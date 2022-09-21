Read full article on original website
Two accidents in one day happen in Concord at Hwy 460, Hwy 24 intersection
The Concord Volunteer Fire Department and the Concord Rescue Squad reported to a pair of vehicle accidents on Friday (Sept. 23) at the intersection of Richmond and Village Highways. The first accident caused temporary closure of one of the eastbound lanes of 460. Village Hwy. was likewise temporarily closed between...
NBC 29 News
New Stanardsville pedestrian bridge completes phase II of streetscape project
STANARDSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new pedestrian bridge in Greene County, but you can’t use it just yet. The 42-foot bridge was lowered over Mitchell Creek in Stanardsville while a small crowd looked on. This is the end of phase two of the town’s streetscape project.
Augusta Free Press
Road work schedule update for Central Virginia for the week of Sept. 26-30
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124, in the eastbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge...
Weather Bulletin : Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect Until 7PM Sunday For Parts Of Area
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 543. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 543 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT. * Effective this Sunday morning and evening from 1140 AM until. 700 PM EDT. * Primary threats include…. Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible. Isolated large hail events to...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Ward A polling precinct permanently moved
The Ward A polling precinct in the City of Waynesboro has permanently moved to Wenonah Elementary School. The school is located at 125 N. Bayard Ave. in Waynesboro. The previous location is no longer available. Basic United Methodist Church at 489 N. Winchester Ave. in Waynesboro is closed and is...
royalexaminer.com
Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340
Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Police make 94 traffic stops, write 112 tickets on Seminole Trail on Tuesday
The Albemarle County Police Department conducted a driving enforcement initiative with a focus on speeding and distracted driving on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Seminole Trail. It was a busy day: ACPD officers conducted 94 traffic stops and issued 112 summonses in the 12-hour period. “Our department...
cbs19news
Bremo Power Station to be demolished
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A 90-year-old power plant is set to be demolished on Friday. Dominion Energy is taking down the Bremo Power Station in Fluvanna County. Public areas near the old power station, which went into operation in 1931 and shut down in 2018, will be closing at 9:15 a.m.
Augusta Free Press
Spotted lanternfly continues to be a threat to Virginia crops
Clarke, Frederick and Warren Counties and the city of Winchester are heavily infested with the spotted lanternfly, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. To slow the spread in other areas of Virginia, VDACS has established a quarantine for Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Prince William,...
Augusta Free Press
Page County: Two Luray residents lose lives in five-vehicle crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal five-vehicle crash in Page County that occurred on Wednesday at 3:11 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662. A 2006 Honda Pilot was traveling south on U.S. 340 when it swerved to avoid a 2020 Chevrolet van and a 2016 Ford F-150, which slowed to make a left turn. The Honda sideswiped the Chevrolet then the Ford, crossed the centerline, and struck a northbound 2021 Ford E-350. The impact caused the Ford E-350 to cross the centerline and collided with a southbound 2004 Ford F-150. The 2004 Ford F-150 then caught fire.
WHSV
Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company asks for help after vandalism incident
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday evening, Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company posted on their Facebook that their “lawn party kitchen” had been broken into and vandalized. They said that two middle to high-school aged kids were seen leaving the seen. The fire company asks anyone who lives...
WHSV
Waynesboro man arrested after pursuit in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Late Thursday morning, a Waynesboro man was arrested after a pursuit in Augusta County. Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, a deputy with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on East Side Highway just outside of the city limits. The vehicle, a light-colored Ford Explorer, disregarded the emergency lights and siren.
WHSV
H.S. Football Week 5: Tazewell vs. Riverheads
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads and Tazewell squared off in week five.
WHSV
Two Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A crash involving five vehicles left two people dead on Wednesday afternoon in Page County. On Friday night, Virginia State Police announced Larry A. Forbus, 64, and Connie E. Clark, 61, both from Luray, were killed in the crash at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Compton Hollow Road.
NBC 29 News
CFD Chief Hezedean Smith leaving the department
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Fire Chief Hezedean Smith is leaving the department for another job. In a letter to CFD staff on Friday, September 23, Chief Smith says he has accepted a fire chief position in Polk County, Florida but his last day with CFD is not yet confirmed.
WSET
'Hay bales on fire': Amherst Co. thanked Public works for their help putting fire out
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County made a Facebook post thanking Public Works for helping with a fire on Tuesday. They specifically thanked Jermy Lombardo from Public Works. The county said that multiple hay bales caught fire. Lombardo brought a piece of equipment over from the landfill and...
Augusta Free Press
Highland County: Motorcyclist dies from injuries in crash on Route 250
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday at 3:10 p.m. on Route 250, eight-tenths of a mile east of Route 601 in Highland County. A 2022 Harley Davidson was traveling east on Route 250, when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the roadway...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One killed in domestic-related shooting at Rio Hill Apartments
One person is dead in what Albemarle County Police are calling a domestic-related shooting in the parking lot at Rio Hill Apartments. Police were called to the apartment complex for a reported gunshot Saturday at 9:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a patient with a gunshot wound. Albemarle County Fire Rescue transported the patient via ambulance in critical condition to UVA Medical Center, where they succumbed to their injuries.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County students escape serious injury in 1-81 crash, bus driver charged
A group of Warren County students escaped serious injury after being involved in a school bus crash that occurred Wednesday evening, Sept. 21, on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey said his agency is investigating the crash that occurred at 9:54 p.m. along Interstate...
WHSV
Two teens injured in school bus crash on I-81 in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police confirmed a Warren County school bus was involved in a crash on I-81 North in Rockingham County on Wednesday night. It happened just before 10:00 p.m. at mile marker 261 between the Mauzy and New Market exits. According to VSP, a highway...
