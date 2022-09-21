ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

‘Monster’ catfish caught in Tennessee river, photos show. It could be a new record

A massive catfish recently caught in northwest Tennessee could set a new state record, with several pounds to spare, according to wildlife officials. Micka Burkhart reeled in the 118-pound, 7-ounce “monster” blue catfish while fishing on the Cumberland River in Stewart County on Saturday, Sept. 24, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said on social media.
