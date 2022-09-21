ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

KPBS

Roundtable: The current state of homelessness in San Diego

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has made homelessness his top priority but despite the city’s efforts, the downtown homeless population reached a new high in August. KPBS Roundtable host Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion on the state of homelessness in San Diego, as the city opens new shelters and continues its policy of “progressive enforcement.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

30 Best Hikes in San Diego County

Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

polio San Diego

New York declares statewide emergency after wastewater testing repeatedly finds polio in four counties; man left paralyzed. September 17, 2022 (San Diego) -- San Diego County funds wastewater testing in our region for COVID-19 and, more recently, for Monkeypox. But so far, no testing for polio has been authorized locally-- despite a resurgence in the U.S. of polio, the Governor of New York declaring a ‘state of emergency after the detection of polio in multiple counties, paralysis of one patient, and a directive this week from the Centers for Disease Control urging wastewater testing in at-risk communities.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

San Diego County motel voucher program

September 23, 2022 (El Cajon) Some people placed in El Cajon motels under the County of San Diego’s motel voucher program for the homeless had extensive criminal histories or were fugitives with arrest warrants, according to a statement issued by El Cajon Police Department. ECPD made the discovery after reviewing arrest records tied to the program.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Free San Diego County Sheriff's Department program lets elderly, disabled and shut-in residents to know they are never alone

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department offers a free service program for elderly community members within the jurisdiction with its “You Are Not Alone” program. The program offers peace of mind and a sense of security for those who enjoy their independence but have no friends or family to check on them regularly. People in the YANA program can take care of their day-to-day needs, but recognize that a medical crisis could render them helpless.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

SANDAG decides fate of controversial Mileage Tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, Sept. 23 SANDAG voted to eliminate the Mileage Tax within the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Participants Sought for Dental Health Study

EL CENTRO — Local stakeholders are seeking individuals of Mexican origin ages 21-40 to participate in a confidential dental health study. In particular, the study seeks the enrollment of men who self-identify as Mexican/Mexican-American/Chicano/a. Participants who complete a one-time, one-hour dental health survey in either English or Spanish will...
EL CENTRO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Hines & USAA Real Estate Begin Construction of 930-Unit Riverwalk Village in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Hines, the global real estate investment, development, and property manager, in partnership with USAA Real Estate, began construction of its 200-acre Riverwalk San Diego village with a phase-one groundbreaking ceremony on September 21. Riverwalk San Diego will transform the existing Riverwalk golf course in western Mission Valley into a live-work-play transit-oriented neighborhood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The slavery case in San Diego County riveted the nation

Seventy-five years ago, in the summer of 1947, slavery was remembered vaguely as a Southern thing, vanquished by the Civil War nearly a century earlier and buried in the dust of Dixie. Then Alfred and Elizabeth Ingalls got arrested in Coronado. Click the arrow above to watch the full segment.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voice of San Diego

Voice of San Diego

San Diego, CA
Voice of San Diego is a nonprofit news organization delivering groundbreaking investigative journalism and in-depth analysis for the San Diego region.

