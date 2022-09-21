ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

altavistajournal.com

Two accidents in one day happen in Concord at Hwy 460, Hwy 24 intersection

The Concord Volunteer Fire Department and the Concord Rescue Squad reported to a pair of vehicle accidents on Friday (Sept. 23) at the intersection of Richmond and Village Highways. The first accident caused temporary closure of one of the eastbound lanes of 460. Village Hwy. was likewise temporarily closed between...
CONCORD, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Ward A polling precinct permanently moved

The Ward A polling precinct in the City of Waynesboro has permanently moved to Wenonah Elementary School. The school is located at 125 N. Bayard Ave. in Waynesboro. The previous location is no longer available. Basic United Methodist Church at 489 N. Winchester Ave. in Waynesboro is closed and is...
WAYNESBORO, VA
royalexaminer.com

Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340

Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
PAGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Bremo Power Station to be demolished

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A 90-year-old power plant is set to be demolished on Friday. Dominion Energy is taking down the Bremo Power Station in Fluvanna County. Public areas near the old power station, which went into operation in 1931 and shut down in 2018, will be closing at 9:15 a.m.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Spotted lanternfly continues to be a threat to Virginia crops

Clarke, Frederick and Warren Counties and the city of Winchester are heavily infested with the spotted lanternfly, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. To slow the spread in other areas of Virginia, VDACS has established a quarantine for Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Prince William,...
WINCHESTER, VA
Augusta Free Press

Page County: Two Luray residents lose lives in five-vehicle crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal five-vehicle crash in Page County that occurred on Wednesday at 3:11 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662. A 2006 Honda Pilot was traveling south on U.S. 340 when it swerved to avoid a 2020 Chevrolet van and a 2016 Ford F-150, which slowed to make a left turn. The Honda sideswiped the Chevrolet then the Ford, crossed the centerline, and struck a northbound 2021 Ford E-350. The impact caused the Ford E-350 to cross the centerline and collided with a southbound 2004 Ford F-150. The 2004 Ford F-150 then caught fire.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro man arrested after pursuit in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Late Thursday morning, a Waynesboro man was arrested after a pursuit in Augusta County. Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, a deputy with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on East Side Highway just outside of the city limits. The vehicle, a light-colored Ford Explorer, disregarded the emergency lights and siren.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Two Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A crash involving five vehicles left two people dead on Wednesday afternoon in Page County. On Friday night, Virginia State Police announced Larry A. Forbus, 64, and Connie E. Clark, 61, both from Luray, were killed in the crash at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Compton Hollow Road.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

CFD Chief Hezedean Smith leaving the department

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Fire Chief Hezedean Smith is leaving the department for another job. In a letter to CFD staff on Friday, September 23, Chief Smith says he has accepted a fire chief position in Polk County, Florida but his last day with CFD is not yet confirmed.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County: One killed in domestic-related shooting at Rio Hill Apartments

One person is dead in what Albemarle County Police are calling a domestic-related shooting in the parking lot at Rio Hill Apartments. Police were called to the apartment complex for a reported gunshot Saturday at 9:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a patient with a gunshot wound. Albemarle County Fire Rescue transported the patient via ambulance in critical condition to UVA Medical Center, where they succumbed to their injuries.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

