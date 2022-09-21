ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell: 'I do feel like I cost our team' in 28-24 loss to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell entered the locker room after Sunday’s 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and told his team its latest gut-wrenching defeat was on him. One of the most aggressive coaches in the NFL when it comes to in-game decision making, Campbell made a slew of choices Sunday that had his team in position to win its first road game since late in the 2020 season. ...
