Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
citrustv.com
Red Card Dooms Syracuse Men’s Soccer in 1-0 Loss to Virginia
It’s hard enough to win a conference game with all 11 available players on the pitch. It gets a little bit more difficult when midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski decides to pick up a red card 21 minutes in. Adversity finally struck Syracuse Men’s Soccer in a 1-0 loss to Virginia. Despite the result, head coach Ian McIntyre is extremely proud of how his team hung tough.
citrustv.com
Volleyball Stays Perfect in ACC After 3-1 Win over Duke
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Syracuse Volleyball took down Duke 3-1 on Friday. In the first set, the Orange and the Blue Devils were in a tight battle to start. Both teams were tied at 15 points. Then, Duke went on a 7-0 run which essentially ended Syracuse’s first set hopes. The Blue Devils took the set 25-18.
citrustv.com
Field Hockey Hungry to Regain Top-10 Status
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse Field Hockey is heading down to Charlottesville to square off against ACC rival Virginia on Friday. The 10th-ranked Cavaliers are the fourth and highest regarded top-25 team that the Orange have played. While SU is 2-1 versus the nation’s best, Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Hofstra could be a cause for concern.
Comments / 0