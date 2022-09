Buy Now Chehaw Park & Zoo is betting Black Jack and Black Rhinos casino night will be a signature annual event to raise funds for conservation and efforts. File Photo

ALBANY — Chehaw Park & Zoo’s Creekside Center will be transformed into a casino on Thursday, but there will be no gamble on how money raised at the event will be used.

The Black Jack & Black Rhinos event is the first of what is hoped to be many to come in the future.