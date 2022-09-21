Read full article on original website
‘Unholy Schoolhouse’ brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school
Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
Mayor Wanda Williams proclaims Friday to be Lois Lehrman Grass Day to honor the passing of the Harrisburg philanthropist
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams issued a proclamation declaring Friday to be Lois Lehrman Grass Day to honor the passing of the Central Pennsylvania philanthropist earlier this week. Grass died Wednesday morning at age 90. Hailed by Willams' office as a "visionary, a cultural leader, and a...
abc27.com
Rally for Doug Mastriano held at Capitol
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Supporters rallied at the Capitol building in Harrisburg for Republican candidates across the commonwealth. Congressional candidates and voters were voicing their support for Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano on Saturday, Sept. 24. Their focus and their main concern was restoring rights and freedoms across Pennsylvania, which...
Harrisburg mayor declares ‘Lois Lehrman Grass Day’ for the city
Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams has declared Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, as “Lois Lehrman Grass Day” in the city of Harrisburg. Lehrman Grass died on Wednesday at the age of 90. “We are heartbroken in the city to hear of Lois Lehrman Grass’ passing. She will be remembered in eternity the way she was embraced in life, as someone who was a tireless and selfless giver and provider,” Williams said.
Shootings won’t stop in Harrisburg until Black people feel they can trust police | PennLive Editorial
It happened again this week. Gunfire rang out in the 1300 block of Derry Street in Harrisburg, and two men fell. They weren’t killed, but that doesn’t mean they were lucky. Ask Cal Hollman. He survived being shot in 1991, but he still worries that the bullet lodged...
Four shot at Harrisburg party early Sunday
This article has been updated with a corrected time and location of the incident from Harrisburg police. Four people were shot, with two in critical condition, during an incident at a party on Woodlawn Street in Harrisburg early Sunday morning, according to city authorities. Officers responded to a report of...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams sued by former city employee
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A former City of Harrisburg employee has filed a lawsuit against Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams. Nate Spriggs was hired as Harrisburg’s public works director in 2021 by former Mayor Eric Papenfuse. Now, Spriggs is suing current Mayor Williams on claims that Williams pressured him into giving preferential treatment to her relatives.
abc27.com
PPL transformer to be transported in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A large transformer will be transported in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to an email from Buckingham Heavy Transport, the transport is to start at the NS Railyard at 103 Bridge Street in Columbia Borough and will be dropped off at the South Manheim Substation at 375 Bucknell Road in Manheim.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Harrisburg, PA — 15 Top Places!
Brunch is so many things, but boring is not one of them. It can be fun, it can be comforting, and it can be commemorative. Brunch, especially Sunday brunch, is a tradition in Harrisburg. It’s a delicious way to start the day, with its culinary innovation, generous portions, Instagram-worthy presentation,...
Satanic Temple event held at Northern High School
DILLSBURG, Pa. — On Saturday, the After School Satan Club hosted a Satanic Temple event at Northern York High School. The event was in the works for months and was approved by the Northern York County School Board back in August. Dozens of people from the community stood outside...
John Jones III inaugurated as Dickinson College President
Former Federal U.S. Judge John E. Jones III was inaugurated as the 30th president of Dickinson College Saturday morning, Sept. 24, 2022, on the lawn in front of Old West on campus. A 1977 graduate of the college Jones has been interim president since last summer at the private, liberal...
Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls
Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
theburgnews.com
Birthing a Legacy: Ceremonial bill signing celebrates Hershey woman’s 7-year quest to improve Pennsylvania’s newborn screening laws
Lesa Brackbill experienced a full-circle moment earlier this week—closing the loop on seven years of advocacy dedicated to Pennsylvania’s newborn screening procedures. On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf held a ceremonial bill signing, flanked by the Brackbill family, of Hershey, and state Sen. John DiSanto (R-15) representing part of Dauphin, as well as Perry County.
Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as PA lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers
The GOP-led legislature moved five bills authored by the party’s gubernatorial candidate, forcing Democrats to choose between policies they might support and bolstering Doug Mastriano’s record.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (9/24/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding September 24. Dennis Bruce Zeigler, 82, of Enola (affectionately known as Denny or Ziggy) died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. His lifelong career was a professional blaster. He was well known as a specialist in the field, placing...
WGAL
4 people shot in Harrisburg
Officials in Harrisburg say four adults were shot at an after hours party early Sunday morning in Harrisburg. The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street around 5 a.m. According to officials, two of the four victims are in critical condition. They say the other two were also...
Restoration project takes a stand for historic wooden grandstand at central Pa. ball field
The grandstand at the New Bloomfield Borough baseball field was closed June 29 due to safety concerns. The closure concerned many residents who have decades of fond memories of the grandstand. In response, New Bloomfield residents Becky Smiley and James Woods have started the Bloomfield Grandstand Restoration Project. “One of...
Survivors to discuss ways to reduce gun violence in Sept. 27 community forum
In a special report published Wednesday, PennLive told the stories of nine people who survived gunshot wounds in Harrisburg and the impact those bullets had on not only on the lives of the victims, but on the people around them and the communities in which they live. Those stories are...
abc27.com
Four shot during late-night Harrisburg party
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Four adults were shot at an after-hours party early Sunday morning in Harrisburg, according to Harrisburg Communications Director Matt Maisel and Harrisburg Police. The shooting happened around the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street around 3 a.m. When police arrived, officers found multiple shell casings and...
Eagle Scout project goes ‘gaga’ at community park in central Pa.
James Rinehart Jr. recently completed his Eagle Scout project after planning and constructing a gaga ball pit in Carroll Twp. Community Park, Shermans Dale, Perry County. The 17-year-old Shermans Dale resident explained his project during an August meeting of the Carroll Township supervisors. “There was a bare area in Carroll...
PennLive.com
