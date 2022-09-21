ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Florida tow truck driver trying to repossess car fatally shoots man, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NwQkU_0i4sfL0I00

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A South Florida tow truck driver fatally shot a man whose vehicle he was attempting to repossess on Wednesday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in Fort Lauderdale and police responded at 10:10 a.m. EDT after receiving several 911 calls, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Investigators said the tow truck driver was confronted by a man who owned the vehicle and “multiple shots” were fired.

The vehicle’s owner was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the newspaper.

Police did not release the name of the tow truck driver or victim.

“What we can tell you, preliminary, is a tow truck driver shows up to repossess a vehicle, the victim sees him trying to repossess his vehicle, the victim confronts the tow truck driver, some sort of altercation ensued between the victim and the shooter, and that’s when shots were fired,” Fort Lauderdale Police Department spokesperson Casey Liening told WSVN-TV.

Police said the tow truck driver has been detained and is cooperating with authorities, Liening told the Sun-Sentinel in an email.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tagovailoa leaves Dolphins game vs. Buffalo after late hit

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the field late in the first half of the Dolphins' game on Sunday after hitting his head on the turf. Tagovailoa was replaced by Teddy Bridgewater just before the two-minute warning. The Dolphins said Tagovailoa had a head injury and was questionable to return.
MIAMI, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
189K+
Followers
130K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy