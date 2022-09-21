Read full article on original website
Montrose Public Safety Complex complete
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - With the advancement of technology, a growing staff, and no space to train, a formal effort to build a new Montrose Police Department began in 2018. In 2019, voters approved a $16.2 million plan to hire more staff, buy new equipment and build a new headquarters.
45th Annual Colorado West Marching Band Festival
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado West Marching Band Festival is back!. On Saturday, 14 bands came from across Colorado to present their first performance of the year in front of a ten-member-judged panel to improve their show before regionals, which is a state qualifying event. Since the end...
Canine Companion
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Rachael. She’s a 4 year old Labrador Retriever who loves helping children. Her purpose is to help victims, mainly kids, throughout the legal process. She can be by their side during court hearings to give them a sense of comfortability. Ashely, her trainer, said that because of Rachael, the kids feel like they are able to open up and give a better testimony.
Solutions to pests affecting ash trees in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Drought conditions have affected us here in the Grand Valley over the summer, with the most significant concern being wildfires. However, another problem around town is affecting the ash trees: pests. In Grand Junction, ash trees are an essential part of the town, according to...
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Throughout the day, we have seen plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope. However, conditions have remained dry during the whole day. Temperatures have hovered in the upper to mid-70s for Grand Junction and Montrose. High pressure off to the Northwest has given us clear skies. However, since that high pressure is not directly over the Grand Valley, we have had a slight breeze.
Western Slope high school football scores for September 22-24
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s the weekend on the Western Slope and Friday night football is well underway. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Fruita Monument Wildcats varsity football team won their home non-conference game against the Bear Creek Bears (Lakewood, CO) by a score of 31-27. A...
