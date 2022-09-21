ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9-year-old boy mauled, seriously injured by brown bear while hunting with man in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A 9-year-old boy was mauled by a brown bear and left seriously injured while hiking with a man in Alaska.

According to the Alaska State Troopers per The Associated Press, the boy and a 41-year-old man were hunting Tuesday evening in the Palmer Hay Flats in Alaska when they both found themselves near a bear.

The boy was mauled and left with serious injuries, according to the AP. The man shot and killed the bear. The man also had minor injuries.

According to the AP, both the boy and the man were taken to the hospital. The two are believed to be related, but troopers did not say how.

The name of the boy and his current condition has not been released, according to the AP. Troopers and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game are expected to be back in the area Wednesday to continue investigating, said the AP. No other information has been released.

