ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrisville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lite 98.7

Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good

A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Morrisville, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
Lite 98.7

New State of the Art Restaurant Coming to Utica Waterfront

A historic building is being transformed into a new state-of-the-art restaurant, banquet facility, and regional event center on the waterfront in Central New York. Utica's historic waterfront at Harbor Point will go from a former industrial area to a year-round destination for residents and tourists thanks to a decade of planning. Mohawk Valley Garden (MVG) plans to rehabilitate the 1933 building and construct an 8,000-square-foot facility at the southeastern portion of the harbor.
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Good Food#Local Food#Pizzeria#Fast Food#Utica College#Food Drink#Morrisville State College#Morrisville Gourmet#Next#Google
Lite 98.7

New Haunted Tunnel in Central New York for a Spooky Halloween

The Halloween Creepy Crawl is back in Central New York this year with a spookier twist in a new haunted tunnel. The annual haunted riverwalk in Oswego will be transformed the train tunnel on East First Street into a haunted tunnel. There will also be ax chuckers, rock climbing, a mechanical bull, live music, food, and beverages in the beer garden that will be held in Rotary Park. "Same event, new twist," said Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
OSWEGO, NY
Lite 98.7

Made In Utica Hosting 6th Annual Downtown Getdown – Here’s What We Know

It's back! Made In Utica is returning with a walkable music and arts festival in Utica. Get ready for the 6th Annual Downtown Getdown. The Downtown Getdown is a way that Made in Utica highlights just a few of the incredible things that the Utica area has to offer - featuring music, art and local vendors throughout Handshake.City, Bagg’s Square and Downtown Utica. It's all taking place on Saturday, September 24.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

See the Funny Sign War Between Oswego KFC and the New Popeyes

Is the town of Oswego big enough for two national fried chicken chains?. A new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen opened recently in the Central New York port city, and they received a welcome message from the unlikeliest of sources: KFC. These photos come courtesy of Cheryl McKeown Accordino of Oswego, and...
OSWEGO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Lite 98.7

Syracuse Mets Pitching Huge Discount for Ballpark Beer Fest

The history of cheap booze promotions at sporting events is... well, not great. Luckily Ballpark Beer Fest in Syracuse is not accompanied by an actual game. Hoping to attract big numbers, the Syracuse Mets are offering a steep discount on 2022's edition of Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest. The cost of entry has been slashed from $55 in 2021 to just $25 this year. That's more than a 50% cut.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Take One Last Look! NY Yankees’ Legend’s Mansion to Be Demolished [PHOTOS]

Derek Jeter made roughly $265 million in salary alone during his baseball career. So, naturally, he can afford some fairly luxurious things in his post-playing days. One such item of luxury was a luxury mansion in Florida, which Jeter bought in 2012 for $15.5 million, according to a story done by The New York Post. Jeter has since sold the property, and now, it appears as though the house's days may be numbered.
BRONX, NY
Lite 98.7

Your New Best Bud; Oneida Indian Nation Now Dab-bling With Cannabis

The Oneida Indian Nation is officially launching a major cannabis operation in Verona. They have gotten the approval to start the construction on a full-scale, 50,000 square-foot cannabis cultivation and production facility. The cannabis will be later sold at retail stores, also owned by the Oneida Indian Nation, but will...
VERONA, NY
Lite 98.7

Safe Family Halloween Fun Returns To Rome New York This October

If you're looking for safe, old fashioned, and of course family fun this Halloween season, you'll want to make the trip to Rome New York. The Rome Art and Community Center, located on 308 West Bloomfield Street in Rome, is holding their annual Halloween House on Friday, October 7th, and Saturday, October 8th, and Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15 from 6PM to 9:30PM all nights.
ROME, NY
Lite 98.7

Someone Bought Ticket Worth $9K at Cliff’s Local Market in Rome

A winning ticket worth more than nine thousand dollars was purchased in Oneida County this past week. A link to the winning numbers can be found in this post. Officials with the New York Lottery say "one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 17 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket, worth $9,440.00, was purchased at CLIFF'S LOCAL MARKET #511, located at 1221 (Erie Boulevard West in Rome, New York)."
ROME, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy