Showers continue Thursday, mountain floods possible

By Jessica Lebel
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver will be ending summer on a chilly and rainy note Wednesday with a strong cold front dropping temperatures about 35 degrees.

Wednesday is the last official day of summer, but temperatures will stay into the 50s through the afternoon with cloudy skies.

There will be scattered rain showers on and off through Thursday evening. High temperatures will only hit the upper 60s on Thursday afternoon, with dry weather moving back into the Front Range after 6 p.m.

Parts of southwest Colorado could see up to 2 inches of rain by Thursday night. The Front Range and plains could see up to or over half of an inch.

These areas could see excessive rain Wednesday

There will be a threat of flooding for Colorado’s central and southern mountains Wednesday and Thursday. The burn scars will be the main areas of concern.

Dry weather and sunshine will return on Friday with a high of 79 degrees. Sunshine and warm weather will stay through the weekend.

Summit Daily News

Could major upcoming rain storm in Colorado mountains impact leaf-peeping season?

With aspen trees just starting to turn in northern Colorado, this week’s major rain event in the mountains could threaten the quality of leaf-peeping this fall. Early autumn storms can impact fall colors, especially if they are associated with high winds that can blow the leaves off trees. Forecasters predicted 1-2 inches of rain with flash flood potential Tuesday through Thursday. Then comes wind as the low-pressure trough, which has tropical origins, moves out.
99.9 The Point

These are Colorado's Largest Lakes and Reservoirs

These are the largest lakes and reservoirs in Colorado. Without them, parts of the state would not last in the high desert climate. Find out more about their location, volume, and elevation from largest to smallest. MORE: Colorado Mountain Ranges by Name and Region. Find out more about each one...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Colorado’s Ultimate Road Trip In 1,000 Miles and 24 Hours

Are you ready to set out on the ultimate Colorado road trip? This proposed outing courtesy of Out There Colorado hits several of Colorado's best adventures in one shot. This road trip isn't for the timid. You'll need a solid 24 hours travel time. In addition, you'll be racking up 1,000 miles on your car. In the end, though, you'll be able to say you've seen Colorado at its best.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel

Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

About half of Colorado under a Flood Watch with soaking rain on the way

Tuesday is the final day to soak warm temperatures before a cold front brings much cooler and wetter weather.The front was in central Wyoming Tuesday morning and based on the speed of the front, it should arrive in the Denver metro area no later than midnight Tuesday night.Before the front arrives, temperatures will reach near 90 degrees again around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Tuesday. It should be the 67th day this year reaching at least 90 degrees in Denver (the third most on record) and the 10th day in September which is unprecedented in Denver's history.After the front...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

"Extinct" fish found reproducing naturally in Colorado waters

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has officially discovered the previously extinct greenback cutthroat trout reproducing naturally in Colorado waters, according to an announcement from Governor Polis. "After more than a decade of intensive efforts to rescue the greenback cutthroat trout from the brink of extinction, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced...
COLORADO STATE
