It’s hard enough to win a conference game with all 11 available players on the pitch. It gets a little bit more difficult when midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski decides to pick up a red card 21 minutes in. Adversity finally struck Syracuse Men’s Soccer in a 1-0 loss to Virginia. Despite the result, head coach Ian McIntyre is extremely proud of how his team hung tough.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO