Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
Things to Do in Maine 9/24 and 9/25The Maine WriterMaine State
Former Governor Paul LePage Introduces His Parent's Bill of RightsThe Maine Writer
Hannaford Opens New Locations In The USBryan DijkhuizenBrunswick, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
WGME
Maine teenager and his mother charged with driving under the influence
POWNAL (WGME)— Police allege that a mother and teenager from Pownal were drunk driving following a car crash on Brown Rd near Hallowell Rd. At approximately 12:19 am, on Saturday, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department was notified that a Toyota Rav4 was upside down in a field and appeared to have received extensive damage.
WGME
Man accused of drug trafficking after police find fentanyl, cocaine inside Maine home
FAIRFIELD (WGME) – A Maine man has been accused of drug trafficking after police say they found $65,000 worth of fentanyl and cocaine inside a home in Fairfield on Thursday. Following a month-long investigation, MDEA agents say they searched a home on Hardwood Lane and found about 280 grams of fentanyl and 225 grams of cocaine along with $43,000 in suspected drug proceeds.
WGME
Police say they've received credible tips amid the search for missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine (WGME) -- Amid the search for a missing teenager in Freeport, law enforcement said Saturday that tips from the public have helped in their efforts. Police say 14-year-old Theo Ferrara has been missing since Thursday afternoon. Investigators say Ferrara left his home on Flying Point Road near Maquoit Bay in Freeport.
WGME
Arrest made in shootings on Portland's Wharf Street
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police say an arrest has been made in a double shooting on Wharf Street in the early morning hours of September 12. Friday, police arrested 19-year-old Tyreese Vargas of Westbrook on warrants of criminal attempt- murder, two counts of elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm and two counts of violating conditions of release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGME
Man from Connor Township found safe after Silver Alert
CARIBOU, Maine (WGME) -- The Maine State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Connor Township who may be headed to the Augusta area. According to police, 83-year old Claude Lamothe was last seen Saturday afternoon leaving Daigle Oil in Caribou. State Police say Lamothe suffers...
WGME
Law enforcement, community search for missing teen in Freeport
FREEPORT (WGME) -- Law enforcement and the community are searching for a missing teenager in Freeport. Police say 14-year-old Theo Ferrara has been missing since Thursday afternoon. Investigators say Ferrara left his home on Flying Point Road near Maquoit Bay. Local high school students and adults have volunteered to help...
WGME
1 dead, multiple injured following 2 separate car crashes on I-95 in West Gardiner
WEST GARDINER (WGME)— A car crash in West Gardiner caused traffic to slow down leading to a secondary and fatal crash minutes later. According to the State Police, the initial crash took place at mile marker 106 Northbound in Farmingdale at approximately 11:11 am. Police say the secondary wreck occurred about 20 minutes later, at 11:31 am, at mile marker 105 Northbound.
WGME
Free vaccine clinic held in Lewiston's Kennedy Park
LEWISTON (WGME) – Health officials offered a free vaccine clinic in Lewiston Friday. The city partnered with AK Health and Social Services to provide shots in Kennedy Park. "Now that we're in mid-September, we're getting right into the school year, it's important for not only children and students to get vaccinated, but also for adults, as well, and for folks to be fully vaccinated; so that is first and second doses and boosters and also now for adults that have had a shot within the last two months, they are eligible for the new bivalent booster," York County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Megan Arsenault said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGME
Maine Med nurses vote to ratify first union contract
Registered nurses at Maine Medical Center in Portland ratified their first-ever union contract that they say will provide patient care protections and strong standards to improve retention and recruitment, according to the Maine State Nurses Association. They voted on the three-year agreement on Wednesday and Thursday. Maine Med nurses first...
WGME
Auburn tells church to stop letting homeless people camp out on lawn
AUBURN (WGME)— Auburn has ordered the First Universalist Church of Auburn to stop helping homeless people amid the housing crisis. According to the city, the church has been allowing homeless people to camp out in front of the lawn since the summer. Neighbors of the church have made several complaints ranging from noise, smell, and plenty more.
WGME
Local restaurants celebrate Maine Lobster Week
PORTLAND (WGME) – It's been a summer of controversy for Maine lobster, but this week, and especially on Sunday, it's a time to celebrate it. This is Maine Lobster Week, and many restaurants are featuring the iconic crustacean. Lobster is the most valuable catch in the country, but it's...
WGME
Concerned Maine customers speak out against proposed rate hike for natural gas
CUMBERLAND (WGME) – Concerned citizens spoke out Thursday night against a proposed price hike for natural gas. The Public Utilities Commission held its first of two hearings on a 200 percent increase in distribution rates requested by Summit Natural Gas. The company, which serves Cumberland, Falmouth, Yarmouth and the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGME
Brunswick-Topsham Water District announces new water treatment facility
TOPSHAM (WGME) – Few things are more basic in our lives than water, and in the Brunswick-Topsham area, they're celebrating a new way to get clean water for their communities. Thursday, the water district officially dedicated a new water treatment facility. This new one has been 10 years in...
WGME
Friday Night Lights: Week 4
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Friday Night Lights brings you all the highlights of Week 4 of the football season in Maine. CBS13's Dave Eid is at the week's premiere matchup between Cape Elizabeth and South Portland.
WGME
Former Falmouth, UNE hockey star signs with Maine Mariners
FALMOUTH (WGME) – Former Falmouth and UNE hockey star Alden Weller has signed a contract to play for the Maine Mariners. Weller, who played last season with the Rapid City Rush, is a lock-down defensemen who's excited to continue his pro career right in his own backyard. "Yeah, it's...
Comments / 0