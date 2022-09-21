Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
License to Cruise and crowds return to downtown Appleton
2 major fall events return to downtown Appleton after 3 years. The UW-Green Bay student was 19 when she disappeared. that was 24 years ago.
WBAY Green Bay
License to Cruise, Octoberfest return to Appleton after 3-year absence
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Two big events are back in Appleton this weekend after a three-year absence. The classic car show, License to Cruise, got underway Friday evening -- on the eve of Octoberfest in the city’s downtown. There was a ton of excitement as the cars rolled down...
WBAY Green Bay
Ukrainian fundraiser held in Green Bay as support remains strong in NE Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the war in Ukraine intensifies, organizers in Northeast Wisconsin are doubling down on their efforts to send supplies abroad. A fundraiser was held Saturday at St. Matthew Orthodox Church in Green Bay seeking to collect donations for the war effort. “So up here we...
WBAY Green Bay
Oconto County offers safe child custody exchanges
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and a domestic violence shelter are coming together to provide more resources for abuse victims across the county, including safe places for parents to handle child custody exchanges. Parking lots at six law enforcement agencies in Oconto County, including the...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin political parties view for the Latino vote
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With election day about six weeks away, both political parties in Wisconsin are pushing to court Latino voters. Experts say this is because every vote counts in Wisconsin as elections are often decided by small margins. “When you think about the statewide margins, it’s a...
WBAY Green Bay
Two men arrested for stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from Oshkosh business
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) -Two men were arrested, accused of stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from a store in Oshkosh. Oshkosh Police arrested a 30 year old man and a 22 year old man. They are both accused of stealing from a business in the 1500 block of S. Koehler Street.
WBAY Green Bay
Operation Football: Week 6
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Conference title races are heating up as the high school football season reaches week six. That includes our Game of the Week between North Eastern Conference contenders Fox Valley Lutheran and Little Chute. A trio of big games in the FVA featuring wins by Kimberly, Appleton North, and Kaukauna. Plus, West De Pere knocks off De Pere in the latest Battle of the Bridge.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Police searching for “armed and dangerous” robbery suspect
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery in Oshkosh. Police say suspect Albert Smith should be considered armed and dangerous. Police were called to the report of a robbery in the 800 block of N. Main Street. At about 10:33 p.m. on Thursday,...
WBAY Green Bay
Sun a factor in fatal crash in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man died after a crash Thursday in Manitowoc County, and officials say the brightness of the sun was a contributing factor. At about 6:35 p.m., rescue crews were called to County Highway C west of Rangeline Road in the Township of...
WBAY Green Bay
Man arrested for retail theft in Oshkosh suspected in 9 other states, police say
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say one of two men arrested for retail theft Thursday afternoon is a suspect in thefts across the East Coast and Texas. Police say two men stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a business on the 1500-block of S. Koeller St. just before 2 o’clock. An officer stopped the suspects’ vehicle and found the stolen goods. A 22-year-old and a 30-year-old were arrested on suspicion of felony retail theft.
WBAY Green Bay
Detectives investigating early morning shooting in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking into a shooting that happened early Friday morning in Green Bay. Officers were tipped off to the shooting at 1:14 a.m., after the victim showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of...
WBAY Green Bay
F-16s made their final flyover at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you attended the Green Bay Packers’ home opener Sunday night you witnessed some history: the final flyover of the Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcon. In the night sky above Lambeau Field Sunday, it was a moment Col. Charlie Merkel won’t soon...
