ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

This Texas lottery prize was so big the winner couldn’t sleep for days

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

A Texas lottery prize was so big the winner wasn’t able to get a good night’s sleep for days.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, originally thought they had won $20,000, according to a Sept. 21 news release from the Texas Lottery.

But as the Harlingen resident was on the phone with their father, they realized they had actually won millions more.

That winning ticket was worth $20 million .

“I was on the phone with my dad when I realized it was $20 million,” the winner told lottery officials. “That was my fifth of five ($20 Million Supreme) tickets that I purchased. I scanned the barcode first, so I knew it was a winner, but I thought it would be a small prize. When I got to my truck, I realized how much I won.”

The winning $20 Million Supreme scratch ticket was sold at Breaktime #2 in La Feria, according to the news release.

The winner, who was “shaking from the excitement,” plans to use the money to take care of family and to invest, officials said.

La Feria is about 10 miles west of Harlingen in the Rio Grande Valley of southern Texas.

Lottery winner thought they won $1,000 in Idaho, but they were missing a few zeroes

Woman was too shocked to scream after learning how much she won in SC lottery, she says

Overheating car leads man to buy a Missouri lottery ticket — and it pays off big

Comments / 1

Related
KXAN

How many hurricanes have hit Texas?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s hurricane record dates back to 1851. Hurricane tracking made great strides with the launch of weather satellites in the early 1960s, while recording and communication improved with the naming of storms beginning in the 1950s. Below is a breakdown...
TEXAS STATE
laferianews.net

La Feria, the Town that Serves

Members and friends of First Methodist and First Baptist Churches in La Feria worked together to build a wheelchair ramp through Texas Ramp Project for a local family. Since 1985 Texas Ramp Project has built more than 22,900 ramps in Texas. That is more than 116 miles of ramps! The teams in the Rio Grande Valley have built 170+ ramps from Penitas to Brownsville in the last 5 years. If you would like to volunteer, contact texasramps.org.
LA FERIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
La Feria, TX
State
Idaho State
City
Harlingen, TX
State
Missouri State
Harlingen, TX
Lifestyle
92.9 NIN

Watch as This Dude Kills 23 Wild Hogs from a Helicopter in Texas

Wild hogs are a menace to our society. They come onto our property and tear it up or even attack livestock or your pets. In some cases, humans have been attacked and killed by the boars. That's why any way to help exterminate these animals is welcome. That's what makes watching this video so pleasurable for many as this dude kills 23 hogs while flying over them in a helicopter.
ValleyCentral

Harlingen resident wins $20M in scratch-off ticket

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen resident won the top prize winning ticket in the Texas Lottery $20 Million Supreme scratch-off. The winning ticket, worth $20 million, was purchased at Breaktime #2, located at 204 E. Highway 83, in La Feria and is the first of four top prizes worth $20 million to be claimed in […]
HARLINGEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Lottery#The Texas Lottery
KIXS FM 108

First $100 Scratch $20 Million Jackpot Ticket Has Been Claimed

In May, the Texas Lottery released their fist $100 scratch ticket with a whopping jackpot of $20,000,000.00. It has taken four months but the first of four jackpot tickets has finally been claimed. The ticket was ticket number 6 in the book, there are 20 tickets in each book. At the start of the game, there were approximately 10,379,010 tickets which made the odds of winning a jackpot 1 in 2,594,752.00 The winning ticket was sold in La Feria, Texas at Breaktime #2. This game also still has 20 $100,000 jackpot tickets remaining.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Pet of the Week: Puppy

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:. The puppy is available for adoption at the Palm...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Cheerleader Challenge: Brownsville Pace High School

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The cheer team of the Brownsville James Pace Early High School showed its school spirit at Charlie Clark Nissan in Brownsville. On Friday morning the team showcased a special cheer for RGV viewers. Tonight the Pace Vikings will host the Donna North Chiefs at 7:30. Each week, a cheerleading squad will […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
CW33

$50,000 winning Powerball Texas Lottery ticket won in-state

DALLAS (KDAF) — Winner, winner, Lone Star State chicken dinner!. The Texas Lottery reports a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was won in the state from Wednesday night’s drawing. The ticket matched four of the winning numbers alongside the Powerball to net the big win. The winning numbers were...
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

Texans Love H-E-B For These 4 Good Reasons

One of the great obsessions that Texans hold dear is a grocery store called HEB. The San-Antonio-based supermarket chain encompasses over 340 locations across the state of Texas and brings in droves of loyal customers. The company consistently lives up to its motto: “Here Everything’s Better.”. But not...
PLANO, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
13K+
Followers
487
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy