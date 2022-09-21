Read full article on original website
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Task Force 1 headed to Georgia ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Task Force 1 has officially been activated as a Type III team in advance of Tropical Storm Ian, the team announced in a statement. A 47-person team has deployed this afternoon heading to Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Georgia. Virginia TF1 and Virginia...
myfox28columbus.com
Mid-Ohio Food Collective Go Orange Day, launches Hunger Action Month
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mid-Ohio Food Collective (MOFC) is launching a month-long campaign to raise awareness about food insecurity. Mike Hochron joins Good Day Columbus to talk about how you can help. September is Hunger Action Month and Friday, Sept. 23 is "Go Orange Day." With as many as...
Comments / 0