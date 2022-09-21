ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evening Briefing: Hochul agrees to Spectrum News gubernatorial debate; man charged with killing EMT deemed fit for trial

By Maya Rajamani
NY1
 4 days ago
NY1

Young activist discusses Climate Week

Climate Week wraps up in New York Sunday. It included a variety of in-person events with the goal of inspiring the world to do more about climate change. Ajani Stella, the president and founder of Kids Fight Climate Change, joined Rocco Vertuccio and Shannan Ferry Sunday morning on NY1 to discuss how this year's Climate Week went.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Mayor Eric Adams discusses how NYC changed over the decades

Mayor Eric Adams continues celebrating NY1’s 30th anniversary and some of the most noteworthy events over the years. Adams discusses the transition from being a police officer in New York City to the mayor and race relations. He also discuses the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Sandy and explains if...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Former and current Councilmembers discuss education and gentrification

Former City Councilman Daniel Dromm and Manhattan City Councilwoman Gale Brewer join “In Focus” to reflect on some of the most noteworthy events NY1 has covered, including the children of the rainbow curriculum. The 443-page curriculum featured three pages of LGBTQ+ related content. When NY1 first went on...
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Mayor Eric Adams celebrates NY1's 30th anniversary

Mayor Eric Adams joins “In Focus” to celebrate NY1’s 30th anniversary and reflects on some of the notable events of the past three decades. When NY1 first went on the air, New York City had its first African-American mayor, David Dinkins. He took office in 1990, pledging racial healing. Adams explains how Dinkins inspires him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Seaport museum welcomes Danish training ship for Climate Week

The South Street Seaport is known for its fleet of historic ships. So welcoming the Danmark to South Street is a natural fit. The three-masted steel hulled sailing vessel launched in 1933 as a training ship for Denmark’s Merchant Navy. Almost 90 years later, it still serves the same purpose for 80 trainees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

NY1 at 30: An Anniversary Special

NY1 marks its 30th anniversary by taking a look back at how the station has covered some of the biggest stories in New York over the past three decades. In “NY1 at 30: An Anniversary Special,” hosts Cheryl Wills and Lewis Dodley lead viewers on a journey through three decades of breaking news, arts, politics, sports and a constant focus on what is going on in the neighborhoods.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk takes place Sunday

The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk took place Sunday. The course retraced the steps of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller when he travelled through the Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001. Antoine Morales, a firefighter in the Bronx, ran the race with his gear on....
BRONX, NY
