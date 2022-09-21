ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewickley, PA

wtae.com

Verona Road closed at Second Street in Penn Hills starting Monday

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Verona Road will close at Second Street in Penn Hills starting Monday at 9 a.m. This closure is required for reconstruction of the intersection. Traffic will be detoured using Wildwood Avenue, Allegheny River Boulevard, Plum Street, Hunter Road, Hamil Road and Poketa Road. This work...
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle goes off the road at busy Pittsburgh intersection

PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd and Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident was reported a little after 5 a.m. though crews remained on the scene more than two hours later. No injuries were reported. There...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Boil water advisory for hundreds of Pittsburgh homes is lifted

PITTSBURGH — On Thursday night, a boil water advisory was put in effect for about 600 households in Pittsburgh’s Elliott, Westwood, Ridgemont and Crafton Heights neighborhoods. That advisory was lifted on Sunday afternoon. The advisory was put in place following a water main break on Steuben Street. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

PHOTOS: Police swarm Kennywood Park after multiple people shot inside park

PHOTOS: Police swarm Kennywood Park after multiple people shot inside park A Kennywood Park security guard stands at the main entrance to the amusement park in West Mifflin, Pa., early Sunday, Sept 25, 2022. Pennsylvania police and first responders have descended on the amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh following reports of shots fired inside the attraction, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
beavercountyradio.com

VIDEO: “Futuristic” Renovation Of Beaver County McDonald’s Completed, Center Township Location To Begin Renovation Soon

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “It really is trending us into the future of the world.”. Tri-County McDonald’s owner Meghan Sweeney sat down with Matt Drzik on the September 23 edition of A.M. Beaver County to talk about the fully renovated McD’s location in Beaver Falls. The renovation of the building is part of the company’s “Experience Of The Future” campaign, which has introduced several modern upgrades to the building designs as well as the numerous ways in which to order traditional items from the menu.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
wtae.com

Male shot overnight in Allegheny County in critical condition

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A male was found shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in the City of McKeesport. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition. Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating. Stay tuned to WTAE for future...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Traffic
WTRF- 7News

Wellsburg Bridge nearing end of construction

BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) — The gap is about to be bridged. Soon, crossing between the Mountain and Buckeye States will no longer require going to Steubenville or Wheeling, as the Wellsburg Bridge is close to completing its nine years of planning. That’s right, nine years—because the actual work stretched long before the 2018 groundbreaking. The […]
WELLSBURG, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman killed in wrong-way Westmoreland crash

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP — Intersections along Route 30 are flanked by wrong way and do not enter signs, but Thursday night, state police said a wrong-way crash killed one woman and seriously hurt another. “It’s very dangerous,” said driver Silvia Paesano. Paesano drives Route 30 in Hempfield Township...
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

40-year-old passenger killed in Armstrong County crash

HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 40-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hovey Township, Armstrong County. The crash happened a little after 11 p.m. Thursday on North Riverview Drive. State police said the 35-year-old man driving the car lost control of his vehicle, went off...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police called to fatal crash in Fayette County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Fayette County.The crash happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on Route 51 in Uniontown. One person was killed, police said, and there were no other injuries.Police say the driver crashed into a traffic signal pole, setting the car on fire. The identity of the driver has not been released.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Isolated showers for Monday

PITTSBURGH — Isolated to scattered rain showers continue to move through the area this evening. Rain showers will linger through the night with the best coverage of rain generally in and north of Pittsburgh. Our best chances to rain the next two days will be in northern spots as waves of isolated showers roll through each day, likely maximizing each afternoon. Temperatures will cool through midweek then begin to warm towards next weekend as we dry out. The remnants of Ian will then come into play for next weekend. Right now, clouds look like a guarantee, but who and if we see rainfall will need to be ironed with the track forecast.
PITTSBURGH, PA

