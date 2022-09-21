(Kimball MN-) Fire destroyed a large pole shed near Kimball Thursday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says at approximately 11:44 A.M. Thursday they got a report of a structure fire at 16245 Caisson Road in Maine Prairie Township. Stearns County Deputies were the first to arrive on scene to find a large pole shed on the property fully engulfed in flames. The house on the property was not affected. The property owners, Joshua Bruce Fischer, 40, and Kate Elizabeth Fischer, 37, were not home when the fire started. Kimball Fire Department responded to the fire with mutual aid from South Haven Fire Department, Watkins Fire Department, Rockville Fire Department, and Watkins Ambulance Service. There were no injuries as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

KIMBALL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO