DALLAS — No. 10 Arkansas will take on Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Aggies are ranked No. 23 in the nation and are slight favorites over the Hogs. Arkansas is 3-0 including 1-0 in the SEC while the Aggies are 2-1 having lost 17-14 to App State in overtime. Fisher is impressed with how well the Razorbacks are coaches.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO