Appleton, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Oconto County offers safe child custody exchanges

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and a domestic violence shelter are coming together to provide more resources for abuse victims across the county, including safe places for parents to handle child custody exchanges. Parking lots at six law enforcement agencies in Oconto County, including the...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Government
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin political parties view for the Latino vote

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With election day about six weeks away, both political parties in Wisconsin are pushing to court Latino voters. Experts say this is because every vote counts in Wisconsin as elections are often decided by small margins. “When you think about the statewide margins, it’s a...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Operation Football: Week 6

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Conference title races are heating up as the high school football season reaches week six. That includes our Game of the Week between North Eastern Conference contenders Fox Valley Lutheran and Little Chute. A trio of big games in the FVA featuring wins by Kimberly, Appleton North, and Kaukauna. Plus, West De Pere knocks off De Pere in the latest Battle of the Bridge.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sun a factor in fatal crash in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man died after a crash Thursday in Manitowoc County, and officials say the brightness of the sun was a contributing factor. At about 6:35 p.m., rescue crews were called to County Highway C west of Rangeline Road in the Township of...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man arrested for retail theft in Oshkosh suspected in 9 other states, police say

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say one of two men arrested for retail theft Thursday afternoon is a suspect in thefts across the East Coast and Texas. Police say two men stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a business on the 1500-block of S. Koeller St. just before 2 o’clock. An officer stopped the suspects’ vehicle and found the stolen goods. A 22-year-old and a 30-year-old were arrested on suspicion of felony retail theft.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Detectives investigating early morning shooting in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking into a shooting that happened early Friday morning in Green Bay. Officers were tipped off to the shooting at 1:14 a.m., after the victim showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

F-16s made their final flyover at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you attended the Green Bay Packers’ home opener Sunday night you witnessed some history: the final flyover of the Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcon. In the night sky above Lambeau Field Sunday, it was a moment Col. Charlie Merkel won’t soon...
GREEN BAY, WI

