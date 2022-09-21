Multiple Lanes Closed On I-95 In Harford County For Tractor-Trailer Crash (DEVELOPING)

Northbound I-95 near Maryland Route 24. Photo Credit: MDTA

The afternoon rush for drivers on I-95 in Maryland was a hectic one after multiple large trucks crashed in Harford County.

Traffic was tied up shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, when a crash in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Maryland Route 24 in Harford County blocked all lanes, while southbound lanes were slowed by rubberneckers checking in on the crash.

According to reports, there was a car, tractor-trailer and box truck involved in the crash near Edgewood, which left one ruck destroyed with its contents strewn across the roadway.

Injuries were reported, but the extent was not immediately clear on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.