Large fire burns apartment in Plymouth, displaces residents
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- No one was injured after an apartment complex in a northwest Minneapolis suburb caught fire Saturday evening, displacing multiple residents.Firefighters responded to the fire at the 15300 block of 18th Avenue North in Plymouth shortly after 7 p.m.Responders say they arrived to find a large portion of the exterior of the building on fire, extending up all three floors and into the attic.Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.Red Cross is assisting the property management company in providing resources to residents who need assistance.
willmarradio.com
Fire destroys large barn near Kimball
(Kimball MN-) Fire destroyed a large pole shed near Kimball Thursday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says at approximately 11:44 A.M. Thursday they got a report of a structure fire at 16245 Caisson Road in Maine Prairie Township. Stearns County Deputies were the first to arrive on scene to find a large pole shed on the property fully engulfed in flames. The house on the property was not affected. The property owners, Joshua Bruce Fischer, 40, and Kate Elizabeth Fischer, 37, were not home when the fire started. Kimball Fire Department responded to the fire with mutual aid from South Haven Fire Department, Watkins Fire Department, Rockville Fire Department, and Watkins Ambulance Service. There were no injuries as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.
Two Killed in Saturday Afternoon Crash Near Lake Lillian
LAKE LILLIAN -- Two people were killed and one seriously hurt in a crash in Kandiyohi County yesterday Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 7 at 195th Street Southeast near Lake Lillian. The Minnesota State Patrol says one SUV was going west on Highway 7 and...
3 arrested after homicide, burglary in Inver Grove Heights
Police in Inver Grove Heights are investigating what they believe to be a first-degree murder and burglary case after a man was found dead early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at a home on the 2100 block of 78th Ct. E after a 911 hangup call at 2:07 a.m. Inside the home was a man lying on the floor. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
2 dead, 1 seriously hurt in fatal Kandiyohi County crash
EAST LAKE LILLIAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Two people are dead and a woman is seriously injured after a crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol says a Ford Edge and a GMC Yukon collided at the intersection of Highway 7 and 195th Street Southeast in East Lake Lillian Township around 4:30 p.m.The driver of Edge, 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian, was killed. He was not wearing a seat belt. His passenger, 83-year-old Gertrude Faber, suffered life-threatening injuries. She was wearing her seat belt.The driver of the Yukon, 35-year-old Jacob Thomas Dalheimer of Faribault, was also killed. He too was not wearing his seat belt.The state patrol is investigating, and says it's not clear at this point if alcohol was involved in this crash.
swnewsmedia.com
Structure fire in Louisville Township Thursday night
A structure fire was reported in Louisville Township Thursday night, Sept. 22. The Scott County 911 Dispatch received a call around 7:20 p.m. of a detached garage on fire at the 13000 block of Steve Drive in Louisville Township. Police and fire arrived at the scene to find the garage...
Crash leaves 2 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries in Kandiyohi County
Two people were killed and third crash victim suffered life-threatening injuries when vehicles collided in Kandiyohi County on Saturday evening. According the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at about 6:30 p,m. and involved a collision between a Ford Edge and a GMC Yukon at the intersection of Hwy. 7 at 195th St. SE in East Lake Lillian Township.
Southern Minnesota News
2 men seriously injured in rollover that caused power outage
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Two men were seriously injured in a crash Monday that caused a power outage in areas of Mankato. A car was westbound on Augusta Ave when it lost control on a curve and hit a guidewire on a power pole around 2:30 p.m. Mankato police say speed was a factor in the crash.
Two minors arrested in connection to Richfield homecoming shooting
The Richfield Police Department shared on Sunday morning that two arrests had been made in connection to the Friday night shooting at the Richfield homecoming football game.
nwestiowa.com
Trailer unhooks, causes $200,000 damage
ALTON—No one was injured, but a crash resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to a trailer and its cargo about 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Highway 60 expressway south of Alton. Forty-one-year-old Nicholas Ryan Dills of Mankato, MN, was driving a 2006 Sterling semitruck pulling a flatbed...
Minnesota BCA: Johnathan Anderl found safe
Minneapolis police are asking for help in finding Johnathan Anderl, 39, who was last seen Thursday on video walking north on Second St S. away from the McPhail Center and then toward West River Parkway.
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident
(Sauk Rapids, MN)--A man from Sauk Rapids is charged with attempted hijacking of a BNSF train and assaulting the engineer. The victim told investigators 40-year-old Samuel Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive, wrapped his arms around the engineer’s neck and told him to speed up and get out of town. Investigators say Hohman then grabbed a small folding knife from a bag and stabbed the victim in the forehead. The engineer and Hohman struggled, and the BNSF employee was able to bite Hohman’s hand, free himself, and jump from the train. The train came to a stop in Sartell, where Hohman was arrested.
knsiradio.com
UPDATE: Vehicles Moving On Highway Again
(KNSI) – Traffic is moving again on Highway 10 near 75th Street Northwest and Scenic Drive North West (near Sartell). The road was closed just before 2:00 p.m. after a crash in the eastbound lanes involving an overturned RV and trailer. Just after 3:00 p.m., the crash was cleared and traffic returned to normal.
3 arrested after man found dead in Inver Grove Heights home
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Police say they arrested three people early Saturday morning after they responded to a 911 hang-up call.Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of 78th Court East at 2:07 a.m., where they found a dead man on the floor of the residence.Police stopped a vehicle leaving the area. It was determined the car's three occupants were involved in the incident. Two men and a woman were booked at the Dakota County Jail for first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.The incident is currently under investigation.
myklgr.com
Man’s death on Winthrop farm site ruled homicide
A man found dead at a rural Winthrop farm site early this week died by homicide. Dennis Weitzenkamp, 79, was discovered Tuesday afternoon with “unknown trauma” at the farm about one mile north of Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the farm at 2:37 p.m....
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-SEPTEMBER 24, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Daniel Joseph Avila, 52, of Faribault, for 1st-Degree Drug Possession of 100 Kilos or More of Marijuana. Summer Ann Peltier, 23, no address provided, for 1st-Degree Drug Possession of 25 Grams or more of Cocaine/Heroin/Methamphetamine. Joshua Lee Fearing, 39,...
fox9.com
Large fire in Shakopee has several agencies responding Thursday evening
(FOX 9) - Several agencies are responding to the scene of a large fire in Shakopee Thursday evening. Around 8 p.m. the fire could be seen from several surrounding highways. FOX 9 crew near the area of Old Brick Road and County Highway 78 were able to photograph fire, but are waiting on details from Scott County officials regarding the cause, and if there were any victims.
kiwaradio.com
Semi’s Cargo Sustains Over $100,000 In Damages In Highway 60 Accident
Alton, Iowa — No injuries were reported but hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage was done to the cargo a truck was hauling when an accident occured near Alton on Monday, September 19. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office tells us that shortly after 1:00 p.m., 41-year-old Nicholas...
KEYC
Food Friday: The Kaiserhoff
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s considered a landmark in New Ulm and is known for its German dishes with an American twist. This week’s Food Friday takes us to The Kaiserhoff, home of their famous barbeque ribs. You can find Kaiserhoff at 221 North Minnesota Street in...
fox9.com
Carjacking, kidnapping suspect caught after photos posted on Facebook
(FOX 9) - After sharing photos of a suspect believed to be involved in an armed carjacking and kidnapping on its Facebook page, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office has filed charges against the man authorities think is responsible for the crimes. Raphael Nunn, 56, of St. Paul is charged...
