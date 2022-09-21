ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Multiple Lanes Closed On I-95 In Harford County For Tractor-Trailer Crash (DEVELOPING)

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02n7eB_0i4spzE600
Northbound I-95 near Maryland Route 24. Photo Credit: MDTA

The afternoon rush for drivers on I-95 in Maryland was a hectic one after multiple large trucks crashed in Harford County.

Traffic was tied up shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, when a crash in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Maryland Route 24 in Harford County blocked all lanes, while southbound lanes were slowed by rubberneckers checking in on the crash.

According to reports, there was a car, tractor-trailer and box truck involved in the crash near Edgewood, which left one ruck destroyed with its contents strewn across the roadway.

Injuries were reported, but the extent was not immediately clear on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Biker Ejected From Ride Killed By Hit-Run Driver, Struck By Second Vehicle In Elkridge: Police

A hit-and-run driver who killed a 55-year-old man in Maryland is at large following an early morning crash in Howard County. Columbia resident Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motorized bike shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maryland Route 175 between I-95 and Route 108 in Elkridge when he was struck by an unknown driver, according to a spokesperson with the Howard County Police Department.
ELKRIDGE, MD
Nottingham MD

Crews respond to 3 overnight crashes in one hour on I-95 in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Emergency crews were busy overnight with three crashes reported along along Interstate 95 in White Marsh within the span of just one hour. At just before 4:45 a.m. on Friday morning, units from White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company responded to a crash with rollover and entrapment on northbound I-95 between Route 43 and MD 152.
WHITE MARSH, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harford County, MD
Local
Maryland Traffic
Harford County, MD
Traffic
State
Maryland State
City
Edgewood, MD
abc27.com

CLEARED: Vehicle fire shuts down I-83 South in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 83 southbound has shut down all lanes in York County. According to 511pa.com, there is a vehicle fire on Interstate 83 south between Exit 14: Pa. 182 Leader Heights and Exit 10: Loganville. All lanes are closed as of 2:18 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man killed in Lower Chanceford Township motorcycle crash

LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died at Wellspan York Hospital on Thursday after he crashed his motorcycle. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Woodbine Road near Church Road in Lower Chanceford Township. The York County coroner said the rider reportedly lost control of his motorcycle...
CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Baltimore

Crash involving tractor-trailers slows traffic on I-95 northbound in Harford County

BALTIMORE -- Traffic is backed up for miles on I-95 northbound Harford County after two tractor-trailers, a box truck and an SUV were involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon.Officials with the Maryland Transportation Authority said crash happened north of Maryland 24 near Exit 77 A-B.Only one northbound lane is open, backing up traffic for nearly two miles.The driver of the box truck was taken to the hospital.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County police locate missing man

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE:. The Baltimore County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man. Police said 46-year-old Rayner Whitaker is described as being 6'0, 210lbs and was last seen at about noon on Saturday. Police believe he may be in the Pikesville area in...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Tractor#Traffic Accident#Daily Voice Harford
wfmd.com

Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash Near Mt. Airy

The investigation is continuing. Frederick, Md (KM) One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the Mount Airy area Friday morning. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says Linda Lantz, 79, of Westminster was operating her Toyota Corolla along Harrisville Road. She attempted to cross at the intersection with Woodville Road without stopping at the stop sign. Her vehicle was struck by a box truck in the middle of the intersection.
FREDERICK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
nccpdnews.com

Police Investigate Crash Involving Pick-up Truck into A Home

The New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck into a home. (Wilmington, Del.-19808) On Thursday (9/22), at approximately 9:40 a.m., Police were called to the 600 block of Cranhill Drive for the report of a vehicle into a home. Officers...
Nottingham MD

Emergency repairs under way on I-695

ROSEDALE, MD—State Highway Administration crews are in the process of patching a hole on the bridge deck on the inner loop of I-695 in Baltimore County. The work is currently in progress over Chesaco Avenue in Rosedale. Crews are in the process of closing the right lane on the...
ROSEDALE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Severe thunderstorm watch canceled in parts of Baltimore area

UPDATE (3:56 p.m.) -- NWS cancels the severe thunderstorm watch in the Baltimore area north and west of Interstate 95. It remains in effect in Prince George's and Anne Arundel counties and points south. UPDATE (3:17 p.m.) -- NWS cancels the severe thunderstorm watch in western Maryland. UPDATE (2:38 p.m.)...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
367K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy