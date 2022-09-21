Read full article on original website
Related
WLFI.com
West Lafayette School Board candidates square off in public forum
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The council chamber was packed at Sonya Margerum City Hall Thursday night. Candidates for West Lafayette School Board met with voters and gave their stances on a variety of issues during a public forum. The six candidates – Angie Jane, George Lyle, Dacia Mumford,...
WLFI.com
West Lafayette imagines public safety center on Navajo Street
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A public safety center could serve as a one-stop shop for residents' police and fire needs. Five years ago, West Lafayette's mold-infested former city hall on Navajo Street was torn down. Now, the empty lot next to the police department serves as a prime location for the new public safety center.
Current Publishing
Carmel Rotary Club’s leadership forum expands, rebrands
The event has a new name with an expanded reach. The Rotary Club of Carmel will hold its second Leadership Connection forum from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7, followed by a social hour from 3 to 4 p.m., at 502 East Event Centre in Carmel. The event was called Carmel Leadership Day in 2021. The initiative will also include a volunteer project from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. Oct. 21 at Central Park on the Monon Greenway.
Current Publishing
City of Fishers looks at redistricting
The City of Fishers has grown exponentially since 2010, according to the 2020 census. The growth means that the Fishers City Council must redraw district lines before the next city election in 2023, but according to law, redistricting must be completed prior to Nov. 8 of the prior year. City...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Current Publishing
Local students inducted into nursing program
Nine nursing students from Hamilton County attending Indiana University-Kokomo were among 68 students recently inducted into the nursing profession. The school inducted 51 incoming students in the four-year Bachelor of Science in nursing program, as well as 17 individuals in the accelerated second degree nursing track for those who previously earned a bachelor’s degree in another field.
Lebanon opens city's first all-inclusive park
LEBANON, Indiana — It's a new opportunity for all children in Lebanon. The city's first all-inclusive park was opened with a ribbon cutting Thursday. The new equipment at Memorial Park on Ulen Drive enables children of all abilities to play. City officials told 13News the upgrade included removing equipment...
clintoncountydailynews.com
YMCA Gives Reason for Closure
The Clinton County Family YMCA takes the safety of our staff, members, children, and families very seriously. Our community is like a family, and we do everything in our power to care for and protect those that call the Y home for fitness, childcare, employment, and social programs. Because of...
wkvi.com
Indiana Court of Appeals Affirms Judge’s Order Concerning Mammoth Solar Application for Pulaski County Solar Farm
The Indiana Court of Appeals handed down a decision this week on an appeal by Mammoth Solar concerning a judge’s ruling that an application for a special exception for a 4,511 acre solar farm approved by the Pulaski County Board of Zoning Appeals was not correctly approved. The application...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLFI.com
Greater Lafayette ranked 1st for career opportunities
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette - West Lafayette area has been ranked number one for career opportunities by Smart Asset. The study looked at the 200 largest metro areas in the country and analyzed categories such as employment, earnings, housing costs and access to career guidance. The...
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on Cougill Lane has gas for $3.49 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Payless on Salisbury Street has gas for $3.87...
Current Publishing
Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel
Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
WLFI.com
Lafayette Fire Department participates in Operation Awareness and Response training
The Lafayette Fire Department participated in Operation Awareness and Response training this week with Norfolk Southern Railroad. Lafayette Fire Department participates in Operation Awareness and Response training. The Lafayette Fire Department participated in Operation Awareness and Response training this week with Norfolk Southern Railroad.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Madison Co. Prosecutor responds to Carl Boards' request for out-of-county trial
The Madison County Prosecutor has responded to a request by the accused killer of an Elwood police officer to have the trial held in another county on grounds of possible jury bias.
Current Publishing
Center CEO: Palladium’s aging sound, lighting systems leads to missed opportunities
The Palladium prides itself in being a “world-class venue,” but its aging technical equipment is causing the 1,600-seat concert hall to miss out on booking key performers and causing other headaches, according to Jeffrey McDermott, president and CEO of the Center for the Performing Arts. “Ringo Starr has...
WLFI.com
Tippecanoe County creates land use plan for Stockwell
The Tippecanoe County Area Plan Commission approved the proposed plan 11-1 at Wednesday night's meeting. The commission formed a steering committee made up of Stockwell residents and business owners to create the plan.
nchslive.com
Keystone Avenue provides easy access to food and Carmel
Keystone, one of the most popular roads in the state, is also one of my favorites. Not only does it have many of my favorite food places on it, it also is very efficient and easy to drive on. Keystone has many of my favorite things to do on it...
Walmart blames dozens of Indiana fire departments in handling of warehouse fire, making damage worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Walmart has filed notice it plans to pursue a tort claim against the Plainfield Fire Territory and dozens of other Indiana fire departments for the handling of the Plainfield fulfillment center warehouse fire in March. The tort claim is for property loss and damages, and it...
WLFI.com
Food Finders Mobile Pantry taking place next Tuesday
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — People in need of emergency food assistance can get help by heading to Ivy Tech Lafayette next Tuesday. It's hosting the Food Finders Food Bank Mobile Pantry at 11 a.m. September 27. The drive-through distribution will take place at the Lafayette Campus on 3101...
The unusual life and death of former Kokomo Mayor Henry Cole
Kokomo, Indiana is known for its vibrant history. Unfortunately, Kokomo reminds me of Ryan White’s story. A blood transfusion led to him contracting
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: The Historic Snow & Early Freeze of September 1942
The earliest snowfall on record for part of the viewing area occurred September 25, 1942. The highest total in the viewing area was 4" at Wheatfield. At West Lafayette, a the trace of snow on September 25, was the earliest on record by 12 days (beating October 6, 1906). No additional snow was recorded until November 10 with a trace. After that, there was none until November 28 (trace) before 3.0" fell on November 29.
Comments / 0