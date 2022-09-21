ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, TX

Orange Leader

UPDATE: 12-year-old child found safe

UPDATE: Authorities say the 12-year-old police were searching for has been found safe. Police said the child was found safe at a residence in Bridge City. The investigation is continuing, according to police. — original story — The Vidor Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in locating...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: missing autistic 12-year-old from Vidor has been found

VIDOR — UPDATE: Gabriel Ramb was found safe at a residence in Bridge City. Officials say they are still investigating the situation. The Vidor Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old autistic child. Police Chief Rod Carroll says the Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received...
VIDOR, TX
KPLC TV

LCPD investigating homicide near Sam’s Way, L’Auberge Blvd.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man died after being discovered in a single-vehicle crash on the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Blvd on September 23, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Hushiar Faris Sumo, 46, of Houston left roadway and crashed his vehicle into a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
#Drowning#Swimming Pool#Mobile Device#Accident#Charlotte Drive
kjas.com

Man missing from Kountze found murdered, suspect arrested

Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis announced Friday that the body of a missing Kountze man has been found and it turned out that he had been murdered. Meanwhile, Davis says the accused killer, who confessed and led them to his body, has been charged with murder and other crimes. Roy...
KOUNTZE, TX
12NewsNow

Man fatally shoots woman, then kills himself Wednesday night in Jasper County

JASPER, Texas — A Jasper County man and woman are dead following an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday night. Jasper County deputies believe that Jacob Andrew Holmes, 51, of Jasper, shot and killed Jacqueline Elaine Perkins, 31, also of Jasper, who was a guest at his home. They say he then turned the gun on himself at his home along County road 234 off of County Road 233 in the Harrisburg Community according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Robbery escalates into fatal shooting; detectives interviewing witnesses

BEAUMONT — On Wednesday at 10:37 p.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of E. Simmons in reference to a victim of a shooting. Upon arrival, the victim, a 46-year-old Beaumont man, advised that a male known as “Randle,” (later identified as Randle Cormier a 20-year-old Beaumont man), was at his residence.
BEAUMONT, TX
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Port Arthur News

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 14-20

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20:. Levar Menifee, 44, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Charles. Alvin Parker Lewis, 42, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Charles. Joshua...
GROVES, TX
kjas.com

UPDATED - Two people dead following apparent murder suicide at Harrisburg

Two people are dead following what is believed to be a murder suicide that took place on Wednesday evening in the Harrisburg Community east of Jasper. Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman and his deputies believe a man shot a woman, who was reportedly staying at the home, and then turned the gun on himself, following an apparent dispute or argument.
JASPER, TX
KPLC TV

Motorcyclist dies following crash on Maplewood Dr.

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A motorcyclist has died following a vehicle crash in Sulphur, according to the Sulphur Police Department. The crash happened on Maplewood Drive near PT’s Coffee yesterday morning, Sept. 21, 2022. Authorities say a motorcycle being driven by Hunter Mayon was traveling south on Maplewood Dr....
SULPHUR, LA
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police Department searching for missing woman

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking the public for help locating a woman last seen on Sept. 8 in the 1800 block of Oak Avenue. According to information from the department, Felicia Roy, also known as Felicia Winn, is deaf and communicates through sign language. She is described as...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
