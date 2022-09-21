Tulsa police receive $400K from 'Oklahoma Safe Grant'

Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor announced the recipients of the 2023 Safe Oklahoma Grant on Wednesday.

The grant distributes $2 million statewide mong 58 law enforcement agencies. Police departments in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Norman and Pauls Valley alone received a combined $871,601.

“We are truly appreciative and honored to be selected as a recipient of the Safe Oklahoma Grant,” said Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley. “Partnering with the citizens of our community is among the most effective ways to fight crime. The Safe Oklahoma Grant allows us to do exactly that.”

O’Connor said money from the grant will help the agencies directly target crime in their communities, pay overtime costs for officers, upgrade antiquated technology, enhance analytical capabilities, and purchase new resources.

“I am happy to announce that my office received a record number of applications this year and was able to allocate to more agencies than ever before,” O’Connor said. “This program has proven to help our law enforcement partners do their job better and reduce crime across the state. My office is honored to play a role in making communities safer by distributing these funds.”

The grant allows law enforcement agencies to submit proposals to the attorney general’s office stating how the funds will be used to reduce crime.

"For example, the Pauls Valley Police Department is using the grant funds to upgrade its antiquated ink fingerprint system to a live scan fingerprint system, a tool that is used by most local agencies and has been around for 25 years," O'Connor said.

The program started in 2012 and is funded by an annual appropriation from the state legislature.

Here is a breakdown of the distribution to Oklahoma agencies:

Altus Police Department - $50,000

Anadarko Police Department - $13,279

Bixby Police Department - $15,000

Broken Arrow Police Department - $30,000

Cache Police Department -$15,000

Calera Police Department - $15,000

Canadian County Sheriff’s Office - $62,355

Chickasha Police Department - $42,000

Cleveland Police Department - $10,029.87

Davenport Police Department - $5,000

District 1 DA/ Narcotics TF (Guymon) - $40,000

District 14 DA/ Investigative Division (Tulsa County) - $24,805

District 19 DA/ Investigations (Durant) - $14,735.78

District 22 DA/ Drug & Violent Crime TF (Ada) - $8,904.85

District 6 DA/ Drug & Violent Crimes TF (Duncan) - $25,000

District 8 DA/ Drug TF & Major Crime Unit (Newkirk) - $10,388

Drumright Police Department - $15,000

Durant Police Department - $25,000

Elk City Police Department - $15,200

Fairland Police Department - $10,000

Foyil Police Department - $10,000

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office - $30,000

Garvin County Sheriff’s Office - $33,667.90

Hominy Police Department - $10,000

Idabel Police Department - $22,062.54

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office - $10,000

Lone Grove Police Department - $10,000

Major County Sheriff’s Office - $15,000

Mannford Police Department - $20,000

McClain County Sheriff’s Office - $35,155.88

Midwest City Police Department - $50,000

Minco Police Department - $5,536

Moore Police Department - $50,000

Mounds Police Department - $9,000

Newkirk Police Department - $5,000

Norman Police Department - $59,464

Northeastern OK A&M College - $20,000

Oklahoma City Police Department - $400,000

Okmulgee Police Department - $15,000

Osage County Sheriff’s Office - $15,863

Owasso Police Department - $20,000

Pauls Valley Police Department - $12,137

Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office - $17,000

Pottawatomi County Sheriff’s Office - $10,800

Pryor Police Department - $15,896.18

Rogers County Sheriff’s Office - $25,000

Sallisaw Police Department - $15,000

Sapulpa Police Department - $20,000

Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office - $35,000

Shawnee Police Department - $40,000

Skiatook Police Department - $20,000

Sulphur Police Department - $15,000

Tulsa Police Department - $400,000

Tuttle Police Department - $6,720

Weatherford Police Department - $20,000

Webbers Falls Police Department - $10,000

Woods County Sheriff’s Office - $20,000

Woodward County Sheriff’s Office - $25,000

