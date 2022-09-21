Evening Briefing: Hochul agrees to Spectrum News gubernatorial debate; man charged with killing EMT deemed fit for trial

Read full article on original website
NY1
Young activist discusses Climate Week
Climate Week wraps up in New York Sunday. It included a variety of in-person events with the goal of inspiring the world to do more about climate change. Ajani Stella, the president and founder of Kids Fight Climate Change, joined Rocco Vertuccio and Shannan Ferry Sunday morning on NY1 to discuss how this year's Climate Week went.
NY1
Mayor Eric Adams discusses how NYC changed over the decades
Mayor Eric Adams continues celebrating NY1’s 30th anniversary and some of the most noteworthy events over the years. Adams discusses the transition from being a police officer in New York City to the mayor and race relations. He also discuses the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Sandy and explains if...
NY1
Former and current Councilmembers discuss education and gentrification
Former City Councilman Daniel Dromm and Manhattan City Councilwoman Gale Brewer join “In Focus” to reflect on some of the most noteworthy events NY1 has covered, including the children of the rainbow curriculum. The 443-page curriculum featured three pages of LGBTQ+ related content. When NY1 first went on...
NY1
Mayor Eric Adams celebrates NY1's 30th anniversary
Mayor Eric Adams joins “In Focus” to celebrate NY1’s 30th anniversary and reflects on some of the notable events of the past three decades. When NY1 first went on the air, New York City had its first African-American mayor, David Dinkins. He took office in 1990, pledging racial healing. Adams explains how Dinkins inspires him.
NY1
Antonio Reynoso calls Brooklyn Democratic Party 'unbelievable'
The Brooklyn Democratic Party hosted a meeting at the Coney Island Amphitheater Wednesday night that left Brooklynites waiting for hours. Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso told Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Thursday that there was an “incompetence” of the Brooklyn Democratic Party to host the meeting, have one vote on an “inconsequential item” and to not vote on the leadership is “unbelievable.”
NY1
Judge: City must reinstate PBA members who refused vaccine
The city must reinstate Police Benevolent Association members who were fired or put on leave for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, a state supreme court judge has ruled. In a ruling handed down Friday, Judge Lyle Frank deemed the city’s vaccine mandate for municipal workers “invalid” for members of the five boroughs' largest police union.
NY1
Transportation Alternatives recounts biggest transportation stories
Danny Harris, the executive director of Transportation Alternatives, joins the “In Focus” 30th anniversary special to recount some of the biggest transportation stories over the past 30 years, including the Nor’easter of 1992 — two months after NY1 first went on the air. The storm produced...
NY1
NYCHA points to outside vendors as culprits in arsenic scare
City officials on Friday conceded what’s obvious to residents of the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village: that they made mistakes earlier this month, when they warned residents that their water had tested positive for arsenic, only to declare about a week later it was a false alarm.
NY1
Transportation access crucial for migrants in Orchard Beach, city official says
City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said transportation access is a necessity for migrants staying at the temporary hangar-sized tents at Orchard Beach in the Bronx. The announcement comes after critics of the new shelter raised concerns of the location being a transit desert. “Thats something we are going to...
NY1
‘Rap music and drill music do not kill people,’ lawyer says
The Rolling Loud festival is underway this weekend at Citi Field in Queens, but without three local drill rappers who were removed from the festival. The three rappers were Brooklyn’s 22Gz, and the Bronx’s Sha Ek and Ron Suno. The New York Times reported on Thursday that they were removed at the request of the NYPD.
NY1
Woman killed 'intentionally' in Queens hit and run, police say
Surveillance video obtained by NY1 shows a mob of people spilling out all at once onto 101st Avenue in Richmond Hill, following a verbal dispute that police say broke out inside Showtime Bar and Lounge. According to officials, four men in their 20s, 30s and 40s were stabbed on the...
NY1
Creative Muse helping city through art
A city nonprofit is expanding its arts programming on the Lower East Side with a special focus on communities on the margins. Creative Muse provides programming and mentorship to children and adults, especially people of color, immigrants and low-income New Yorkers. One of the artists working with Creative Muse, Chris...
NY1
Four deaths at Manhattan nursing home linked to Legionnaires' outbreak: DOH
Five residents of a Manhattan nursing home have died after an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease was detected at the facility, and at least four of those deaths are directly linked to the disease, according to the state Department of Health. Officials last week announced that four residents at the...
NY1
Seaport museum welcomes Danish training ship for Climate Week
The South Street Seaport is known for its fleet of historic ships. So welcoming the Danmark to South Street is a natural fit. The three-masted steel hulled sailing vessel launched in 1933 as a training ship for Denmark’s Merchant Navy. Almost 90 years later, it still serves the same purpose for 80 trainees.
NY1
NY1 at 30: An Anniversary Special
NY1 marks its 30th anniversary by taking a look back at how the station has covered some of the biggest stories in New York over the past three decades. In “NY1 at 30: An Anniversary Special,” hosts Cheryl Wills and Lewis Dodley lead viewers on a journey through three decades of breaking news, arts, politics, sports and a constant focus on what is going on in the neighborhoods.
NY1
Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk takes place Sunday
The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk took place Sunday. The course retraced the steps of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller when he travelled through the Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001. Antoine Morales, a firefighter in the Bronx, ran the race with his gear on....
NY1
The impact of climate change on New York
With Climate Week wrapping up, News All Day highlighted the issues the city is facing and what we can do to address the looming crisis. Daniel Zarrilli, special advisor on climate and sustainability at Columbia University’s Climate School, joined “News All Day” to discuss the city’s climate change. Zarrilli was recently the Chief Climate Policy Advisor for former Mayor Bill de Blasio.
