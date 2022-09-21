ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Reeco Eaves
3d ago

Father I pray for this family. Please hold them tight as they grapple with this heinous evil caused upon them. Give them the strength to remain confident in your word and justice. In Jesus name I pray. AMEN

CBS 46

Son of Athens woman found dead ‘our lives have been irrevocably changed’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The son of a missing Athens woman who was recently found dead has issued a heartfelt statement about how amazing his mother was. According to Jeffrey Bearden, “at this time I am writing to request respect and privacy during the darkest and most harrowing time for my family. I have been incredibly hurt and disturbed by some of the reporting and information shared regarding the investigation into my mother’s death. I ask that all attention on the tragic story of my mother’s death remain focused on aiding the police investigation.”
ATHENS, GA
No Evidence Suggests Killing of Georgia Mom Debbie Collier Was Kidnapping-Related or a Suicide: Cops

An update from investigators notes search warrants have been executed "at locations tied to the victim," and interviews have been conducted with "those closest" to her Authorities have said there's no evidence suggesting that slain Georgia mom Debbie Collier was kidnapped — despite the contents of a cryptic message sent from her Venmo account. In an update issued late Wednesday, the Habersham County Sheriff's Office stated that, "at this time, there is no evidence to suggest or support that this incident was related to a kidnapping." The update further notes the 59-year-old Athens...
ATHENS, GA
CBS 46

Family wants answers after man brutally beaten in Roswell park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Roswell police are still searching for suspects after a young father was beaten and left for dead at the Roswell Area Park. Matt Donald is a big fan of taking walks, according to his father. “He walks more than anybody I’ve ever known. I mean he has...
ROSWELL, GA
CBS 46

Death of missing Athens woman not believed to be result of kidnapping, suicide

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office released new information today related to the disappearance and death of Deborrah Collier of Athens. According to police, Steven Collier reported his wife missing on Sept. 10 after having seen her the night before. Collier’s daughter, Amanda Bearden, also told...
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Fire rips through church in Decatur

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Worshipers will need to find a new place for services on Sunday after a fire tore through a Decatur church overnight. The DeKalb County Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. to New Bethel Church off Columbia Woods Drive. According to Cpt. Jaeson Daniels, the structure...
DECATUR, GA
People

'They Are Not Going to Let Me Go': Ga. Mom Sent Disturbing Message to Daughter. Then She Was Found Dead

Deborrah Collier vanished on Sept. 10, after transferring close to $2,400 to her daughter's Venmo account Police in Georgia continue to investigate the death of a 59-year-old mother whose body was found a day after her adult daughter received a disturbing message. "They are not going to let me go, love you," reads the message sent from Deborrah Collier's Venmo account on Sept. 10, according to a missing person's report obtained by PEOPLE. "There is a key to the house in the blue flower pot by the door." The cryptic message was accompanied...
ATHENS, GA
People

People

