SD County’s COVID Hospitalizations Increase by 7 to 196 with 25 in ICUs
The number of people in San Diego County hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by seven to 196, according to the latest state data released Saturday. Of those patients, 25 were in intensive care, with 238 ICU beds available. As the number of reported cases of COVID-19 continues to decrease in a...
SD County to begin closing COVID monoclonal antibody centers
Since the centers opened in February 2021, nearly 15,000 patients have been treated with monoclonal antibodies at 10 locations across the region.
KPBS
Roundtable: The current state of homelessness in San Diego
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has made homelessness his top priority but despite the city’s efforts, the downtown homeless population reached a new high in August. KPBS Roundtable host Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion on the state of homelessness in San Diego, as the city opens new shelters and continues its policy of “progressive enforcement.”
Doctors inform parents of marijuana use linked to youth mental health
September is Suicide Awareness Month, and San Diego health experts all came together Thursday at the City Heights Family Health Centers of San Diego to inform parents about the risks of marijuana use on youth mental health.
cohaitungchi.com
30 Best Hikes in San Diego County
Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
eastcountymagazine.org
polio San Diego
New York declares statewide emergency after wastewater testing repeatedly finds polio in four counties; man left paralyzed. September 17, 2022 (San Diego) -- San Diego County funds wastewater testing in our region for COVID-19 and, more recently, for Monkeypox. But so far, no testing for polio has been authorized locally-- despite a resurgence in the U.S. of polio, the Governor of New York declaring a ‘state of emergency after the detection of polio in multiple counties, paralysis of one patient, and a directive this week from the Centers for Disease Control urging wastewater testing in at-risk communities.
eastcountymagazine.org
San Diego County motel voucher program
September 23, 2022 (El Cajon) Some people placed in El Cajon motels under the County of San Diego’s motel voucher program for the homeless had extensive criminal histories or were fugitives with arrest warrants, according to a statement issued by El Cajon Police Department. ECPD made the discovery after reviewing arrest records tied to the program.
KPBS
Two moms sought mental health conservatorships for their sons. Neither case worked out the way they hoped.
Anita Fisher has been here before. Her son has stopped taking his medication. Again. “Nothing has changed,” she said. “Yes, there have been new programs out there, but unless he voluntarily” — Anita gives a quick, doubtful chuckle — “accepts it, that doesn’t work.”
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Labor Leader Quits Charity Over Affiliation With Ousted Lemmon
A year after Tom Lemmon was forced out of the San Diego Building and Construction Trades Council for receiving up to $200,000 in compensation he wasn’t entitled to, another union leader resigned his position with a charity group tied to the Building Trades because Lemmon was still involved with it.
Parents plan to sue Sweetwater School District over unsafe conditions
The family attorney's filed the legal complaints on Thursday and say their clients feel the district could have avoided these injuries.
chulavistatoday.com
Free San Diego County Sheriff's Department program lets elderly, disabled and shut-in residents to know they are never alone
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department offers a free service program for elderly community members within the jurisdiction with its “You Are Not Alone” program. The program offers peace of mind and a sense of security for those who enjoy their independence but have no friends or family to check on them regularly. People in the YANA program can take care of their day-to-day needs, but recognize that a medical crisis could render them helpless.
San Diego Unified’s Latest Bond Ask, Measure U, Explained
San Diego Unified School District is placing a bond on November’s ballot that would allow it to borrow $3.2 billion to fund a variety of projects across its over 200 educational facilities and to be paid off by extending the existing districtwide property tax of six cents per $100 of assessed value.
San Diego program helping with homelessness and food waste
A unique San Diego initiative is tackling homelessness and food waste. The collaborative program provides training and employment to people living in homeless shelters to rescue food that would otherwise go to waste.Sept. 22, 2022.
Affordable housing requirement in four San Diego-area cities
New affordable housing mandates have taken hold in four cities after their lawsuit was declined to be heard at the California Supreme Court.
New California law bans employers from marijuana screening
At Hikei Modern Cannabis in southeast San Diego, there are all kinds of products, and all of them are legal, but manager Nikki Eck says there's still a major stigma around it.
kusi.com
SANDAG decides fate of controversial Mileage Tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, Sept. 23 SANDAG voted to eliminate the Mileage Tax within the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit.
holtvilletribune.com
Participants Sought for Dental Health Study
EL CENTRO — Local stakeholders are seeking individuals of Mexican origin ages 21-40 to participate in a confidential dental health study. In particular, the study seeks the enrollment of men who self-identify as Mexican/Mexican-American/Chicano/a. Participants who complete a one-time, one-hour dental health survey in either English or Spanish will...
theregistrysocal.com
Hines & USAA Real Estate Begin Construction of 930-Unit Riverwalk Village in San Diego
SAN DIEGO – Hines, the global real estate investment, development, and property manager, in partnership with USAA Real Estate, began construction of its 200-acre Riverwalk San Diego village with a phase-one groundbreaking ceremony on September 21. Riverwalk San Diego will transform the existing Riverwalk golf course in western Mission Valley into a live-work-play transit-oriented neighborhood.
Ex-president of San Diego labor union in indicted for embezzlement
A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer and former president of a San Diego-based union for government employees has been indicted on federal charges of alleged embezzlement against the union he headed, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Felix Luciano, 60, of San Diego, served from 2011-18 as...
spectrumnews1.com
The slavery case in San Diego County riveted the nation
Seventy-five years ago, in the summer of 1947, slavery was remembered vaguely as a Southern thing, vanquished by the Civil War nearly a century earlier and buried in the dust of Dixie. Then Alfred and Elizabeth Ingalls got arrested in Coronado. Click the arrow above to watch the full segment.
Comments / 0