Ladonia home destroyed in fire on McMurrian Road

LADONIA, Ala. (WRBL) – Emergency crews in Russell County spent the morning battling a fire at a mobile home in Ladonia.

Fire crews from Ladonia, Smiths Station, Uchee, and Crawford all responded to the scene of the massive fire on McMurrian Road at around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Russell County EMA Director and Ladonia Fire Chief David Martin described the home as a total loss. He said no injuries were reported.

There’s no word yet on the official cause of the fire.

