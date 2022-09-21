ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo area reports 90 new COVID-19 cases, 154 recoveries

By David Gay
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 90 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 154 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,314 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and 77 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,865 cases, 771 deaths and 38,443 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 651 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 44 new COVID-19 cases and 77 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 42,343 cases, 534 deaths and 41,146 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 663 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.65% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 16;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 14;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 970;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 849;

Available staffed hospital beds: 205;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 7;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 147.

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths

Armstrong42910

Beaver1,1099

Briscoe3728

Carson1,14537

Castro2,04448

Childress2,64734

Cimarron6672

Collingsworth53416

Cottle3039

Curry14,453230

Dallam1,76544

Deaf Smith4,184116

Donley47826

Gray4,297132

Hall95324

Hardeman53020

Hansford71530

Hartley1,0453

Hemphill1,1168

Hutchinson5,774138

Lipscomb56917

Moore3,929113

Ochiltree2,17649

Oldham3316

Parmer1,52753

Potter39,865771

Quay2,36868

Randall42,343534

Roberts1562

Roosevelt5,818108

Sherman37516

Swisher1,32234

Texas6,51839

Union86019

Wheeler97524

TOTAL 153,6922,797

2 first responders involved in fair shooting to be honored

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Monday's regular meeting of the Potter County Commissioners' Court, the court will honor the two first responders who were involved in the shooting at the Tri-State Fair earlier this month.
Dumas designated as Film Friendly Texas community

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the city of Dumas was recently designated as a Film Friendly Texas community by the Texas Film Commission.
Potter County Sheriff's Office updates on deputy injured in Tri-State Fair shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff's Office released further information on the Monday night shooting at the Tri-State Fair that resulted in the injuries of four people, including the suspect and two first responders.
Transitioning from summer to fall

Hello everyone! The autumnal equinox occurs at 8:03 pm.  And today has actually felt like early fall with sunshine, light north winds, and highs only in the 70's and low 80's.
AC receives accreditation endorsement after on-site visit

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo College announced that the university had received an "unprecedented endorsement," after receiving what amounts to a perfect score for its on-site visit on Thursday.
Summertime heat to start the weekend

Hello everyone! This afternoon will return to summertime heat with highs ranging from the upper 80's to mid 90's.  Amarillo will see a hot 92 degrees.
Amarillo NAACP outlines 2022 election process

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People released information regarding its 2022 election process.
