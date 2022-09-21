ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA

msn.com

FDA has to warn Americans not to marinate chicken in Nyquil

The federal government had to clarify this week that a nighttime medication known for treating sniffling, sneezing, coughing, aching, stuffy head and fever is not a substitute for 11 herbs and spices. Responding to a number of videos that have trended on social media, the Food and Drug Administration warned...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Kratom is legal and will get you high, but may not be safe.

Kratom Leaves and Powdered.(addameer.info) You may not have heard of Kratom, I hadn’t before I researched this article, but a 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health estimates that 2.1 million people in the U.S. use it. Kratom is a plain-looking evergreen tree originating from Southeast Asia. It’s used as a stimulant in lower doses and a sedative and painkiller in higher doses. Kratom leaves can be chewed, and dry kratom can be swallowed or brewed. Kratom extract can be used to make a liquid product. The liquid form is often marketed as a treatment for muscle pain, or to suppress appetite and stop cramps and diarrhea. Kratom is also sold as a treatment for panic attacks.
Medical News Today

What are the best medications for sleep?

Several medications can help a person fall asleep, stay asleep, or both. Although these medications can be a good option for people with insomnia or other sleeping problems, many carry risks and cause side effects. This article reviews 10 of the best medications a doctor may prescribe to help a...
MedicalXpress

Artificial intelligence tools quickly detect signs of injection drug use in patients' health records

An automated process that combines natural language processing and machine learning identified people who inject drugs (PWID) in electronic health records more quickly and accurately than current methods that rely on manual record reviews. Currently, people who inject drugs are identified through International Classification of Diseases (ICD) codes that are...
Medical News Today

What is the best kratom for anxiety?

Kratom is a substance derived from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, a native species of Southeast Asia. This tree’s leaves contain compounds that may provide relief to individuals with anxiety. Approximately 19% of adults in the United States have anxiety. This condition can cause challenging emotional and...
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Subtle Health Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

You know that problems like chest pain or trouble breathing warrant immediate medical care. But there are other symptoms that, while easier to brush off, still deserve prompt attention. "Many chronic serious illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease often go undiagnosed for months to years as...
Psych Centra

Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders

Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
parentherald.com

Diarrhea in Children: What Parents Need To Know About Causes and Symptoms?

Diarrhea is the loose, watery, and more frequent bowel movements. It may be present alone or be linked with other symptoms, such as vomiting, abdominal pain, or weight loss. Fortunately, it usually lasts no more than a few days, per Mayo Clinic. In the United States, kids have an average...
ohmymag.co.uk

This Victorian-era disease is coming back strong. How to spot the signs

More Brits are being admitted to hospital with a disease nicknamed the ‘disease of kings’. Figures released by the NHS showed that 234,000 patients were on hospital admission with gout from 2021 until now. This represents a 20% increase over a three-year period, a situation that has partly been blamed on lack of exercise and poor diet during pandemic lockdowns, DailyMail reports.
thefreshtoast.com

Yes, CBD Is Psychoactive — Here’s Why

While all intoxicating and euphoric chemicals are psychoactive, not all psychoactive chemicals are intoxicating or euphoric. In the cannabis space, the words psychoactive, intoxicating, and euphoric are often used interchangeably. Going by that, it’s common to hear the statement that “unlike THC, CBD is non-psychoactive.” But is this really true? To answer this question, it is important to first understand what the word psychoactive means.
Medical News Today

Can you drink alcohol with antibiotics?

Although some antibiotics can interact with alcohol, the risks are not the same for all types. Doctors will give different recommendations about a person’s alcohol intake depending on the type of antibiotic they prescribe. Antibiotics are drugs that target bacteria to treat and prevent infections. There are. of oral...
Matthew C. Woodruff

'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.

Mushrooms and Butterfly(Shutterstock) Like Cannabis before them, ‘Magic’ Mushrooms are finally getting their scientific kudos from the medical research community. A recent study of HPV using medicinal mushrooms in a clinical trial is providing physicians and patients with a new avenue for addressing the cancer-causing virus. Researchers at the McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston studied the effect of a unique natural Japanese medicinal mushroom extract on women with persistent high-risk HPV infections. They found that daily use of the Mushroom extract helped to clear an active HPV infection in two-thirds of study participants after only six months, while volunteers in the placebo group did not see comparable results.
