Large fire burns apartment in Plymouth, displaces residents
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- No one was injured after an apartment complex in a northwest Minneapolis suburb caught fire Saturday evening, displacing multiple residents.Firefighters responded to the fire at the 15300 block of 18th Avenue North in Plymouth shortly after 7 p.m.Responders say they arrived to find a large portion of the exterior of the building on fire, extending up all three floors and into the attic.Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.Red Cross is assisting the property management company in providing resources to residents who need assistance.
Without hydrants, eight fire departments fight blaze near Shakopee
A fire in the 13000 block of Steve Drive in Louisville Township on Thursday, Sept 22. Courtesy of Nick Moritz. Firefighters from across the southwest metro were sent to a pole building fire near Shakopee on Thursday evening. According to the Shakopee Fire Department, the flames were reported around 7:20...
Southern Minnesota News
2 men seriously injured in rollover that caused power outage
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Two men were seriously injured in a crash Monday that caused a power outage in areas of Mankato. A car was westbound on Augusta Ave when it lost control on a curve and hit a guidewire on a power pole around 2:30 p.m. Mankato police say speed was a factor in the crash.
knsiradio.com
UPDATE: Vehicles Moving On Highway Again
(KNSI) – Traffic is moving again on Highway 10 near 75th Street Northwest and Scenic Drive North West (near Sartell). The road was closed just before 2:00 p.m. after a crash in the eastbound lanes involving an overturned RV and trailer. Just after 3:00 p.m., the crash was cleared and traffic returned to normal.
krwc1360.com
Division Street Re-Construction Underway in Downtown Buffalo
Work is underway in downtown Buffalo on the re-construction of Division Street between Central Avenue, or Highway 25, and 1st Avenue. The project will include removal of the existing brick pavers within the roadway and construction of a new bituminous roadway surface. The existing paver sidewalks will remain in place except where removal and re-installation is needed for utility work.
fox9.com
Large fire in Shakopee has several agencies responding Thursday evening
(FOX 9) - Several agencies are responding to the scene of a large fire in Shakopee Thursday evening. Around 8 p.m. the fire could be seen from several surrounding highways. FOX 9 crew near the area of Old Brick Road and County Highway 78 were able to photograph fire, but are waiting on details from Scott County officials regarding the cause, and if there were any victims.
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident
(Sauk Rapids, MN)--A man from Sauk Rapids is charged with attempted hijacking of a BNSF train and assaulting the engineer. The victim told investigators 40-year-old Samuel Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive, wrapped his arms around the engineer’s neck and told him to speed up and get out of town. Investigators say Hohman then grabbed a small folding knife from a bag and stabbed the victim in the forehead. The engineer and Hohman struggled, and the BNSF employee was able to bite Hohman’s hand, free himself, and jump from the train. The train came to a stop in Sartell, where Hohman was arrested.
3 arrested after man found dead in Inver Grove Heights home
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Police say they arrested three people early Saturday morning after they responded to a 911 hang-up call.Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of 78th Court East at 2:07 a.m., where they found a dead man on the floor of the residence.Police stopped a vehicle leaving the area. It was determined the car's three occupants were involved in the incident. Two men and a woman were booked at the Dakota County Jail for first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.The incident is currently under investigation.
Minnesota BCA: Johnathan Anderl found safe
Minneapolis police are asking for help in finding Johnathan Anderl, 39, who was last seen Thursday on video walking north on Second St S. away from the McPhail Center and then toward West River Parkway.
Watch For Two Surprises In This Minnesota Police Chase
Police chases can be unpredictable. There are so many variables that come into play. From the driving skills of the suspect and the officers to the traffic conditions and the weather. All these things and more will have a dramatic impact on how the chase will play out. You will...
hometownnews.biz
Albany Tractor Parade from Pioneer Days 2022 Featuring Ford Vehicles And Steam Tractors
Albany Tractor Parade from Pioneer Days 2022 Featuring Ford Vehicles And Steam Tractors. This is the full video of the tractor parade at the 2022 Pioneer Days held north of Albany, Minnesota. This year’s parade featured Ford tractors, trucks, cars, and implements, along with other brands of classic tractors and...
Armed standoff in Oakdale triggers 'civil emergency'
OAKDALE, Minn. — Residents in Oakdale are being asked to avoid a neighborhood as police attempt to peacefully end an armed standoff. Oakdale police posted on Twitter, asking citizens to stay away from the area surrounding the 2600 block of Greystone Ave. N., as negotiators attempt to talk a resident into surrendering.
KEYC
Food Friday: The Kaiserhoff
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s considered a landmark in New Ulm and is known for its German dishes with an American twist. This week’s Food Friday takes us to The Kaiserhoff, home of their famous barbeque ribs. You can find Kaiserhoff at 221 North Minnesota Street in...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
MnDOT to rebuild I-94 through Twin Cities—or not
Some see it as an opportunity to undo the freeway’s harm. For decades, Interstate 94 has cleaved neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul in two, bringing with it pollution and destroying vibrant and prosperous communities along the way. One of which is the Rondo neighborhood, where Mae Adams, a...
fox9.com
Carjacking, kidnapping suspect caught after photos posted on Facebook
(FOX 9) - After sharing photos of a suspect believed to be involved in an armed carjacking and kidnapping on its Facebook page, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office has filed charges against the man authorities think is responsible for the crimes. Raphael Nunn, 56, of St. Paul is charged...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
PHOTOS: House with extra apartment for sale in Cannon Falls
Perfect starter home or investment property sitting in the heart of Cannon Falls. Located within walking distance to multiple shops, breweries and the Cannon Falls Winery. This home offers enough space for a large family or someone looking to offset their mortgage by renting out the basement. The lower level is currently rented out. It has one bedroom, one bath, a kitchen, family room and a hobby room.
Minnesota brewpub to bring seasonal eatery to south metro park
Antlers Park & Swimming Beach is set to undergo roughly $11.6 million in improvements in 2023. The city of Lakeville has also agreed to work with a private partner to bring food and beverage service to the park. Courtesy of city of Lakeville. The City of Lakeville and a locally-owned...
Southern Minnesota News
Man’s death on Winthrop farm site ruled homicide
A man found dead at a rural Winthrop farm site early this week died by homicide. Dennis Weitzenkamp, 79, of Winthrop was discovered Tuesday afternoon with “unknown trauma” at the farm, which is located about one mile north of Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to...
Stella's Fish Café temporarily closes after viral rodent video
MINNEAPOLIS – A popular Minneapolis restaurant closed this weekend after a stomach-churning discovery went viral.A video appeared to show a rodent in a bin of rice inside Stella's Fish Café in Uptown.RaLasia Wright captured the video at about 2 a.m. Saturday when she and her friends walked by the restaurant and saw the rodent through the window in the rice."It was huge rat, a really huge, thick rat, like thicker than me, and it was tearing the food down, like 'Bookie' was eating the food up," Wright said. "No paying customers, but the mouse was."A Minneapolis city spokesperson said the...
