Elite 2024 Prospect Caden Brown Recaps 'Fantastic' Syracuse Visit
One of the top players in the 2024 class regardless of position is Brooklyn (NY) Erasmus Hall defensive lineman/linebacker Caden Brown. Brown holds offers from Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia and others. He spent Friday at Syracuse and attended the win over ...
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Falcons Answer Questions, Feed Kyle Pitts in First Win
Following a slow start to the season, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts had a breakthrough performance in Sunday's victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
CSDR wants to prove itself as best deaf football team in country
California School for the Deaf Riverside beat Florida St. Augustine School for the Deaf and Blind 84-8 Saturday afternoon.
ABC7
Bishop Amat football player claims he was assaulted by Damien HS coach during brawl caught on video
Police said a 19-year-old Bishop Amat football player claims two people battered him, and at least one of them is a Damien High School football coach.
Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell: 'I do feel like I cost our team' in 28-24 loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell entered the locker room after Sunday’s 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and told his team its latest gut-wrenching defeat was on him. One of the most aggressive coaches in the NFL when it comes to in-game decision making, Campbell made a slew of choices Sunday that had his team in position to win its first road game since late in the 2020 season. ...
Stonehouse Quickly Sets New Standards
The rookie out of Colorado State needed three games to do something no NFL punter ever had.
Falcons win Internet with epic troll of Seahawks, Seattle, and drone that delayed game
The Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks game was temporarily delayed on Sunday and participants on the field were told the leave as a rogue drone was found flying overhead.
Jordan Spieth Turns in Perfect 5-0 Week to Join Exclusive Cup Club
The popular American went 5-0 to power the U.S. to another Presidents Cup victory, and ended his own drought in Cup singles.
