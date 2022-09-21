Amarillo area reports 90 new COVID-19 cases, 154 recoveries
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 90 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 154 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,314 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and 77 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,865 cases, 771 deaths and 38,443 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 651 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 44 new COVID-19 cases and 77 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 42,343 cases, 534 deaths and 41,146 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 663 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.65% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 16;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 14;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 970;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 849;
Available staffed hospital beds: 205;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 7;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 147.
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Armstrong42910
Beaver1,1099
Briscoe3728
Carson1,14537
Castro2,04448
Childress2,64734
Cimarron6672
Collingsworth53416
Cottle3039
Curry14,453230
Dallam1,76544
Deaf Smith4,184116
Donley47826
Gray4,297132
Hall95324
Hardeman53020
Hansford71530
Hartley1,0453
Hemphill1,1168
Hutchinson5,774138
Lipscomb56917
Moore3,929113
Ochiltree2,17649
Oldham3316
Parmer1,52753
Potter39,865771
Quay2,36868
Randall42,343534
Roberts1562
Roosevelt5,818108
Sherman37516
Swisher1,32234
Texas6,51839
Union86019
Wheeler97524
TOTAL 153,6922,797
