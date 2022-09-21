ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review

Political spending on the Oregon governor’s race is about to get much clearer, when a seven-day reporting deadline kicks in on Tuesday. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson has notably chosen to wait the maximum period allowed under state law – 30 days until the election nears -- to disclose her donations and campaign spending.
Opinion: Diploma recommendations about removing barriers, not lowering standards

Gill is director of the Oregon Department of Education. At the Oregon Department of Education, we are committed to doing what’s best for Oregon’s students. It’s unfortunate that The Oregonian/OregonLive Editorial Board is promoting the false narrative that maintaining meaningless hoops for students to jump through will somehow help them graduate and be better prepared for life (“Editorial: A better fix for graduation than downgrading diplomas,” Sept. 11).
Readers respond: Rent-control law provides stability

Senate Bill 608 dramatically changed the landscape for tenants and provided stability, transparency, dignity and equity for all Oregon renters. Before SB 608, tenants could and frequently did experience outrageous rent hikes. Reports of mass no-cause evictions were commonplace. Most landlords and housing providers could raise the rent as many times as they wanted to, to any price they wanted to, with no repercussions or recourse for tenants. This led to a tumultuous market of extremely unstable living environments for tenants across Oregon, particularly in the Black, Indigenous and people of color communities, as well as senior/elder, disabled and student communities.
Crowded Oregon campsites see fights, ‘camp pirates’

Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
Readers respond: Johnson votes her own mind

As a Republican, I have always been an independent voter, but now I am 100% for Betsy Johnson. For some reason, as articles in the Oregonian over the recent years have caught my eye, I’ve noticed Betsy Johnson’s name dissenting on some legislative votes and her reasons why. I decided then she has a mind of her own and I liked that. If we never switch from Democrats, we will get more of the same. A recent poll placed Oregon’s governing performance quite near the bottom. Please don’t let that continue. Come on, on people – out state needs some backbone.
Readers respond: Kotek supports gun safety

As I return to Franklin High School for my fourth and final year, I once again have to grapple with the fear of school shootings. I dread the day my school makes headlines for falling victim to the next act of gun violence. Teachers help plan escape routes and show us how to barricade doors, but no amount of preparation can equip students for that horrific day.
