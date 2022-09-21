ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

WLFI.com

West Lafayette School Board candidates square off in public forum

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The council chamber was packed at Sonya Margerum City Hall Thursday night. Candidates for West Lafayette School Board met with voters and gave their stances on a variety of issues during a public forum. The six candidates – Angie Jane, George Lyle, Dacia Mumford,...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

West Lafayette imagines public safety center on Navajo Street

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A public safety center could serve as a one-stop shop for residents' police and fire needs. Five years ago, West Lafayette's mold-infested former city hall on Navajo Street was torn down. Now, the empty lot next to the police department serves as a prime location for the new public safety center.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel Rotary Club’s leadership forum expands, rebrands

The event has a new name with an expanded reach. The Rotary Club of Carmel will hold its second Leadership Connection forum from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7, followed by a social hour from 3 to 4 p.m., at 502 East Event Centre in Carmel. The event was called Carmel Leadership Day in 2021. The initiative will also include a volunteer project from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. Oct. 21 at Central Park on the Monon Greenway.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

City of Fishers looks at redistricting

The City of Fishers has grown exponentially since 2010, according to the 2020 census. The growth means that the Fishers City Council must redraw district lines before the next city election in 2023, but according to law, redistricting must be completed prior to Nov. 8 of the prior year. City...
FISHERS, IN
Current Publishing

Local students inducted into nursing program

Nine nursing students from Hamilton County attending Indiana University-Kokomo were among 68 students recently inducted into the nursing profession. The school inducted 51 incoming students in the four-year Bachelor of Science in nursing program, as well as 17 individuals in the accelerated second degree nursing track for those who previously earned a bachelor’s degree in another field.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Lebanon opens city's first all-inclusive park

LEBANON, Indiana — It's a new opportunity for all children in Lebanon. The city's first all-inclusive park was opened with a ribbon cutting Thursday. The new equipment at Memorial Park on Ulen Drive enables children of all abilities to play. City officials told 13News the upgrade included removing equipment...
LEBANON, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

YMCA Gives Reason for Closure

The Clinton County Family YMCA takes the safety of our staff, members, children, and families very seriously. Our community is like a family, and we do everything in our power to care for and protect those that call the Y home for fitness, childcare, employment, and social programs. Because of...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Greater Lafayette ranked 1st for career opportunities

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette - West Lafayette area has been ranked number one for career opportunities by Smart Asset. The study looked at the 200 largest metro areas in the country and analyzed categories such as employment, earnings, housing costs and access to career guidance. The...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on Cougill Lane has gas for $3.49 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Payless on Salisbury Street has gas for $3.87...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel

Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
CARMEL, IN
nchslive.com

Keystone Avenue provides easy access to food and Carmel

Keystone, one of the most popular roads in the state, is also one of my favorites. Not only does it have many of my favorite food places on it, it also is very efficient and easy to drive on. Keystone has many of my favorite things to do on it...
WLFI.com

Food Finders Mobile Pantry taking place next Tuesday

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — People in need of emergency food assistance can get help by heading to Ivy Tech Lafayette next Tuesday. It's hosting the Food Finders Food Bank Mobile Pantry at 11 a.m. September 27. The drive-through distribution will take place at the Lafayette Campus on 3101...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Local Weather History: The Historic Snow & Early Freeze of September 1942

The earliest snowfall on record for part of the viewing area occurred September 25, 1942. The highest total in the viewing area was 4" at Wheatfield. At West Lafayette, a the trace of snow on September 25, was the earliest on record by 12 days (beating October 6, 1906). No additional snow was recorded until November 10 with a trace. After that, there was none until November 28 (trace) before 3.0" fell on November 29.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

