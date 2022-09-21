This Texas lottery prize was so big the winner couldn’t sleep for days

A Texas lottery prize was so big the winner wasn’t able to get a good night’s sleep for days.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, originally thought they had won $20,000, according to a Sept. 21 news release from the Texas Lottery.

But as the Harlingen resident was on the phone with their father, they realized they had actually won millions more.

That winning ticket was worth $20 million .

“I was on the phone with my dad when I realized it was $20 million,” the winner told lottery officials. “That was my fifth of five ($20 Million Supreme) tickets that I purchased. I scanned the barcode first, so I knew it was a winner, but I thought it would be a small prize. When I got to my truck, I realized how much I won.”

The winning $20 Million Supreme scratch ticket was sold at Breaktime #2 in La Feria, according to the news release.

The winner, who was “shaking from the excitement,” plans to use the money to take care of family and to invest, officials said.

La Feria is about 10 miles west of Harlingen in the Rio Grande Valley of southern Texas.

Lottery winner thought they won $1,000 in Idaho, but they were missing a few zeroes

Woman was too shocked to scream after learning how much she won in SC lottery, she says

Overheating car leads man to buy a Missouri lottery ticket — and it pays off big