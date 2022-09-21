ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

The Post and Courier

Columbia heat map study could show where to cool down 'famously hot' city

COLUMBIA — Columbia is known for being "famously hot." A new heat map study could show the city just how hot it gets and where to cool things down. With a grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, as well as support from Columbia and Richland County, University of South Carolina researchers and local volunteers mapped the city Aug. 6 with the goal of seeing what areas are hottest. The results will be available in October.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Sumter's Colin Floyd claims first SC Public Links title at Charleston Muni

It took an adventurous two extra holes, but Colin Floyd of Sumter defeated Wade Wawner of Charleston to win the inaugural S.C. Public Links Championship on Sept. 25 at Charleston Municipal Golf Course. Floyd and Wawner, the first-round co-leaders with 3-under 69s, both posted second-round 75s and were the only...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Brinson: North Charleston's mayoral race getting interesting

It was a quick and eloquent good-bye, a public resignation anticipated by North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and his City Council colleagues: City Attorney Brady Hair was ending his 32 years of front-line service. In his emotional five-minute farewell, he declared that "public service is the best job you can have" and thanked us for "allowing me to serve the city I have loved for so long.”
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Crane purchase puts Charleston port's rail yard project on fast track

A North Charleston rail yard that will let the Port of Charleston move cargo containers to and from trains while reducing truck traffic on local roads is moving beyond the planning stages with the State Ports Authority spending nearly $47 million on heavy-lift cranes for the site adjacent to the Leatherman Terminal.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Discover Aiken: Experience Wagener, Salley, Perry

Situated on the land that once comprised the farm of Eldridge Gunter, the town of Wagener grew when the Southern Railroad built a line through Batesburg in 1887. A small community of just over 600, Wagener has a museum that documents the development of the community, with artifacts from former residents. Wagener is also home to South Carolina’s Conestoga Wagon, South Carolina’s Bicentennial Wagon Train wagon from the celebration held in 1976. The town is still home for many successful family-owned farms.
WAGENER, SC
The Post and Courier

Behre: The name Lincolnville is the first and surest sign this SC town is different

LINCOLNVILLE — This small town may be South Carolina's least understood, most unique historical place. Its relative anonymity stems partly from its tucked-away site along railroad lines where Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties meet up, partly from its small size, and partly from its origins during one of the most tumultuous chapters of the state's history, Reconstruction.
LINCOLNVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Fifth Street pedestrian bridge now open connecting Augusta, North Augusta

The $11.05 million 5th Street pedestrian bridge between Augusta and North Augusta is now open, as of early morning on Sept. 24. The orange cones have been moved and the fencing’s come down ... at least on the Georgia side; fencing was still in place on the Carolina side as of Saturday noontime.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Discover Aiken: Experience Montmorenci, Windsor, Monetta

The land around Montmorenci, possibly named for a village in France, consisted mostly of cotton plantations before the S.C. Canal and Rail Road Company laid train tracks and built a station and turning facility in 1833. The railroad also passed through nearby Windsor on its way from Branchville to Aiken. The name of the town likely originated from the 1813 will of Anderson Windsor, who owned land on Pond Branch and Yarrow Branch, near the present location of Windsor. Today, the town of Windsor is the gateway to Aiken State Park on the south fork of the Edisto River.
WINDSOR, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Two responds to graphic endorsing board candidates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two issued a statement Sunday about a graphic circulating social media that used the Richland Two logo and endorsed multiple board candidates. District officials said that the graphic was not made by them and is in violation of state ethics laws citing that...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Scoppe: Has a number cruncher hit on the solution to Charleston's school woes?

Don Kennedy has told us about growing up in Fairfield County, about his five kids and his educator wife who retired last year, about how he was planning to retire this year before the Charleston County School Board suddenly had other ideas. He's talked about working as chief financial officer for the Charleston County School District early in this century, about taking the same job in Seattle and later returning to that position here, about what changed in the decade he was gone — or, actually, what didn't.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

New coffee spots brewing in Columbia, Lexington

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Coffee lovers will soon have a new way to get their caffeine fix when Clutch Coffee Bar opens three locations in the Columbia area. Clutch CEO and co-founder Darren Spicer said the company is in the permitting and planning phases for these locations:. 306 Columbia Ave....
COLUMBIA, SC
