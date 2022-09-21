Read full article on original website
Frances Louise Frost Robertson, 81
Frances Louise Frost Robertson, 81, passed away Monday evening, Sept. 19, 2022, at Azalea Commons in Batesville. Funeral services will be 1 p.m.. Thursday, Sept. 22, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. The visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. at Wells Funeral Home.
Patricia Ann Davis Nix, 89
Patricia “Pat” Ann Davis Nix, 89, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sept. 17, 2022, in Batesville at the Azalea Commons. Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Batesville Presbyterian Church with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Rev. Jerry Long will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on the Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Services Facebook page.
Eight tough days in Oxford
You better believe I am, as he is mine. First, we want to thank our entire community for keeping my brother Mike on your prayer lists. Cancer is such a vicious thing and the old saying goes if the cancer don’t kill you, the treatment will. Mike had a...
Tigers vs. Tigers at Dunlap Stadium this Friday
For the remainder of the regular season, every game will mean more for South Panola as the Tigers open up Region 1-6A play Friday hosting Hernando in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Robert H. Dunlap Stadium. South Panola enters the game at 2-1 on the season after posting a big...
Code Office closes Dollar General, says unsafe for occupancy
The City of Batesville Code Office ordered the closure of the Dollar General store on Highway 6 Thursday afternoon, citing a recommendation by the Fire Department after an inspection. A notice was posted on the door of the Dollar General at 524 Hwy. 6 about 2:30 p.m. “The Code Office...
