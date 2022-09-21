ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - September 24, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, September 24, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

A lack of local loyalty: Why Oshkosh Corp highlights trend by companies to fleece hometowns for subsidies

Despite tens of millions in state and local government incentives, the Wisconsin company is steering billions of dollars of work away from its namesake city. The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Christopher C. Barber, 40, Sheboygan, fail to maintain sex offender registry on 12/18/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, $100 fine plus costs, total $654 to be paid by 11-15-2022 or 13 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Timothy John Alexander, 43,...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Kaukauna, WI
Kaukauna, WI
Government
seehafernews.com

DWD Praises Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry for Work Done with Fast Forward Grant

The Department of Workforce Development is praising Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc for the work they did with the Fast Forward Grant. DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek met with WAF CEO, Sachin Shivaram, to tour the facility and a new training center made possible through a Wisconsin Fast Forward grant of nearly $194,000.
MANITOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lomira police chief, officers resign

LOMIRA, Wis. - Lomira's village president on Monday, Sept. 19 announced the resignation of the police chief, a patrol officer and a part-time school resource officer. Village President Donald Luedtke said the police department has "gone through significant challenges" over the last several years. Police Chief Bryan Frank resigned Friday,...
LOMIRA, WI
whby.com

Appleton woman accused of embezzling from employer

APPLETON, Wis. — An Appleton woman is accused of embezzling more than $335,000 from her employer. Stacey Gersmehl is charged in Outagamie County Court with one count of Felony Theft in a Business Setting. According to the criminal complaint, Gersmehl used a personal account to transfer fees paid to...
APPLETON, WI
whby.com

Clintonville carjacking suspect flees into woods after chase

IRON AND BAYFIELD COUNTIES, Wis. — A suspect in a Clintonville carjacking flees into the woods after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies spotted a vehicle allegedly stolen by Seth Genereau along U.S. Highway 2 on Thursday. The pursuit...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
seehafernews.com

Kiel Native Appointed to the Board Of Directors for Road America

Elkhart Lake’s Road America Inc. recently announced the addition of a Kiel native to its Board of Directors. Christina Laun Fugate is a partner at Ice Miller LLP in Indianapolis. She chairs Ice Miller’s Franchise and Distribution team and is a seasoned commercial litigator. Fugate’s appointment comes in...
KIEL, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Central Wisconsin man claims self-defense, charged in shooting incident

(WFRV) – A man from Adams is facing multiple charges, including OWI and endangering safety, after allegedly shooting his gun and driving off. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office released information about a shooting incident tied to an OWI. On September 16 authorities got a 9-1-1 call saying, Stephen Caravella shot a gun and left in a vehicle.
ADAMS, WI
whby.com

Oshkosh Police arrest suspect in nationwide shoplifting spree

OSHKOSH, Wis–Oshkosh Police arrest two men suspected in a nationwide shoplifting spree. The 30 and 22-year olds were stopped by officers after a report of a theft of more than $1000 in merchandise from a store in the 1500 block of South Koeller Street just before 2:00 Thursday afternoon.
OSHKOSH, WI

