Ridgewood, NJ

Bee Stings Knock Man, 20, Unconscious In Ridgewood

By Jerry DeMarco
 4 days ago
The victim was unconscious but breathing, Ridgewood Police Chief Jacqueline Lutchke said. Photo Credit: Niklas Stumpf on Unsplash

A 20-year-old man who was attacked by bees in Ridgewood was revived before being taken to the hospital, authorities said.

The victim was unconscious but breathing, Police Chief Jacqueline Lutchke said after he was stung multiple times in the area of the Stop & Shop shopping center on Franklin Avenue shortly after 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.

"After receiving epinephrine he did begin to regain consciousness and was transported to The Valley Hospital for treatment," the chief said.

