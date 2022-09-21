LCSO confirms suspect, victim from 'gruesome' stabbing knew each other

Related
Deputies investigate Osprey fatal shooting
Deputies say a shooting that resulted in a death happened in the area of Highland Road and Westview Drive in Osprey.
Lee County deputies investigating deadly shooting at Red Coconut RV Park
The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in someone's death at the Red Coconut RV Park on Fort Myers Beach.
Report: Man tried to behead stabbing victim at Burnt Store Marina
Incident report goes in-depth on witnesses who claim Clarke tries to saw the victim's head off after at least 40 stab wounds.
Lehigh Acres man sentenced to 18 years after molesting two girls
A 50-year-old Lehigh Acres man is sentenced to 18 years in prison for crimes against two children.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Immokalee Road in Orangetree
Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Immokalee Road in Collier County on Sunday morning. Troopers say an SUV and a motorcycle collided near the intersection of Immokalee Road and Oil Well Road just after 4 a.m. According to FHP, the SUV was traveling west...
Florida Man Sentenced To 13 Years Following Drowning Of 19-Month-Old Child
A Florida man has been found guilty in a case of gross negligence that led to the death o a 19-month-old child. Shahzad Nazir Sayed, 28, of Punta Gorda, was found guilty and sentenced to 13 years in prison, followed by 5 years of probation,
Mysuncoast.com
Man accused of killing 13-year-old in hit-and-run appears in court
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After his extradition from Arkansas to Sarasota, David Chang appeared in court on a charge of leaving the scene without rendering aid involving death. Chang, 65, of Osprey, is alleged to have struck and killed 13-yaer-old Lilly, a student at Pine View High School. She was...
NBC 2
One person hospitalized following overnight shooting in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. – One person is in the hospital following an overnight shooting in Fort Myers. Fort Myers Police responded to 3055 Franklin Court around midnight. One person was shot and have been transported to the hospital. They are in stable condition. FMPD is investigating and are searching...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Multiple people are dead after a fatal crash on Edison Bridge
Multiple people are dead after a fatal crash on the Edison Bridge in North Fort Myers on Saturday. FMPD says that 4 people are confirmed dead but they cannot give a specific number on how many victims were involved in the crash. Police say the lanes on the bridge going...
Southwest Florida man arrested for trying to behead victim during attack
A Southwest Florida man's been charged with attempted second-degree murder after trying to behead someone using a knife and scissors.
NBC 2
Traffic Alerts: September 24
According to the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD), multiple people died in a crash on Edison Bridge. No further details are available at this time. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest developments on this story.
Edison Bridge shut down for fatal crash
Police say the Edison Bridge is shut down due to a fatal crash. No word on how long the road will be closed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police respond to waterlogged disturbance at apartment complex
Cape Coral police were seen to detain one person following an incident at the Uptown at Liberty Park Apartments early Thursday morning.
Deputies arrest suspect for stabbing victim more than 40 times
A man was arrested on charges of murder after investigators say he stabbed a victim more than 40 times.
Police arrest a man who broke into and stole from a victim's car
Collier County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man who broke into a victim's car and stole a cooler last month.
Lake Placid man arrested, called one of county’s ‘most prolific drug dealers’
A Lake Placid man deputies called "one of Highlands County's most prolific drug dealers" was arrested after officers found enough fentanyl "to kill 25,000 people".
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Sept. 21
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
niceville.com
Florida man accused of unlawful activities with runaway girls
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – An investigation of runaway juveniles has led to the arrest of a Florida man who is accused of unlawful activities with teenage girls, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has announced. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), its agents arrested Joseph Subic...
Diplomat middle schooler arrested for threats to shoot up school
A Diplomat Middle School student was arrested Tuesday for threatening to shoot up the school on a Snapchat post according to Cape Coral police.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers police investigating gunfire on Velasco Street
Fort Myers police are investigating gunfire reported on Velasco Street late Tuesday night. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a Shot Spotter alert came through at around 11:30 p.m. reporting gunfire on the Velasco side of Royal Palm Gardens Apartments, located at 2909 Blount St. Police say that side...
FOX 4 WFTX
24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.https://www.fox4now.com/
Comments / 0