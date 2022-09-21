Read full article on original website
Aggies hold off Razorbacks 23-21
ARLINGTON, Texas — No. 10 Arkansas jumped out to a 14-0 lead against No. 23 Texas A&M in the first quarter and appeared headed for its fourth win, but then some questionable decisions plus a turnover and missed field goal allowed the Aggies to take a 23-21 win. “Well,...
Arkansas falls in polls following loss
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas was No. 10 in both polls last week, but the 23-21 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday night in AT&T Stadium caused them to take a significant drop. The USA Today Coaches Poll dropped the Razorbacks to No. 19 while the AP has them at No. 20. They will face No. 2 Alabama on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Razorback Stadium on CBS.
Jimbo Fisher impressed with Arkansas
DALLAS — No. 10 Arkansas will take on Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Aggies are ranked No. 23 in the nation and are slight favorites over the Hogs. Arkansas is 3-0 including 1-0 in the SEC while the Aggies are 2-1 having lost 17-14 to App State in overtime. Fisher is impressed with how well the Razorbacks are coaches.
Hog Game Day: Razorbacks lose to the Aggies 23-21
ARLINGTON, Texas – The No.10 Razorbacks are on the road and headed south to face the Texas A&M Aggies in AT&T Stadium. The Southwest Classic will kickoff at 6 p.m. in the Dallas Cowboy’s Stadium. Fans at home can watch the game on ESPN or the ESPN app.
