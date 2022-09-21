Read full article on original website
Daily Arrest Records - September 24, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, September 24, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
A lack of local loyalty: Why Oshkosh Corp highlights trend by companies to fleece hometowns for subsidies
Despite tens of millions in state and local government incentives, the Wisconsin company is steering billions of dollars of work away from its namesake city. The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents.
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Christopher C. Barber, 40, Sheboygan, fail to maintain sex offender registry on 12/18/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, $100 fine plus costs, total $654 to be paid by 11-15-2022 or 13 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Timothy John Alexander, 43,...
Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District Leads Country with Manufacturing Job Opportunities
To say manufacturing is a big industry in Wisconsin would be a big understatement. In Manitowoc alone, major companies have been expanding here because of the workforce, including AMMO Inc, which just held a ribbon cutting this week for their 160,000 square foot facility. Chris Grawien , the District Policy...
DWD Praises Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry for Work Done with Fast Forward Grant
The Department of Workforce Development is praising Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc for the work they did with the Fast Forward Grant. DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek met with WAF CEO, Sachin Shivaram, to tour the facility and a new training center made possible through a Wisconsin Fast Forward grant of nearly $194,000.
A once in a lifetime day for Oneida
Oneida Nation celebrated the past, present and future of their history and culture on September 23.
What is a Quit Claim Deed and Why Was One Needed for the FedEx Plant Project?
As news reporters, it is our job to take the legalese used in governmental meetings and explain it in Lehman’s terms. While going through the recent Manitowoc City Council meeting minutes, a term caught our eye, quit claim deed. Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickles told us that basically, it’s giving...
Lomira police chief, officers resign
LOMIRA, Wis. - Lomira's village president on Monday, Sept. 19 announced the resignation of the police chief, a patrol officer and a part-time school resource officer. Village President Donald Luedtke said the police department has "gone through significant challenges" over the last several years. Police Chief Bryan Frank resigned Friday,...
Two men arrested for stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from Oshkosh business
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) -Two men were arrested, accused of stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from a store in Oshkosh. Oshkosh Police arrested a 30 year old man and a 22 year old man. They are both accused of stealing from a business in the 1500 block of S. Koehler Street.
Man accidentally shot at Wisconsin gas station, serious but stable condition
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 21-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the leg at a gas station in Fond du Lac on Friday, officers say that he is in ‘serious but stable’ condition. According to a release, the incident happened at the Mobile Station on...
Appleton woman accused of embezzling from employer
APPLETON, Wis. — An Appleton woman is accused of embezzling more than $335,000 from her employer. Stacey Gersmehl is charged in Outagamie County Court with one count of Felony Theft in a Business Setting. According to the criminal complaint, Gersmehl used a personal account to transfer fees paid to...
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of Rogue Alligator In Pond
Well, this is certainly not something we'd probably ever have to deal with in Minnesota. A police department in Wisconsin just issued a very odd warning to residents in the area about an alligator. Yup. There have been many animal stories making headlines lately, most of them of the cute...
Former Roncalli Catholic Schools Teacher Accused of Taking inappropriate Photos of Children Pleads Not Guilty
A former Middle School teacher at Roncalli Catholic Schools, who’s accused of taking inappropriate photos of underage girls in his classroom earlier this year has pled “not guilty” to the charges against him. 36-year-old Gregory Melin of Sheboygan appeared for an arraignment hearing in Manitowoc County Circuit...
Wisconsin woman faces 60+ years for First Degree Reckless Homicide, drug charges for 2020 fentanyl death
RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 54-year-old woman faces homicide charges for a fentanyl death that occurred in Ripon, Wisconsin in March 2020. Carla Endeward, who is currently incarcerated at Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac, was charged with First Degree Reckless Homicide and other drug-related offenses on Thursday.
Clintonville carjacking suspect flees into woods after chase
IRON AND BAYFIELD COUNTIES, Wis. — A suspect in a Clintonville carjacking flees into the woods after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies spotted a vehicle allegedly stolen by Seth Genereau along U.S. Highway 2 on Thursday. The pursuit...
Kiel Native Appointed to the Board Of Directors for Road America
Elkhart Lake’s Road America Inc. recently announced the addition of a Kiel native to its Board of Directors. Christina Laun Fugate is a partner at Ice Miller LLP in Indianapolis. She chairs Ice Miller’s Franchise and Distribution team and is a seasoned commercial litigator. Fugate’s appointment comes in...
Howard man accused of shooting woman in the head found competent to face trial
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County judge found Joseph Vandertie mentally competent to face trial on charges Vandertie shot a woman who responded to his wife’s call for help. Vandertie, 36, of Howard, is charged with Attempted First-degree Intentional Homicide by Use of a Dangerous Weapon, 1st-Degree...
Central Wisconsin man claims self-defense, charged in shooting incident
(WFRV) – A man from Adams is facing multiple charges, including OWI and endangering safety, after allegedly shooting his gun and driving off. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office released information about a shooting incident tied to an OWI. On September 16 authorities got a 9-1-1 call saying, Stephen Caravella shot a gun and left in a vehicle.
Oshkosh Police arrest suspect in nationwide shoplifting spree
OSHKOSH, Wis–Oshkosh Police arrest two men suspected in a nationwide shoplifting spree. The 30 and 22-year olds were stopped by officers after a report of a theft of more than $1000 in merchandise from a store in the 1500 block of South Koeller Street just before 2:00 Thursday afternoon.
What went down in 218: Oshkosh case highlights how we’re losing overdose fight
The scene of a drug overdose is not a pretty sight. On the morning of Dec. 3, Oshkosh police were dispatched to the Motel 6 on South Washburn Street. There, in room 218, they discovered the body of a 36-year-old man “showing complete rigor.” In court documents he would be known as V1, for Victim 1.
