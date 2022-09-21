ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, NM

New Mexico schools show support for student victims involved in recent tragedies

By Jordan Honeycutt
 4 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  A lot of kids in New Mexico are hurting right now after a number of tragedies involving their classmates but are doing their best to support each other. This week, many are showing their support for the town of Dexter after a crash that killed one football player and seriously injured another.

Members of the Roswell High School volleyball team wore Dexter shirts as they took on the Wildcats to show their support. The girls from Capitan made a similar gesture during a recent match by huddling with the opposing team. Even middle schoolers are showing support by wearing blue ribbons for their Dexter opponents and a Roswell elementary school created a D on their field to show their support.

Support is also coming from Organ Mountain which suffered its own loss after the death of its football captain Abraham Romero . Early this week, a middle school student from Taos was stabbed in what appears to be a random attack at practice. The latest report was that his condition was stable. Many neighboring schools showed their support for that student as well.

Comments / 6

pinkpanda
4d ago

thank you MLG for the lack of leadership. she welcomes tragedy, then shows remorse election time... book for MLG amd her failed leadership.

Reply
2
 

KRQE News 13

Funeral service set for Dexter football player killed in crash

DEXTER, N.M. (KRQE) – Services for Dexter football player Justus Sanders will be held Wednesday, September 28. Sanders was killed in a crash last weekend while a teammate was severely injured. Dexter administrators have chosen to close the schools that day to allow for students and staff to attend the funeral. It will be held in Midway […]
DEXTER, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

