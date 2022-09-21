Showers continue Thursday, mountain floods possible

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver will be ending summer on a chilly and rainy note Wednesday with a strong cold front dropping temperatures about 35 degrees.

Wednesday is the last official day of summer, but temperatures will stay into the 50s through the afternoon with cloudy skies.

There will be scattered rain showers on and off through Thursday evening. High temperatures will only hit the upper 60s on Thursday afternoon, with dry weather moving back into the Front Range after 6 p.m.

Parts of southwest Colorado could see up to 2 inches of rain by Thursday night. The Front Range and plains could see up to or over half of an inch.

There will be a threat of flooding for Colorado’s central and southern mountains Wednesday and Thursday. The burn scars will be the main areas of concern.

Dry weather and sunshine will return on Friday with a high of 79 degrees. Sunshine and warm weather will stay through the weekend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.