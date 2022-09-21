Read full article on original website
Before Farm Aid pulled off its annual benefit concert in Raleigh, North Carolina on Sept. 24, featuring performances by Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton, Farm Aid co-founders John Mellencamp and Willie Nelson, board members Dave Matthews, Margo Price and more, the organization revealed its plan for “a major farmer mobilization” in Washington D.C. in March 2023 to advocate for federal support of climate resilient agriculture.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida the previous day, expanding an initial order that had covered two dozen counties. He urged residents to prepare for a storm that could lash large swaths of the state with heavy rains, high winds and rising seas. “We encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” DeSantis said in a statement. President Joe Biden also declared an emergency, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property. The president postponed a scheduled Sept. 27 trip to Florida due to the storm.
