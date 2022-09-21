New Mexico schools show support for student victims involved in recent tragedies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A lot of kids in New Mexico are hurting right now after a number of tragedies involving their classmates but are doing their best to support each other. This week, many are showing their support for the town of Dexter after a crash that killed one football player and seriously injured another.

















Members of the Roswell High School volleyball team wore Dexter shirts as they took on the Wildcats to show their support. The girls from Capitan made a similar gesture during a recent match by huddling with the opposing team. Even middle schoolers are showing support by wearing blue ribbons for their Dexter opponents and a Roswell elementary school created a D on their field to show their support.

Support is also coming from Organ Mountain which suffered its own loss after the death of its football captain Abraham Romero . Early this week, a middle school student from Taos was stabbed in what appears to be a random attack at practice. The latest report was that his condition was stable. Many neighboring schools showed their support for that student as well.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.