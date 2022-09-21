Read full article on original website
panolian.com
Linda K. Acevedo, 54
Linda K. Acevedo, 54, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville. Funeral services were held Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment at Good Hope Cemetery near Batesville. Linda was born on May 30, 1968 to...
panolian.com
Patricia Ann Davis Nix, 89
Patricia “Pat” Ann Davis Nix, 89, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sept. 17, 2022, in Batesville at the Azalea Commons. Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Batesville Presbyterian Church with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Rev. Jerry Long will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on the Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Services Facebook page.
panolian.com
Jessie Lynell Woodard, 81
Jessie Lynell “Ann” Woodard, 81, of Batesville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi in Oxford. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 22 at 3 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Born May 29, 1941 to...
South Reporter
Quentaisha Warren to wed Xavier Travis in November 20 ceremony in Memphis, Tenn.
Gwendolyn Warren and the late Scottie Warren, of Mt. Pleasant, are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Quentaisha Warren, to Xavier Travis, son of Linda Jackson and Leroy Levy of Canton, Miss. Quentaisha and Xavier both are graduates from the University of Mississippi where they...
panolian.com
Eight tough days in Oxford
You better believe I am, as he is mine. First, we want to thank our entire community for keeping my brother Mike on your prayer lists. Cancer is such a vicious thing and the old saying goes if the cancer don’t kill you, the treatment will. Mike had a...
actionnews5.com
‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
wtva.com
New Albany Middle School on brief lockdown
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — New Albany Middle School was placed on lockdown for 20 minutes Friday morning while police looked into a report of something near the campus. The school district posted the message on its Twitter account but did not indicate what officers were checking on that led to the precautionary lockdown.
panolian.com
Ragon ready to assume Chancery post
In 10 days Katie Ragon will become Chancery Clerk of Panola County, a position she knows is one of the most vital to the everyday operations of the county, and a challenge she is ready to embrace when the resignation of current clerk Jim Pitcock becomes effective at midnight on Sept. 30.
panolian.com
Tigers vs. Tigers at Dunlap Stadium this Friday
For the remainder of the regular season, every game will mean more for South Panola as the Tigers open up Region 1-6A play Friday hosting Hernando in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Robert H. Dunlap Stadium. South Panola enters the game at 2-1 on the season after posting a big...
60-year-old woman robs Oxford bank, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman is behind bars after she allegedly robbed a bank in Oxford. Oxford police say 60-year-old Karen Sue Bell of Water Valley, MS robbed the bank in the 1900 block of University Avenue on Tuesday. Bell got away with $2,051 in cash, according to police. Bell was located shortly after […]
WLBT
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - NBC’s hit show “The Voice” started its latest season this week, and a Mississippi native has already made a big impact on the competition. With his family rooting him on backstage, Cleveland native Peyton Aldridge got the attention of John Legend, who was the first judge to turn around.
DeSoto Times Today
Hernando to allow food trucks
Hernando Board of Aldermen discussed an ordinance which would officially allow food trucks to operate in the city limits. Mayor Chip Johnson said food trucks have already been doing business in Hernando now for many years. The city doesn’t have an official law on the books allowing them, but officials have never been sure that they were illegal either.
Mississippi court: officer was reckless in pedestrian crash
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi’s top appeals court has determined a police officer recklessly disregarded the safety of pedestrians in 2018 when he drove over the speed limit and crashed into a car. The Mississippi Court of Appeals issued the 5-4 ruling Tuesday, overturning a judge’s finding in favor of the Oxford officer during an […]
Mississippi neighborhood to add more speed bumps
HERNANDO, Miss. — Speeding through a neighborhood could soon be a thing of the past, thanks to a new city ordinance passed unanimously last night. ”They fine as long as they ain’t too bucky, but if they are too bucky, you know they make you hop when you run over them I don’t like the kind, I like the ones you go over easy cool,” a resident said.
Oxford Eagle
Baptist North Mississippi’s pulmonary program certified by leading cardiovascular and pulmonary organization
Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi’s pulmonary rehabilitation program was recently certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, in recognition of the hospital’s commitment to enhancing standards of patient care. To earn accreditation, Baptist North Mississippi’s rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation...
Hundreds attend Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar
Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar was an overwhelming success, as hundreds of patients, caregivers, practitioners, dispensaries, cultivators, and advocates packed Oxford’s Hampton Inn Conference Center. Attendees and residents were lining up in advance before the event even started. Angie Calhoun, Founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis...
‘It disgusted me’: Mississippi woman worries website preys on special needs children
MEMPHIS, TN. — A Panola County mother of a four-year-old autistic boy worries her information was stolen by a website claiming to help special needs children. “It disgusted me,” said the young mother, who asked not to be identified. “I definitely was not going to be quiet.”
Suspect identified after barricade situation in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a barricade situation in Cordova early Thursday morning, deputies say. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were on an active barricade scene after executing a search warrant on the 1400 block of Hidden Ridge Lane just before 2 a.m. The sheriff’s office later said Joe Wilhite, […]
WAPT
Man killed in crash involving 3 vehicles
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. — A Memphis man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Lawrence County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to the wreck on MS 27, which involved a 2010 Ford Fusion, a 2024 Peterbilt and a 2020 Hyundai Elantra. The Ford Fusion...
Court says Mississippi cop drove recklessly in striking pedestrian at high speed
Mississippi’s top appeals court has determined a police officer recklessly disregarded the safety of pedestrians in 2018 when he drove over the speed limit and crashed into a car. The Mississippi Court of Appeals issued the 5-4 ruling Tuesday, overturning a judge’s finding in favor of the Oxford officer...
