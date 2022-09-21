Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Sheriff: Man admitted to spiking wife’s drink with meth
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces a felony drug charge after investigators said he admitted to spiking his wife’s drink with methamphetamine. Sharp County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Caleb Lee Hale of Williford on one count of introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person, a Class Y felony.
Kait 8
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in manhunt caught
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who multiple police agencies had been searching for after they said he had stolen a firearm has been caught. At 8:32 p.m., Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said a man took off from police when officers tried to stop him for a stolen firearm. Rolland said he wrecked his car east of Monette on Highway 18.
Kait 8
Multiple agencies conduct compliance checks across Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, along with Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Pocahontas Police Department, Sharp County Sheriff’s Office, and probation and parole Officers conducted compliance checks with various convicted criminals within the county. Region 8...
KTLO
Sulphur Rock woman arrested in connection to local drug trafficking case
A Sulphur Rock woman has been arrested in connection with a recent drug trafficking case against 34-year-old Bobby Joe Gray, whom authorities say is her boyfriend. 33-year-old Lauren Ariel Jernigan was arrested Wednesday, while visiting Gray at the Baxter County Detention Center. Law enforcement discovered through phone recordings with him, she had removed evidence from the scene while authorities were conducting a search of his residence.
neareport.com
18 pounds of meth, $120,000 seized in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. – A large drug seizure was reported this week in Craighead County. On Sunday, September 18, deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force seized more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine as well as a little over $120,000 dollars.
Woman arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Wynne, Arkansas
WYNNE, Ark.– A woman was arrested after another woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wynne, Arkansas over the weekend. Police said on Saturday around 9:15 a.m., a woman was struck by a black Ford Explorer on Mulberry Avenue. The victim, identified as 39-year-old Marie Collins, was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis, where […]
actionnews5.com
Judge dismisses former MPD detective’s misconduct charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge dismissed charges against a former Memphis police detective. Eric Kelly was charged with three felony counts of official misconduct. The judge dismissed Kelly’s charges Wednesday because he completed his yearlong diversion probation period. Kelly’s charges were also expunged by the judge. The...
Kait 8
Tornado sirens wrongly activated, ‘It was a mistake’ officials say
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Many people were out and about Saturday night at festivals and other community events when tornado sirens across the region sounded. While the threat of a tornado was real for many areas, a question still stands. Why did Jonesboro’s sirens go off if it wasn’t under the threat of the storm?
weisradio.com
Woman allegedly assaulted by suspect in Eliza Fletcher case speaks out
(NEW YORK) — When terrible things happen, like the kidnapping and murder of Memphis, Tennessee teacher Eliza Fletcher, many wonder what could have been done to prevent it. A young woman who said she was sexually assaulted by the same suspect in the murder of Fletcher said police did not do enough for her case — and failed Fletcher.
Kait 8
1 person dead after shooting near high school
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead. According to a news release from the Caruthersville Police Department, a shots fired call came in on Friday, September 23 around 9:31 pm. Caruthersville Police and Pemiscot County Deputies were handling security at the Caruthersville High...
Kait 8
3 detained, 1 airlifted after I-555 incident
PAYNEWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Man is in serious condition after falling out of a vehicle on the interstate. According to Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department, one person was airlifted after an incident on I-555. A deputy on the scene said one man either fell out of a vehicle or...
Kait 8
Cross County city finishes Competitive Communities Initiative
WYNNE, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – A Cross County city was met with a special honor to recognize the efforts to keep their community ready for the jobs market. According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, Wynne is the latest city in Arkansas to complete the state’s Competitive Communities Initiative. The CCI evaluation is used to ensure Arkansas communities are prepared to successfully compete for jobs and investments.
Kait 8
‘Swatting’ puts school on lockdown
WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of schools across the country have undergone lockdowns this past week because of “swatting” or placing fake phone calls to 911. Swatting is a dangerous trend that runs from coast to coast. Incidents in Colorado, Missouri, and Arkansas have parents and students shaken.
localmemphis.com
Tornado Warning expired for Mississippi County, Arkansas
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Arkansas — What's the difference between a watch and a warning?. A watch is issued several hours before severe weather strikes. It means ingredients are in place for dangerous weather to develop. In the case of a Tornado Watch, a tornado could develop soon. You should keep a close eye on the weather for the next few hours.
Kait 8
Businesses prepare for thousands amid barbeque festival
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With a large festival expecting close to 10,000 people, businesses throughout downtown Jonesboro are excited about the traffic it could bring in. Skinny J’s is one of those restaurants getting ready for the rush by making sure they have extra staff handy. Manager Chelsea Gardner...
The 'city doesn't care' South Memphis resident says as investigators search for arsonist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department investigators are asking for the public’s help with information on a series of arsons in southwest Memphis. Memphis firefighters have responded to eight fires in the 38109 zip code in three months, with six of those happening within days of each other, according to MFD.
Kait 8
ADH offering free flu clinics
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health will once again offer free flu shot clinics at its local health units and schools. The clinics begin Monday, Sept. 26, according to a Friday news release from the ADH. The Craighead County Health Unit, 611 E. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro,...
republic-online.com
Jonesboro, AR Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Kait 8
KAIT Digital Desk - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage 9/23/22
Ask the Expert: Progressive Eye Center using new technology to help children with learning difficulties. Progressive Eye Center recently won a national contest, securing funding for new RightEye Reading EyeQ equipment. Kirsten Ditto is speaking with Dr. Jerry Ellis about how this new technology will help local children who have learning difficulties.
Kait 8
Ask the Expert - Progressive Eye Center offers new technology to help children with learning difficulties
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Progressive Eye Center recently won a national contest, securing funding for new RightEye Reading EyeQ equipment. First Horizon Bank’s “Back to Business” contest was open to for-profit businesses in several states to enter. Out of the top 50 finalists for Arkansas, Progressive Eye Center received enough votes to win second place.
