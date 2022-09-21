Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Orange Leader
UPDATE: 12-year-old child found safe
UPDATE: Authorities say the 12-year-old police were searching for has been found safe. Police said the child was found safe at a residence in Bridge City. The investigation is continuing, according to police. — original story — The Vidor Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in locating...
Body found during search for missing man north of Silsbee, foul play suspected
KOUNTZE, Texas — Hardin County Sheriff's Office Deputies found a body while searching for a missing man north of Silsbee. Deputies began investigating a missing person's case Monday night, Sheriff Mark L. Davis tells 12News. As deputies continued to work on the case, they found evidence that suspected foul...
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: missing autistic 12-year-old from Vidor has been found
VIDOR — UPDATE: Gabriel Ramb was found safe at a residence in Bridge City. Officials say they are still investigating the situation. The Vidor Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old autistic child. Police Chief Rod Carroll says the Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received...
12-year-old boy who had been missing since Thursday found safe
VIDOR, Texas — Police in Vidor have found a 12-year-old boy who had been missing since Thursday. Officers previously asked for help in finding Gabriel Ramb, according to a Friday morning news release from the Vidor Police Department. Ramb had last been seen Thursday at about 5 p.m. in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPLC TV
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles police officers arriving at the scene of an accident late Friday afternoon at the intersection of L’Auberge Boulevard and Sam’s Way found a male with a gunshot wound, authorities said. The intersection was closed and surrounding areas taped off. Deputy Chief...
Port Arthur News
Guilty plea finally comes decades after body found in Port Arthur river
Daniel Andrew MacGinnis entered a guilty plea last week and was sentenced to serve 20 years for her murder. That sentence runs concurrently with a previous 199-year sentence on unrelated drug and weapons charges in Tyler County. On Oct. 6, 1988, Jacobs’ body was found in the Neches River in...
KPLC TV
LCPD investigating homicide near Sam’s Way, L’Auberge Blvd.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man died after being discovered in a single-vehicle crash on the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Blvd on September 23, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Hushiar Faris Sumo, 46, of Houston left roadway and crashed his vehicle into a...
KFDM-TV
BPD: Man shot and killed during exchange of gunfire while trying to rob homeowner
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police say a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night tried to rob a homeowner and was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire, during which the homeowner was also injured. Officers responded to the shooting at about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjas.com
Man missing from Kountze found murdered, suspect arrested
Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis announced Friday that the body of a missing Kountze man has been found and it turned out that he had been murdered. Meanwhile, Davis says the accused killer, who confessed and led them to his body, has been charged with murder and other crimes. Roy...
Man fatally shoots woman, then kills himself Wednesday night in Jasper County
JASPER, Texas — A Jasper County man and woman are dead following an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday night. Jasper County deputies believe that Jacob Andrew Holmes, 51, of Jasper, shot and killed Jacqueline Elaine Perkins, 31, also of Jasper, who was a guest at his home. They say he then turned the gun on himself at his home along County road 234 off of County Road 233 in the Harrisburg Community according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
cw39.com
New details released in 16-year-old’s murder in Liberty County
LIBERTY, Texas (KIAH) — All three people who are accused of murdering a 16 year old girl in Liberty County in early September have confessed to the crime — and one of them used to be in a romantic relationship with the victim. Those are some of the...
Port Arthur News
Robbery escalates into fatal shooting; detectives interviewing witnesses
BEAUMONT — On Wednesday at 10:37 p.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of E. Simmons in reference to a victim of a shooting. Upon arrival, the victim, a 46-year-old Beaumont man, advised that a male known as “Randle,” (later identified as Randle Cormier a 20-year-old Beaumont man), was at his residence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Man now facing murder charge in death of beloved former Jefferson County worker
HARDIN COUNTY — Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis says a man is now facing murder charges after confessing to killing a beloved former Jefferson County employee and leading investigators to the body. Clayton Lewis Carter 36, of Kountze, is facing charges of murder in the killing of Roy Dean...
Port Arthur News
Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 14-20
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20:. Levar Menifee, 44, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Charles. Alvin Parker Lewis, 42, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Charles. Joshua...
kjas.com
UPDATED - Two people dead following apparent murder suicide at Harrisburg
Two people are dead following what is believed to be a murder suicide that took place on Wednesday evening in the Harrisburg Community east of Jasper. Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman and his deputies believe a man shot a woman, who was reportedly staying at the home, and then turned the gun on himself, following an apparent dispute or argument.
KPLC TV
Motorcyclist dies following crash on Maplewood Dr.
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A motorcyclist has died following a vehicle crash in Sulphur, according to the Sulphur Police Department. The crash happened on Maplewood Drive near PT’s Coffee yesterday morning, Sept. 21, 2022. Authorities say a motorcycle being driven by Hunter Mayon was traveling south on Maplewood Dr....
Orange Leader
Police officer describes tense moments when faced with man threatening jump from highway bridge
VIDOR — Police Officer Brittany Haley doesn’t remember the exact words she said to a man threatening to jump from an overpass as he experienced a mental crisis. The 20-year-old man had put both legs over the rail and was holding on by his forearms when he closed his eyes and began a countdown.
KFDM-TV
Southeast Texans take aim against domestic violence at clay shoot in Lumberton
LUMBERTON — Southeast Texans came together to take aim against domestic violence. They gathered for the Take Aim Against Domestic Violence Charity Clay Shoot at the 1 in 100 Gun Club in Lumberton. The Family Services of Southeast Texas clay shoot raised money that will go toward building a...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police Department searching for missing woman
The Port Arthur Police Department is asking the public for help locating a woman last seen on Sept. 8 in the 1800 block of Oak Avenue. According to information from the department, Felicia Roy, also known as Felicia Winn, is deaf and communicates through sign language. She is described as...
Decades-old cold case murder solved in Texas
Next month will mark 34 years since 36-year-old Patricia Howell Jacobs’ body was found in the Neches River in Port Arthur, Texas. This week, a man entered a guilty plea for her murder.
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 4