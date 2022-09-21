Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Verona Road closed at Second Street in Penn Hills starting Monday
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Verona Road will close at Second Street in Penn Hills starting Monday at 9 a.m. This closure is required for reconstruction of the intersection. Traffic will be detoured using Wildwood Avenue, Allegheny River Boulevard, Plum Street, Hunter Road, Hamil Road and Poketa Road. This work...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh's Great Race returns this weekend; road closures and bus detours announced
PITTSBURGH — The annualRichard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race returns Sunday. The 5K kicks off at 8 a.m. in Oakland. Runners in the 10K hit the pavement at 9:30 a.m. in Squirrel Hill's Frick Park. Thousands of runners will finish at Point State Park downtown. Pittsburgh Regional...
Traffic to shift on Route 28 interchange ramps for PennDOT project
Motorists on Route 28 can expect traffic restrictions at the Cheswick/Springdale (Exit 12) interchange beginning at 6:30 a.m. Friday and lasting all day. Crews from Swank Construction Co. will mill the northbound interchange ramps and then will perform similar work on the southbound ramps. The ramps will remain open, but...
At least 1 person hospitalized after multiple vehicles crash on Parkway West
PITTSBURGH — At least one person has been sent to the hospital after a crash on the Parkway West. PennDOT closed one lane between the Banksville Rd and Parkway Centre Drive exits. Police, firefighters and medics were called to the scene just before 10:30 p.m. The condition of the...
wtae.com
Vehicle goes off the road at busy Pittsburgh intersection
PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd and Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident was reported a little after 5 a.m. though crews remained on the scene more than two hours later. No injuries were reported. There...
Coroner called to accident in Uniontown, car crashes into traffic light
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The coroner was called to a crash in Fayette County. 911 dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics were called to Pittsburgh Street in Uniontown at around 4:26 p.m. A vehicle appeared to have struck a traffic light and suffered heavy damage to its front. Two tires...
1 person flown to hospital after multi-car crash in Westmoreland County
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was flown to a hospital after a fiery crash involving multiple cars in Hempfield Township. According to our news partners at the Trib, first responders from four different fire companies assisted with the crash. The crash happened on Arona Road near the intersection...
wtae.com
Boil water advisory for hundreds of Pittsburgh homes is lifted
PITTSBURGH — On Thursday night, a boil water advisory was put in effect for about 600 households in Pittsburgh’s Elliott, Westwood, Ridgemont and Crafton Heights neighborhoods. That advisory was lifted on Sunday afternoon. The advisory was put in place following a water main break on Steuben Street. The...
PHOTOS: Police swarm Kennywood Park after multiple people shot inside park
PHOTOS: Police swarm Kennywood Park after multiple people shot inside park A Kennywood Park security guard stands at the main entrance to the amusement park in West Mifflin, Pa., early Sunday, Sept 25, 2022. Pennsylvania police and first responders have descended on the amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh following reports of shots fired inside the attraction, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
beavercountyradio.com
VIDEO: “Futuristic” Renovation Of Beaver County McDonald’s Completed, Center Township Location To Begin Renovation Soon
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “It really is trending us into the future of the world.”. Tri-County McDonald’s owner Meghan Sweeney sat down with Matt Drzik on the September 23 edition of A.M. Beaver County to talk about the fully renovated McD’s location in Beaver Falls. The renovation of the building is part of the company’s “Experience Of The Future” campaign, which has introduced several modern upgrades to the building designs as well as the numerous ways in which to order traditional items from the menu.
Bridge replacement project in South Fayette Township takes big step forward
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A big step forward is being taken Thursday on a bridge replacement project in South Fayette Township, as five giant concrete beams will be set into place on the Robinson Run South Branch Bridge. It’s a delicate process as a 119-foot, 300-ton crane places...
wtae.com
Male shot overnight in Allegheny County in critical condition
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A male was found shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in the City of McKeesport. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition. Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating. Stay tuned to WTAE for future...
Wellsburg Bridge nearing end of construction
BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) — The gap is about to be bridged. Soon, crossing between the Mountain and Buckeye States will no longer require going to Steubenville or Wheeling, as the Wellsburg Bridge is close to completing its nine years of planning. That’s right, nine years—because the actual work stretched long before the 2018 groundbreaking. The […]
wtae.com
One person flown to hospital after car-truck crash on Route 66
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was flown to a hospital after a crash involving a car and a propane truck in Salem Township, Westmoreland County, on Thursday afternoon. Watch the breaking news report from the crash scene in the video above. The crash on Route 66 near Daisy...
Pennsylvania drivers encouraged to get REAL ID ahead of deadline
PennDOT is encouraging Pennsylvania drivers who want one to get a REAL ID license before the May 3, 2023, deadline.
Woman killed in wrong-way Westmoreland crash
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP — Intersections along Route 30 are flanked by wrong way and do not enter signs, but Thursday night, state police said a wrong-way crash killed one woman and seriously hurt another. “It’s very dangerous,” said driver Silvia Paesano. Paesano drives Route 30 in Hempfield Township...
wtae.com
40-year-old passenger killed in Armstrong County crash
HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 40-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hovey Township, Armstrong County. The crash happened a little after 11 p.m. Thursday on North Riverview Drive. State police said the 35-year-old man driving the car lost control of his vehicle, went off...
Police called to fatal crash in Fayette County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Fayette County.The crash happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on Route 51 in Uniontown. One person was killed, police said, and there were no other injuries.Police say the driver crashed into a traffic signal pole, setting the car on fire. The identity of the driver has not been released.
LATEST UPDATES: 3 people, including 2 teens, shot inside Kennywood Park Saturday night
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Police and EMS swarmed Kennywood Park in West Mifflin late Saturday night after multiple people were shot inside the park, police confirmed early Sunday morning. According to Allegheny County police, three people were shot inside the park in the “Lost Kennywood” section by the “Music...
wtae.com
Isolated showers for Monday
PITTSBURGH — Isolated to scattered rain showers continue to move through the area this evening. Rain showers will linger through the night with the best coverage of rain generally in and north of Pittsburgh. Our best chances to rain the next two days will be in northern spots as waves of isolated showers roll through each day, likely maximizing each afternoon. Temperatures will cool through midweek then begin to warm towards next weekend as we dry out. The remnants of Ian will then come into play for next weekend. Right now, clouds look like a guarantee, but who and if we see rainfall will need to be ironed with the track forecast.
