Unaffiliated governor candidate Betsy Johnson would bring decades-long skepticism about government to the job
Betsy Johnson, a longtime Democratic lawmaker and proudly centrist outlier in her party, is making a nationally historic independent bid for governor that hinges on what she says are embarrassing leadership failures in the state where she was born and has lived nearly her entire life. She has slammed Oregon’s...
The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review
Political spending on the Oregon governor’s race is about to get much clearer, when a seven-day reporting deadline kicks in on Tuesday. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson has notably chosen to wait the maximum period allowed under state law – 30 days until the election nears -- to disclose her donations and campaign spending.
Letter from the Editor: Economics of print publication force changes around state, but journalism remains steady
Next month when thousands of parishioners settle into the pews at Catholic churches around Oregon, they won’t find a faithful companion. The Catholic Sentinel newspaper will no longer be printed after nearly 153 years. The final edition of the twice-monthly paper will be Sept. 30. The loss of any...
Opinion: Diploma recommendations about removing barriers, not lowering standards
Gill is director of the Oregon Department of Education. At the Oregon Department of Education, we are committed to doing what’s best for Oregon’s students. It’s unfortunate that The Oregonian/OregonLive Editorial Board is promoting the false narrative that maintaining meaningless hoops for students to jump through will somehow help them graduate and be better prepared for life (“Editorial: A better fix for graduation than downgrading diplomas,” Sept. 11).
Oregon’s drug decriminalization effort sends fewer than 1% of people to treatment
Two years after Oregon residents voted to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. When voters passed the state’s pioneering Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act in 2020, the...
Readers respond: Rent-control law provides stability
Senate Bill 608 dramatically changed the landscape for tenants and provided stability, transparency, dignity and equity for all Oregon renters. Before SB 608, tenants could and frequently did experience outrageous rent hikes. Reports of mass no-cause evictions were commonplace. Most landlords and housing providers could raise the rent as many times as they wanted to, to any price they wanted to, with no repercussions or recourse for tenants. This led to a tumultuous market of extremely unstable living environments for tenants across Oregon, particularly in the Black, Indigenous and people of color communities, as well as senior/elder, disabled and student communities.
Universities work to ease college transition for pandemic-affected students
Weeks before the start of fall term at Portland State University, soon-to-be first-year students were already in class. On a Tuesday morning in mid-September, a small group sat in a dim classroom assembling collages meant to represent who they are and what they want for their futures. Mila Russell added...
Crowded Oregon campsites see fights, ‘camp pirates’
Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
Readers respond: Johnson votes her own mind
As a Republican, I have always been an independent voter, but now I am 100% for Betsy Johnson. For some reason, as articles in the Oregonian over the recent years have caught my eye, I’ve noticed Betsy Johnson’s name dissenting on some legislative votes and her reasons why. I decided then she has a mind of her own and I liked that. If we never switch from Democrats, we will get more of the same. A recent poll placed Oregon’s governing performance quite near the bottom. Please don’t let that continue. Come on, on people – out state needs some backbone.
Lax supervision that led to Oregon prisoner escape, brutal attack ‘appalling,’ judge says
A distracted Oregon Department of Forestry worker was the lone supervisor at a work site last year when a prisoner with a violent history walked away and bludgeoned two women with a large tree branch in an isolated Washington County campground, according to state officials and investigative reports released Friday.
Readers respond: Kotek supports gun safety
As I return to Franklin High School for my fourth and final year, I once again have to grapple with the fear of school shootings. I dread the day my school makes headlines for falling victim to the next act of gun violence. Teachers help plan escape routes and show us how to barricade doors, but no amount of preparation can equip students for that horrific day.
More than 300 people walk through downtown Portland calling for an end to state’s addiction crisis
An organizer for the fifth annual Portland Walk for Recovery asked the approximately 350 people gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday morning: “By a show of hands, how many of you have lost someone to addiction?”. More than half of the crowd lifted their arms high. The rally...
Coast Guard is removing 2 sunken ships from Columbia River
Two ships that have been abandoned in the Columbia River for years are being removed and the U.S. Coast Guard is working with state agencies to clean up the fuel and oil that leaked from the vessels. The ships — a Navy tug called the Sakarissa and a Coast Guard...
Storm that dumped golf ball-sized hail on Wallowa prompts Gov. Kate Brown to request $2 million for recovery
In early August, eastern Oregon saw a powerful storm packing golf ball-sized hail that left extensive damage to property and cars, and Friday the state approved $2 million to help the residents of Wallowa recover. “This community has been left reeling,” Gov. Kate Brown said in a letter to lawmakers...
Washington state trooper rammed, shot in face, then drives himself to the hospital
A Washington State Patrol trooper was shot in the face and seriously hurt Thursday in Walla Walla, Washington, according to law enforcement officials. At about 5:20 p.m. Thursday, someone rammed the trooper’s vehicle and then shot him, Trooper Sarah Clasen told The Tri-City Herald. The trooper remained conscious and...
Oregon hunting preview 2022: The good and not-so-good news about big game, upland birds, waterfowl
Hunting seasons approach, with deer rifle season opening Saturday, Oct. 1, followed by upland bird seasons Oct. 8 and waterfowl Oct. 15.
Dear Annie: Readers say more empathy should be given to forgotten grandmother
Dear Annie: I must disagree with your advice to “Brokenhearted in Ohio.” These adult children should not have to be reminded to call or send a card to their grandmother on her birthday or any holiday. They are being very disrespectful, no matter how busy their lives are.
Fans, bands show their spirit in Week 4 of Oregon high school football: See 40 photos from this week’s games
NEW SUBSCRIBER BENEFIT: The Oregonian/OregonLive is offering a new perk exclusively for subscribers: Log in, click on the photo gallery to see if we photographed you or your favorite high school athlete, and choose “Get Photo” to download free print-quality images. Week 4 of Oregon high school football...
