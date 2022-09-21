ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Firefighter wrangles snake that slithered into undercarriage of car

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma firefighter helped a resident with an unusual situation when a snake slithered into the undercarriage of her car.

The Enid Fire Department said firefighter Jaylen Goff came to the assistance of a woman who spotted a snake slithering into the undercarriage of her car.

"EFD gets to help with all kinds of emergencies," the department said in a Facebook post. "Firefighter Jaylen Goff was the right guy at the right time for this one."

A video posted by the department shows Goff pulling the snake out from under the car.

EFD said the snake, a nonvenomous bullsnake, was relocated out of town and released.

