Amarillo area reports 90 new COVID-19 cases, 154 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 90 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 154 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,314 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and 77 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,865 cases, 771 deaths and 38,443 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 651 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 44 new COVID-19 cases and 77 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 42,343 cases, 534 deaths and 41,146 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 663 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.65% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 16;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 14;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 970;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 849;

Available staffed hospital beds: 205;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 7;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 147.

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths

Armstrong42910

Beaver1,1099

Briscoe3728

Carson1,14537

Castro2,04448

Childress2,64734

Cimarron6672

Collingsworth53416

Cottle3039

Curry14,453230

Dallam1,76544

Deaf Smith4,184116

Donley47826

Gray4,297132

Hall95324

Hardeman53020

Hansford71530

Hartley1,0453

Hemphill1,1168

Hutchinson5,774138

Lipscomb56917

Moore3,929113

Ochiltree2,17649

Oldham3316

Parmer1,52753

Potter39,865771

Quay2,36868

Randall42,343534

Roberts1562

Roosevelt5,818108

Sherman37516

Swisher1,32234

Texas6,51839

Union86019

Wheeler97524

TOTAL 153,6922,797