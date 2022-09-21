Read full article on original website
Best Deals Today: Hisense U8G QLED Series 4K Smart TV, LG Gram, Audio
Today’s best deals will help you score huge savings on smart TVs, Windows laptops, security products, and more. First up, we have the 65-inch Hisense ULED Premium U8G QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV, which is currently receiving a 27 percent discount. This model has a $1,300 price tag, but the latest offer will help you take one home for just $950. The Hisense U8G QLED series smart TV features Alexa compatibility, HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos, 120Hz refresh rates, a bright display with 1,500 nits of brightness, and more.
These are the best cases for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro
Samsung announced the next-generation Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro smartwatches at its August Galaxy Unpacked event. The new smartwatches arrived with a sleek new design, larger batteries, improved hardware, and several new features. The new smartwatches do away with the rotating bezel; instead, they opt for a digital bezel.
Should you buy the Galaxy Watch 5 or the Amazfit GTR 4 smartwatch?
Amazfit unveiled the brand new GTR 4 smartwatch at IFA 2022. The new watch comes with several new and improved features and an entirely new design. It not longer features the sporty looks, compared to the Amazfit GTR 3, and the watch is still capable of running for more than two weeks on a single charge. You may be wondering whether you should pick it up over the Galaxy Watch 5 or the Apple Watch Series 8, or Apple Watch SE 2, and that’s why we’re here to help you find the answers you’re looking for.
Save more than $500 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is undoubtedly one of Microsoft’s coolest and most exciting products on the market. It was announced back on September 22, 2021, and it arrived with a game-changing design that combined elements of the Surface Book and Surface Studio to create a new product that aims to be the perfect tool for whatever you have in mind. It arrived with a $1,600 price tag, but the latest deals will let you get one for less.
