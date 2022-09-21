Read full article on original website
Horse Rescued From Empty Pool in East San Diego County
A young horse by the name of Shocker found himself stuck in his owner's waterless pool on Wednesday in Jamul, located deep in San Diego's East County. Shocker's owner tried to build a ramp to help him come out, but it turned unsuccessful, according to Nina Thompson, Director of Public Relations at the San Diego Humane Society.
Adams Avenue Comes Alive For Street Fair That Almost Didn't Happen
Thousands of people flooded the Adams Avenue Street Fair in Normal Heights this weekend for its first post-pandemic return, but the popular two-day fest almost didn't happen again this year as a new obstacle stood in its path. The annual event is a scene in San Diego. Hundreds of arts...
From Pumpkin Patches to Beer Gardens, These San Diego Events Will Get You in the Fall Spirit
It can be hard to get into the fall spirit when we live in a climate that feels like it's summer nearly year-round (I mean, who's complaining). But if you really want to embrace the changing season in San Diego County this year, this roundup will help. From fun-for-the-whole-family activities...
Hour-Long Carjacking Spree Ends With Two in Custody Following Brief Pursuit
Two men are in custody Wednesday following a fifty-minute carjacking spree that spanned through City Heights ending in Carmel Mountain. At around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, a man in the Chollas Creek neighborhood of City Heights reported to San Diego Police that he had been the victim of a violent carjacking.
Barrio Logan Brewery Patron Inadvertently Hit By Bullet Through Wall From Nearby Shooting
A shooting at a Barrio Logan apartment Friday night, which prompted a SWAT response, left one person dead and a bystander at a nearby restaurant with a gunshot wound, San Diego Police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting near the 2100 block of Logan Avenue at around 7:40...
San Diego Restaurant Week is Back With Delectable Dishes For Diners
Calling all San Diego foodies: San Diego Restaurant Week is back for its 20th iteration to give patrons the opportunity to indulge in some delectable eats from more than 100 local eateries. The fall version of this biannual event, presented by the California Restaurant Association, runs from Sept. 25 to...
One Person Arrested After Fatally Shooting Man in Barrio Logan
One person has died after being shot by a man who led police on a SWAT situation in Barrio Logan Friday night, San Diego Police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting near the 2100 block of Logan Avenue at around 7:40 p.m. Once officers arrived, they located a 36-year-old man who had been struck in the head by a bullet that passed through a wall, SDPD said. The man did not suffer life-threatening injuries and his name is not being released at this time.
Fight to Keep ‘Mega Church' Out of Del Cerro, Heats Up
The City of San Diego is in the middle of the approval process for a proposed project, a congregation called All People’s Church. The church purchased the vacant and overgrown lot, located where College Avenue meets Interstate 8. Just recently, the city completed its Environmental Impact Report (EIR) detailing a proposed 54,476 square foot church and more than 71,000 sq. ft. parking structure and lot. The church would have 900 seats, as well as room for offices, Sunday school programs and a gymnasium.
Man Stabbed During Argument in Midway
A 30-year-old suspected of stabbing another man during an argument in the Midway neighborhood of San Diego was arrested Thursday evening. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 6:51 p.m. to the strip mall at 3350 Sports Arena Blvd., near Camino Del Rio, where witnesses told them the suspect and the 40-year-old victim were arguing and the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times in the face and head, said Officer Robert Heims.
Rancho San Diego Man Arrested for Alleged Indecent Exposure
A Rancho San Diego man was arrested this week on suspicion of exposing himself to women in Encinitas on three occasions last month. Yazen Hamoode, 27, turned himself in at San Diego County Sheriff's Department headquarters in Kearny Mesa on Wednesday in connection with the alleged crimes, SDSO's Lt. Christopher Lawrence said.
Imperial Beach Teen Who Died From Fentanyl Overdose Remembered by Friends and Family
A memorial was held Saturday for an Imperial Beach teenager who recently died from a fentanyl overdose. Friends and family of Marcelino Camarena gathered at Imperial Beach Sports Park for a day of skateboarding and outreach. They teamed up with San Diego County to host the “Mars Wrld Teen Empowerment and Wellness Resource Fair."
San Diego Home Prices Dipped in August. But Interest Rates Aren't Helping Buyers
Interest rates are around 6%, and for some San Diegans, that is still too much for purchasing a home. Although interest rates are high, Cameron Harper of California Mortgage Lending said home prices took a dip in August by about 6%. According to Harper, the average home price fell to $910,000 from $970,00.
Aztecs Offense Struggles Again but Finds a Way to Beat Toledo
Through the first 57 minutes of their game against Toledo, the San Diego State offense had a total of 40 yards passing. They more than doubled that on their final drive to pull out a too-close-for-comfort 17-14 win over the Rockets. Starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister was having trouble connecting with...
