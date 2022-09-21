Harlan Police Report

(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department reports five arrests.

Keith David Finstad, 54, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop on September 12th. Finstad was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fail to obey stop sign.

Chloe Isabella Schmidt, 20, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service on September 17th. Schmidt was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with domestic abuse assault.

Ashlen Marie Rutherford, 29, of Harlan was arrested following a call for service on September 17th. Rutherford was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with domestic abuse assault.

Reese Lloyd Schwery, 19, of Panama, was arrested following a stop on September 17th. Schwery was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and minor in possession of alcohol.

Johnathan Patrick Antrim, 38, of Council Bluffs, was arrested following a traffic stop on September 19th. Antrim was transported the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with driving while suspended, no proof of insurance, and operating a non-registered vehicle.