Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc11news.com
Walk to End Alzheimer’s comes to Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - More than 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, the seventh-leading cause of death and the only leading disease without prevention or cure. On Saturday, the Alzheimer’s Association, along with the community, assembled for the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” to raise funds to find...
nbc11news.com
Montrose Public Safety Complex complete
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - With the advancement of technology, a growing staff, and no space to train, a formal effort to build a new Montrose Police Department began in 2018. In 2019, voters approved a $16.2 million plan to hire more staff, buy new equipment and build a new headquarters.
nbc11news.com
Fruita celebrates 107th Fall Festival
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fruita has been celebrating their Fall Festival for 107 years. The event lasted Friday, September 23, through Saturday, September 24, 2022. The festival featured a variety of events both days including a beer garden, a corn hole contest, and a baking and canning contest. Additional events include local vendors, live music, food, and live music.
nbc11news.com
45th Annual Colorado West Marching Band Festival
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado West Marching Band Festival is back!. On Saturday, 14 bands came from across Colorado to present their first performance of the year in front of a ten-member-judged panel to improve their show before regionals, which is a state qualifying event. Since the end...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc11news.com
Canine Companion
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Rachael. She’s a 4 year old Labrador Retriever who loves helping children. Her purpose is to help victims, mainly kids, throughout the legal process. She can be by their side during court hearings to give them a sense of comfortability. Ashely, her trainer, said that because of Rachael, the kids feel like they are able to open up and give a better testimony.
nbc11news.com
Solutions to pests affecting ash trees in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Drought conditions have affected us here in the Grand Valley over the summer, with the most significant concern being wildfires. However, another problem around town is affecting the ash trees: pests. In Grand Junction, ash trees are an essential part of the town, according to...
nbc11news.com
Beautiful conditions continue to be persisient
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We continue to feel the dry conditions across the Western Slope as high pressure continues to be the dominant factor. The high-pressure system did move from the Northwest portion of the state, now sitting along the Continental Divide. The only difference from yesterday to today has been the temperatures. Highs have hovered in the lower 80s to mid-70s for Grand Junction and Montrose.
nbc11news.com
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A bird originally native to Mexico has been spotted in Colorado for the fourth time in recorded history. Cropping up in a nondescript horse pasture in the arid farmland north of Mack, Colorado, the bright plumage of the Thick-billed Kingbird seems out of place next to many of the native species.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc11news.com
Western Slope high school football scores for September 22-24
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s the weekend on the Western Slope and Friday night football is well underway. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Fruita Monument Wildcats varsity football team won their home non-conference game against the Bear Creek Bears (Lakewood, CO) by a score of 31-27. A...
Comments / 0