friday to bring families and school staff together. Beattie Elementary School had games, food and plenty of kid-oriented activities for the community to enjoy. “Everybody always loves it,” said Rachel Fyfe, school coordinator. The event...
Nebraska Gaming Commission approves first Lincoln casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska’s first-ever casino on non-tribal land will open on Saturday. On Friday, the Nebraska Gaming Commission approved WarHorse Casino’s gaming application at a hearing on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s east campus. Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino will be the first casino in the city...
One person shot, killed in Lincoln overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– One person died after a shooting early Sunday morning according to Lincoln Police. Officers responded to reports of a man shot in the alley near 19th and O Streets just after midnight Sunday. The man, who officers believe to be in his 30s, died at the scene after life-saving measures by First Responders were not successful.
Lincoln Police investigating shots fired into crowd overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– Lincoln Police are investigating gunshots fired into a crowd Sunday around 2:00 a.m. near 23rd and Judson Street. Witnesses told police the suspects shot into the crowd as people were leaving a large gathering. Two 20-year-old men from Omaha were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say...
Woman gets 15 years in prison for meth distribution in Lincoln area
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman will serve 15 years in prison for her role in distributing a meth mixture in the Lincoln area. Katrina L. Coffman, 36, of Lincoln was sentenced Friday in federal court for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture, with a prior serious felony drug conviction.
Hundreds turn out for opening day at Warhorse Casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln’s first casino had a line out the door Saturday, with many excited to try their hands at the slot machines. On day one, casino managers were expecting to have over a thousand casino-goers by the end of the day. “It’s been a great...
1 dead following collision Saturday afternoon
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln man is dead after two vehicle accident at SW 19th St and W O St around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. A white Hyundai sedan pulled onto W O St in front of a westbound black Harley Davidson motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle was...
Roca Scary Farm opens 20th season on Friday
ROCA, Neb. (KLKN) — Spooky season officially arrives in Lincoln Friday night as Roca Scary Farm makes its 2022 debut. The staff says this year will be spookier than ever as it begins its 20th season haunting Nebraskans. “We’ve revamped all our night time stuff,” said Roca Berry Farm...
The Happy Raven hosts final Oktoberfest celebration
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Oktoberfest has one Lincoln bar giving out a final German-inspired celebration before it closes in October. The Happy Raven opened its door this afternoon to all craft beer lovers to get a final taste of what they will be missing come the start of next month.
Eagle pumpkin patch hosts fall event for dogs
EAGLE, Neb. (KLKN) – Summer is over, but that does not mean that family and dog events are. Pearson’s Pumpkin Place in Eagle partnered with the Capital Humane Society on Friday to host a pumpkin patch event for dogs. “We thought how fun it would be to bring...
1 person in critical condition following collision Saturday afternoon
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- According to the Lincoln Police Department, 1 person was transported to the hospital in critical condition following a collision between a car and motorcycle at NW 19th street and O street. NW 18th through NW 20th was closed for several hours for officers to investigate the collision....
Dry, yet pleasant ending to September
Windy conditions around the area will continue Monday, but gusts will not be as strong as they were over the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday saw wind gusts recorded over 30 mph in Lincoln, but models show possible gusts for the beginning of the week to be around 20 mph.
Afternoon/evening clearing anticipated
Friday will be another cloudy start for most. We’ve had to deal with a few passing showers overnight Thursday, and there’s a chance to see a few more of those on Friday morning. Any lingering showers should come to end after lunchtime. By Friday afternoon, we’ll start to...
Roundup: Lincoln-area high school football games, Sept. 23
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here are four of the top football games in the Lincoln area on Friday night. Pius X 41, Crete 12: Senior fullback Matt Bohy scored three times for the Thunderbolts in Channel 8’s Game of the Week. Waverly 35, York 7: The Vikings had...
Waverly defeats York after second-half burst
WAVERLY, Neb. (KLKN) – York traveled to Waverly on Friday night for a big-time showdown under the lights. Waverly won 35-7, but the majority of the points came in the second half. Neither team could find the end zone until three minutes left in the first half, when Waverly’s...
John Cook earns 800th career win as Huskers defeat Michigan State
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska volleyball swept Michigan State on Friday night, giving coach John Cook his 800th career win. The No. 3 Huskers defeated Michigan State 25-15, 25-19, 25-23 in their Big Ten opener. Madi Kubik led Nebraska in kills, with 14, and added four digs and an...
