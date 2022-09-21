ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PennLive.com

‘Unholy Schoolhouse’ brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school

Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Rally for Doug Mastriano held at Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Supporters rallied at the Capitol building in Harrisburg for Republican candidates across the commonwealth. Congressional candidates and voters were voicing their support for Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano on Saturday, Sept. 24. Their focus and their main concern was restoring rights and freedoms across Pennsylvania, which...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg mayor declares ‘Lois Lehrman Grass Day’ for the city

Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams has declared Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, as “Lois Lehrman Grass Day” in the city of Harrisburg. Lehrman Grass died on Wednesday at the age of 90. “We are heartbroken in the city to hear of Lois Lehrman Grass’ passing. She will be remembered in eternity the way she was embraced in life, as someone who was a tireless and selfless giver and provider,” Williams said.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Four shot at Harrisburg party early Sunday

This article has been updated with a corrected time and location of the incident from Harrisburg police. Four people were shot, with two in critical condition, during an incident at a party on Woodlawn Street in Harrisburg early Sunday morning, according to city authorities. Officers responded to a report of...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams sued by former city employee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A former City of Harrisburg employee has filed a lawsuit against Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams. Nate Spriggs was hired as Harrisburg’s public works director in 2021 by former Mayor Eric Papenfuse. Now, Spriggs is suing current Mayor Williams on claims that Williams pressured him into giving preferential treatment to her relatives.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

PPL transformer to be transported in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A large transformer will be transported in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to an email from Buckingham Heavy Transport, the transport is to start at the NS Railyard at 103 Bridge Street in Columbia Borough and will be dropped off at the South Manheim Substation at 375 Bucknell Road in Manheim.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Harrisburg, PA — 15 Top Places!

Brunch is so many things, but boring is not one of them. It can be fun, it can be comforting, and it can be commemorative. Brunch, especially Sunday brunch, is a tradition in Harrisburg. It’s a delicious way to start the day, with its culinary innovation, generous portions, Instagram-worthy presentation,...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Satanic Temple event held at Northern High School

DILLSBURG, Pa. — On Saturday, the After School Satan Club hosted a Satanic Temple event at Northern York High School. The event was in the works for months and was approved by the Northern York County School Board back in August. Dozens of people from the community stood outside...
DILLSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls

Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

Birthing a Legacy: Ceremonial bill signing celebrates Hershey woman’s 7-year quest to improve Pennsylvania’s newborn screening laws

Lesa Brackbill experienced a full-circle moment earlier this week—closing the loop on seven years of advocacy dedicated to Pennsylvania’s newborn screening procedures. On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf held a ceremonial bill signing, flanked by the Brackbill family, of Hershey, and state Sen. John DiSanto (R-15) representing part of Dauphin, as well as Perry County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (9/24/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding September 24. Dennis Bruce Zeigler, 82, of Enola (affectionately known as Denny or Ziggy) died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. His lifelong career was a professional blaster. He was well known as a specialist in the field, placing...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

4 people shot in Harrisburg

Officials in Harrisburg say four adults were shot at an after hours party early Sunday morning in Harrisburg. The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street around 5 a.m. According to officials, two of the four victims are in critical condition. They say the other two were also...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Four shot during late-night Harrisburg party

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Four adults were shot at an after-hours party early Sunday morning in Harrisburg, according to Harrisburg Communications Director Matt Maisel and Harrisburg Police. The shooting happened around the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street around 3 a.m. When police arrived, officers found multiple shell casings and...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

