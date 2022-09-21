Read full article on original website
msn.com
FDA has to warn Americans not to marinate chicken in Nyquil
The federal government had to clarify this week that a nighttime medication known for treating sniffling, sneezing, coughing, aching, stuffy head and fever is not a substitute for 11 herbs and spices. Responding to a number of videos that have trended on social media, the Food and Drug Administration warned...
Kratom is legal and will get you high, but may not be safe.
Kratom Leaves and Powdered.(addameer.info) You may not have heard of Kratom, I hadn’t before I researched this article, but a 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health estimates that 2.1 million people in the U.S. use it. Kratom is a plain-looking evergreen tree originating from Southeast Asia. It’s used as a stimulant in lower doses and a sedative and painkiller in higher doses. Kratom leaves can be chewed, and dry kratom can be swallowed or brewed. Kratom extract can be used to make a liquid product. The liquid form is often marketed as a treatment for muscle pain, or to suppress appetite and stop cramps and diarrhea. Kratom is also sold as a treatment for panic attacks.
Healthline
Why Do People With Alzheimer's Disease Scratch or Pick Their Skin?
Cause of dementia in older adults. It causes a loss in cognitive function. Most people are aware of the cognitive issues of Alzheimer’s disease. Such issues include memory loss and personality changes. But it’s also possible for someone with Alzheimer’s to scratch or pick at their skin more frequently.
Medical News Today
What are the best medications for sleep?
Several medications can help a person fall asleep, stay asleep, or both. Although these medications can be a good option for people with insomnia or other sleeping problems, many carry risks and cause side effects. This article reviews 10 of the best medications a doctor may prescribe to help a...
MedicalXpress
Artificial intelligence tools quickly detect signs of injection drug use in patients' health records
An automated process that combines natural language processing and machine learning identified people who inject drugs (PWID) in electronic health records more quickly and accurately than current methods that rely on manual record reviews. Currently, people who inject drugs are identified through International Classification of Diseases (ICD) codes that are...
Medical News Today
What is the best kratom for anxiety?
Kratom is a substance derived from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, a native species of Southeast Asia. This tree’s leaves contain compounds that may provide relief to individuals with anxiety. Approximately 19% of adults in the United States have anxiety. This condition can cause challenging emotional and...
What Does It Feel Like When You Have An Allergy Headache?
Migraines are often confused with sinus or allergy headaches, which means many people don't know what allergy headaches really feel like. Here's what to know.
8 Subtle Health Symptoms You Should Never Ignore
You know that problems like chest pain or trouble breathing warrant immediate medical care. But there are other symptoms that, while easier to brush off, still deserve prompt attention. "Many chronic serious illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease often go undiagnosed for months to years as...
Psych Centra
Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders
Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
parentherald.com
Diarrhea in Children: What Parents Need To Know About Causes and Symptoms?
Diarrhea is the loose, watery, and more frequent bowel movements. It may be present alone or be linked with other symptoms, such as vomiting, abdominal pain, or weight loss. Fortunately, it usually lasts no more than a few days, per Mayo Clinic. In the United States, kids have an average...
ohmymag.co.uk
This Victorian-era disease is coming back strong. How to spot the signs
More Brits are being admitted to hospital with a disease nicknamed the ‘disease of kings’. Figures released by the NHS showed that 234,000 patients were on hospital admission with gout from 2021 until now. This represents a 20% increase over a three-year period, a situation that has partly been blamed on lack of exercise and poor diet during pandemic lockdowns, DailyMail reports.
thefreshtoast.com
Yes, CBD Is Psychoactive — Here’s Why
While all intoxicating and euphoric chemicals are psychoactive, not all psychoactive chemicals are intoxicating or euphoric. In the cannabis space, the words psychoactive, intoxicating, and euphoric are often used interchangeably. Going by that, it’s common to hear the statement that “unlike THC, CBD is non-psychoactive.” But is this really true? To answer this question, it is important to first understand what the word psychoactive means.
This Is How Long It Takes For Valium To Start Working
Valium is one of the most frequently prescribed medications in the United States. But how long it takes to start working depends on a number of factors.
Medical News Today
Can you drink alcohol with antibiotics?
Although some antibiotics can interact with alcohol, the risks are not the same for all types. Doctors will give different recommendations about a person’s alcohol intake depending on the type of antibiotic they prescribe. Antibiotics are drugs that target bacteria to treat and prevent infections. There are. of oral...
Are Meat Sweats a Thing? Causes, Prevention, Treatment and More
A dietitian explains the causes of meat sweats, when they might be a sign of something more serious and possible treatments for a sweat-free food experience.
Nirvana Life Sciences Researches Kratom-Derived Substance For Opioid Addiction
The Canadian-based psychedelics company Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. filed a patent for the deuterated form of 7-hydroxymitragynine (D7-h.), commonly known as Kratom. Nirvana focuses on developing mental health therapeutics including non-addictive chronic pain and relapse-preventing products. Recognition and use of Kratom, utilized in Southeast Asia for the past 150 years,...
boldsky.com
Love Wine? We May Have Bad News For You: 5 Signs You Should Stop Drinking Wine; Alcohol Addiction Helpline
Drank all around the world and used in cooking globally, wine has a special place in one's life. Okay, maybe not everyone but definitely a large majority. For ages, wine has been used not only for recreational purposes but also for various health conditions. Made from fermented grape juice, the...
Ask the Vet: Seasonal allergies can be challenging to manage in pets
While the cooler nights and shorter days signal the beginning of fall, the relief from the summer heat does not mean relief from allergies for our pets. The fall months can be one of the worst times of the year for our four-legged roommates who are affected by seasonal allergies.
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.
Mushrooms and Butterfly(Shutterstock) Like Cannabis before them, ‘Magic’ Mushrooms are finally getting their scientific kudos from the medical research community. A recent study of HPV using medicinal mushrooms in a clinical trial is providing physicians and patients with a new avenue for addressing the cancer-causing virus. Researchers at the McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston studied the effect of a unique natural Japanese medicinal mushroom extract on women with persistent high-risk HPV infections. They found that daily use of the Mushroom extract helped to clear an active HPV infection in two-thirds of study participants after only six months, while volunteers in the placebo group did not see comparable results.
How To Tell The Difference Between An Asthma Attack And A Panic Attack
If you've ever experienced a sudden tight chest and had problems breathing, you might have wondered whether you were having an asthma attack or a panic attack. The two can feel very similar, and if you have asthma, it might be hard to tell whether your symptoms are worsening into an attack, or if your breathing difficulties are anxiety-related.
