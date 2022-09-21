Read full article on original website
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
The Post and Courier
Columbia heat map study could show where to cool down 'famously hot' city
COLUMBIA — Columbia is known for being "famously hot." A new heat map study could show the city just how hot it gets and where to cool things down. With a grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, as well as support from Columbia and Richland County, University of South Carolina researchers and local volunteers mapped the city Aug. 6 with the goal of seeing what areas are hottest. The results will be available in October.
The Post and Courier
Sumter's Colin Floyd claims first SC Public Links title at Charleston Muni
It took an adventurous two extra holes, but Colin Floyd of Sumter defeated Wade Wawner of Charleston to win the inaugural S.C. Public Links Championship on Sept. 25 at Charleston Municipal Golf Course. Floyd and Wawner, the first-round co-leaders with 3-under 69s, both posted second-round 75s and were the only...
The Post and Courier
Brinson: North Charleston's mayoral race getting interesting
It was a quick and eloquent good-bye, a public resignation anticipated by North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and his City Council colleagues: City Attorney Brady Hair was ending his 32 years of front-line service. In his emotional five-minute farewell, he declared that "public service is the best job you can have" and thanked us for "allowing me to serve the city I have loved for so long.”
The Post and Courier
Crane purchase puts Charleston port's rail yard project on fast track
A North Charleston rail yard that will let the Port of Charleston move cargo containers to and from trains while reducing truck traffic on local roads is moving beyond the planning stages with the State Ports Authority spending nearly $47 million on heavy-lift cranes for the site adjacent to the Leatherman Terminal.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Important lesson from I-26 expansion has nothing to do with roads
We’re so accustomed to big construction projects coming in years if not decades behind schedule (and over budget) that it’s worth taking note when one is ahead of schedule. Particularly when it’s a government project. So we celebrate news that the western-most portion of the I-26 widening...
The Post and Courier
Discover Aiken: Experience Wagener, Salley, Perry
Situated on the land that once comprised the farm of Eldridge Gunter, the town of Wagener grew when the Southern Railroad built a line through Batesburg in 1887. A small community of just over 600, Wagener has a museum that documents the development of the community, with artifacts from former residents. Wagener is also home to South Carolina’s Conestoga Wagon, South Carolina’s Bicentennial Wagon Train wagon from the celebration held in 1976. The town is still home for many successful family-owned farms.
The Post and Courier
Behre: The name Lincolnville is the first and surest sign this SC town is different
LINCOLNVILLE — This small town may be South Carolina's least understood, most unique historical place. Its relative anonymity stems partly from its tucked-away site along railroad lines where Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties meet up, partly from its small size, and partly from its origins during one of the most tumultuous chapters of the state's history, Reconstruction.
The Post and Courier
Fifth Street pedestrian bridge now open connecting Augusta, North Augusta
The $11.05 million 5th Street pedestrian bridge between Augusta and North Augusta is now open, as of early morning on Sept. 24. The orange cones have been moved and the fencing’s come down ... at least on the Georgia side; fencing was still in place on the Carolina side as of Saturday noontime.
The Post and Courier
Discover Aiken: Experience Montmorenci, Windsor, Monetta
The land around Montmorenci, possibly named for a village in France, consisted mostly of cotton plantations before the S.C. Canal and Rail Road Company laid train tracks and built a station and turning facility in 1833. The railroad also passed through nearby Windsor on its way from Branchville to Aiken. The name of the town likely originated from the 1813 will of Anderson Windsor, who owned land on Pond Branch and Yarrow Branch, near the present location of Windsor. Today, the town of Windsor is the gateway to Aiken State Park on the south fork of the Edisto River.
WJCL
Georgia, South Carolina brace for impacts as Ian forecast to become major hurricane. The latest info
The exact path of Hurricane Ian remains uncertain. But several things are known. The system is forecast to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week. As of Monday morning, the storm's cone of uncertainty -- the path it could take -- stretches across the...
SC interstate widening projects ahead of schedule due to additional funding
State leaders said they have been able to accelerate some transportation projects in South Carolina thanks to additional federal and state funding.
WIS-TV
Richland Two responds to graphic endorsing board candidates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two issued a statement Sunday about a graphic circulating social media that used the Richland Two logo and endorsed multiple board candidates. District officials said that the graphic was not made by them and is in violation of state ethics laws citing that...
The Post and Courier
Scoppe: Has a number cruncher hit on the solution to Charleston's school woes?
Don Kennedy has told us about growing up in Fairfield County, about his five kids and his educator wife who retired last year, about how he was planning to retire this year before the Charleston County School Board suddenly had other ideas. He's talked about working as chief financial officer for the Charleston County School District early in this century, about taking the same job in Seattle and later returning to that position here, about what changed in the decade he was gone — or, actually, what didn't.
The Post and Courier
Dorchester County, The Ponds residents unite to battle changes in Summerville neighborhood
A homebuilder's decision to cut off negotiations with Dorchester County over proposed changes to a Summerville neighborhood has politicians vowing to fight and has heightened the acrimony between residents and the company that wants to alter the look of their community along the Ashley River. "I've got as much chance...
‘20 is plenty’: Columbia leaders consider lowering neighborhood speed limits to 20 mph
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia city leaders are looking at ways to bump speed limits down in neighborhood streets to 20 mph. Residents living in the Earlewood neighborhood like Rebecca Haynes said they are fed up with speeders . "I have a three and a half year old. He desperately...
New coffee spots brewing in Columbia, Lexington
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Coffee lovers will soon have a new way to get their caffeine fix when Clutch Coffee Bar opens three locations in the Columbia area. Clutch CEO and co-founder Darren Spicer said the company is in the permitting and planning phases for these locations:. 306 Columbia Ave....
The Post and Courier
Columbia watch repair shop finds a rush of old-school customers in a digital age
COLUMBIA — Kathy Jenkins is the owner of a new business — and an apprentice there at the same time. Jenkins is the owner of Watch Repair Station, with opened in August just off Garners Ferry Road at 761 Greenlawn Drive. She talked John Gawronski, a watchmaker of...
Revolutionary War fort in Moncks Corner now open to public
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Revolutionary War fort located in Monck Corner has opened to the public following years of conservation. Fort Fair Lawn, found at Old Santee Canal State Park, opened to the public on Friday. Fort Fair Lawn is a British Revolutionary War with a history that dates to 1780. According […]
