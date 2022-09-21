Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
‘Monster’ catfish caught in Tennessee river, photos show. It could be a new record
A massive catfish recently caught in northwest Tennessee could set a new state record, with several pounds to spare, according to wildlife officials. Micka Burkhart reeled in the 118-pound, 7-ounce “monster” blue catfish while fishing on the Cumberland River in Stewart County on Saturday, Sept. 24, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said on social media.
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 22, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
A Tri-Cities performance has new meaning for visiting musicians. Here’s why
The free concert with the Mid-Columbia Symphony is Saturday in Pasco.
Tri-Cities COVID deaths still worry officials. More outbreaks reported
Residents urged to get COVID booster while vaccine is still free.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Money being raised for WSP trooper shot in the face in Walla Walla. He’s in Harborview ICU
He was honored at the Walla Walla High football game Friday night.
Here’s how much Cascade Natural Gas wants to increase your bill this fall
The increase could start in November.
Tri-City Herald
It’s not too late for a garden, here’s what you can plant in autumn in WA to harvest later
As fall has begun, cold weather and harsh conditions for plants will soon follow, but there are a few crops you can still plant in time for harvest. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted when the first frost is coming across Washington, giving you a warning of when to prepare your garden for winter.
Comments / 0