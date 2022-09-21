One person has died after being shot by a man who led police on a SWAT situation in Barrio Logan Friday night, San Diego Police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting near the 2100 block of Logan Avenue at around 7:40 p.m. Once officers arrived, they located a 36-year-old man who had been struck in the head by a bullet that passed through a wall, SDPD said. The man did not suffer life-threatening injuries and his name is not being released at this time.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO