Reeco Eaves
3d ago
Father I pray for this family. Please hold them tight as they grapple with this heinous evil caused upon them. Give them the strength to remain confident in your word and justice. In Jesus name I pray. AMEN
CBS 46
Son of Athens woman found dead ‘our lives have been irrevocably changed’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The son of a missing Athens woman who was recently found dead has issued a heartfelt statement about how amazing his mother was. According to Jeffrey Bearden, “at this time I am writing to request respect and privacy during the darkest and most harrowing time for my family. I have been incredibly hurt and disturbed by some of the reporting and information shared regarding the investigation into my mother’s death. I ask that all attention on the tragic story of my mother’s death remain focused on aiding the police investigation.”
‘They won’t let me go’: Mom sent chilling text before she was found dead, burned; no evidence she was kidnapped
Deborrah Collier's partly burned naked body was found in the woods near a Georgia state road on Sept. 11.
4-year-old stabbed by 19-year-old uncle in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating a stabbing that left a 4-year-old child seriously injured. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. At about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville about a child being injured. According to officials,...
Mother remembered after police say she was struck and killed while on a morning jog
ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell mother is being remembered after police say she was struck and killed while on a morning jog. It happened outside of a Roswell fire station on the corner of Market Boulevard and Old Alabama Road on July 13, 2022. Police say a Roswell firefighter was behind the wheel.
CBS 46
Duluth police asking for tips to find 13-year-old autistic boy last seen Wednesday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Have you seen Sean Ayling? The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the 13-year-old boy with autism, who went missing Wednesday. According to police, Sean Joel Ayling was seen walking near 2635 Pleasant Hill Road at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Sean...
After 5 years of torment, DeKalb mother says she’s found peace
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — After five years of torment, Eugenia Terrell says she’s finally found some peace. Terrell was in the courtroom on Friday when the man convicted of killing her daughter was sentenced to life in prison. “That’s just the end of it,” said Terrell. “We don’t...
Mattie’s Call issued for 13-year-old boy in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Duluth police are asking for your help in locating a missing boy out of Gwinnett County. Police have issued a Mattie’s Call for 13-year-old Sean Joel Ayling. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police say Ayling was last seen September...
No Evidence Suggests Killing of Georgia Mom Debbie Collier Was Kidnapping-Related or a Suicide: Cops
An update from investigators notes search warrants have been executed "at locations tied to the victim," and interviews have been conducted with "those closest" to her Authorities have said there's no evidence suggesting that slain Georgia mom Debbie Collier was kidnapped — despite the contents of a cryptic message sent from her Venmo account. In an update issued late Wednesday, the Habersham County Sheriff's Office stated that, "at this time, there is no evidence to suggest or support that this incident was related to a kidnapping." The update further notes the 59-year-old Athens...
CBS 46
Family wants answers after man brutally beaten in Roswell park
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Roswell police are still searching for suspects after a young father was beaten and left for dead at the Roswell Area Park. Matt Donald is a big fan of taking walks, according to his father. “He walks more than anybody I’ve ever known. I mean he has...
CBS 46
Death of missing Athens woman not believed to be result of kidnapping, suicide
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office released new information today related to the disappearance and death of Deborrah Collier of Athens. According to police, Steven Collier reported his wife missing on Sept. 10 after having seen her the night before. Collier’s daughter, Amanda Bearden, also told...
WXIA 11 Alive
North Georgia EMT arrested after allegedly using hidden camera to spy on, harass co-worker
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — An EMT in north Georgia was arrested and is facing charges after allegedly placing a hidden camera in the sleeping area of his station and using it to spy on and harass a co-worker. The company, Transcare Medical in Flowery Branch, said it was made...
Woman in her 20s found dead in water near Arabia Mountain, police investigating cause
STONECREST, Ga. — Police are investigating after a woman in her 20s was found dead near Arabia Mountain Park around 11:20 a.m. Saturday morning in Stonecrest, just east of Atlanta, DeKalb County Police said. The victim's body was found in the water, according to DeKalb Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels....
Final suspect arrested in murder of coach, father who went to QuickTrip to put air in tires
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The third and final suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a beloved coach who had gone to a gas station to pump air into his tires has been arrested. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gwinnett County police said...
‘Are you ready to die?’: Chilling video used against 2 women accused of beating young mom to death
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two women accused of beating a young mother to death over a man will remain in jail. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Gwinnett County, where we showed you 17-year-old Janine Gonzalez’s emotional moments in court, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
Georgia woman arrested after 30,000 prescription pills found in the mail
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — North Georgia sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman after they say they found 30,000 Xanax pills in the mail. Lumpkin County deputies say a mail package was intercepted on Thursday. When investigators opened it, they found 30,000 Alprazolam, better known as Xanax, prescription pills.
Fire rips through church in Decatur
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Worshipers will need to find a new place for services on Sunday after a fire tore through a Decatur church overnight. The DeKalb County Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. to New Bethel Church off Columbia Woods Drive. According to Cpt. Jaeson Daniels, the structure...
Missing Georgia mother’s body found burned after she sent daughter money, message
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A missing Georgia mother’s body was found in Habersham County burned and naked after she reportedly had sent her daughter money and left her a message saying, “they won’t let me go,” officials say. According to WSB-TV, Deborah Todd Collier, 59,...
Alleged armed carjacking in Knoxville sparks police chase over several Atlanta interstates, authorities say
ATLANTA — Four juveniles are in custody after a license plate reader triggered a police chase across several major Atlanta interstates Friday, according to Brookhaven Police. It all started with an alleged armed carjacking out of Knoxville, Tenn., authorities said. The Brookhaven Uniform Patrol Division said it received an...
Wife of man left on ventilator after beating at Roswell park says she thinks attack was random
ROSWELL, Ga. — More than a week after an attack at a city park, a Roswell man is still in the hospital — still too injured to talk to detectives. Matt Donald was found lying in a pool of blood. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach broke the story and...
'They Are Not Going to Let Me Go': Ga. Mom Sent Disturbing Message to Daughter. Then She Was Found Dead
Deborrah Collier vanished on Sept. 10, after transferring close to $2,400 to her daughter's Venmo account Police in Georgia continue to investigate the death of a 59-year-old mother whose body was found a day after her adult daughter received a disturbing message. "They are not going to let me go, love you," reads the message sent from Deborrah Collier's Venmo account on Sept. 10, according to a missing person's report obtained by PEOPLE. "There is a key to the house in the blue flower pot by the door." The cryptic message was accompanied...
