Rebecca Burd, 77, of Pembroke
Funeral services for 77-year old Rebecca Sue Burd, of Pembroke, will be at 3:00 Tuesday afternoon, September 23, at Pembroke United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at the church at noon Tuesday, September 27. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her son, Charles...
Mildred Ann Tucker Allen, 76, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 76-year-old Mildred Ann Tucker Allen, of Hopkinsville, will be at 10 o’clock Monday morning at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Bainbridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 o’clock until the funeral hour Monday.
Donald Strader, 76, of Elkton
Funeral services for 76-year-old Donald Strader, of Elkton, will be at 11 o’clock Monday morning at Latham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Strader Cemetery of Todd County. Visitation will be from 4-8 o’clock Sunday afternoon, and on Monday from 9 o’clock until the funeral hour.
Orin ‘Papaw’ Vanmatre, 92, of Madisonville
Memorial services for 92-year-old Orin “Papaw” Vanmatre, of Madisonville, will be Monday at 3 o’clock at Life Christian Center in Madisonville. Visitation will be Monday from 1 o’clock until the service hour. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.
Jimmie D. Smith, 91, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 91-year-old Jimmie D. Smith, of Hopkinsville, will be Monday morning at 10 o’clock at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Sunday afternoon from 3-5 o’clock at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
Edward W. Bivins, 85, of Christian County
Funeral services for 85-year-old Edward W. Bivins, of Christian County, will be at 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Sunday. Survivors include:. A wife of 61 years:...
Teams Walk To End Alzheimer’s Saturday
Despite the wet and rainy conditions, it was a great turnout for the annual Pennyrile Walk To End Alzheimer’s event held in the parking lot at the Christian County Justice Center in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Alzheimer’s Association Walk Manager Jill Isom said that over half of this year’s goal...
Name Released In South Virginia Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 36-year-old Amber Brown of Hopkinsville was on South Virginia Street when she failed to stop at a stoplight and collided with an eastbound truck driven by 51-year-old Ronald Taylor at the intersection of East 7th Street.
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Barkers Mill Road Crash
A wreck on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County sent a Hopkinsville woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 10 a.m. 18-year-old Kaylee Kendall was southbound when her vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree near the state line. Kendall was...
Second Person Arrested In Logan County Home Invasion
An Elkton man has been charged Saturday in connection to a home invasion in Logan County on August 1st. Logan County Sheriff’s deputies say 35-year-old Joshua Taylor of Russellville showed up at Jennie Stuart Health just before 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen claiming he was shot in Fairview at a party. Law enforcement from both counties searched the area but could not locate a crime scene.
PHOTOS – 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Christian County took place Saturday morning. Check out these great photos from the event.
Woman Flown To Hospital After Crofton Wreck
A woman was injured in a wreck on Poole Mill Road in Crofton Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman was northbound when she drifted into the opposite lane of traffic then overcorrected and ran off the road hitting the tree. The woman had to be cut...
Man Injured In South Virginia Street Wreck
A man was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car on South Virginia Street collided with an eastbound truck at the intersection of East 7th Street. The driver of the truck was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for...
Customer Service And Farm Safety Key H And R Agripower
H & R Agripower that is headquartered in Hopkinsville remains focused on excellent customer service and safety in the operation and on the farms they serve. Hopkinsville salesman Kevin Meacham says customer service and safety go hand in hand what the products they sell. Zach Kennedy says that same committment...
Van Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A van was reported stolen in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a 2002 maroon Oldsmobile Silhouette was taken without the owner’s consent on East 17th Street. The van is valued at $4,500 and no arrest has been made.
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Burglary
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a report of a burglary on Gracey Herndon Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 28-year-old Nathan Wasson had a mask on and was attempting to steal a vehicle out of a garage. When deputies arrived, the owner was...
Man Arrested On Warrants After Resisting Arrest
A man wanted on two warrants was arrested at a home on North Fowler Avenue in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Jamie Jones who had outstanding warrants for probation violation and contempt of court. He was reportedly apprehended by...
Farm Safety A Top Priority At Nutrien Ag Solutions
Nutrien Ag Solutions makes farm safety a top priority for their farmers and their employees every day. Hopkinsville Manager Brian Fitzsimmons says they are focused on doing what it takes to make sure all their employees go home safely each day. Alex Walker says there is a safety officer on...
Electronics Reported Stolen From Hopkinsville Sportsplex
Authorities are investigating a burglary at the Planters Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Sportsplex in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered the building and took a television and a computer with a total value of $1,200. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as third-degree burglary.
Bolen Let Go By Commonwealth Attorney’s Office
Stephanie Bolen is no longer working in the Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Christian County Commonwealth Attorney Rick Boling confirmed to the News Edge that Bolen’s employment as assistant commonwealth’s attorney was terminated the week of September 12th. Boling told the News Edge that Bolen was provided with a list of reasons for her termination. Boling has not answered questions by the News Edge concerning the list of reasons of why she was terminated.
