Ithaca, NY

Ithaca troopers looking to identify laptop thief

By Pat Giblin
 4 days ago

LANSING, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The New York State Police are looking to identify a man who stole a laptop from the Best Buy store located at the Shops at Ithaca off Catherwood Road in Lansing.

Police say that the man entered the store and stole the laptop out of an employees office. He then concealed it under his clothing and left the area in a black SUV.

The laptop is a silver HP Envy laptop that is specifically used by Best Buy employees and needs to be accessed by employee credentials.

The alleged thief is a bald black male who was wearing a blue shirt and jeans. He is pictured below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police Ithaca at 607-347-4441.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FMAXa_0i4scFWt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QnRkB_0i4scFWt00
