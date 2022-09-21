ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

the university of hawai'i system

Search opens for UH Mānoa global engagement assistant provost

The search has officially begun for a new position at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, the assistant provost for global engagement in the Office of Global Engagement (OGE). The office consists of faculty and scholar immigration services, international student services, Mānoa International Exchange, national student exchange and the Study Abroad Center.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Public input sought on UH Hilo's proposed teaching telescope

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA) on its proposal to locate the school’s 28-inch educational telescope at Halepōhaku, the mid-level facility on Maunakea, is available for public review and comment. The proposed project includes a 14-foot high, 18-foot diameter dome that will...
HILO, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Innovative telehealth education for Hawaiʻi nursing students

A new telehealth toolkit is helping to train the future healthcare workforce across the state. A $130,000 innovation grant supported the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing (NAWSON)’s creation of a telehealth training toolkit that is culturally appropriate, immersive and experiential for healthcare providers and students, so they can provide high quality team-based healthcare.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

UH officials urge students to find other ways to get to campus

MANOA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The parking issue on Oahu spills over and onto college campuses - including UH Manoa. School officials stress not all students are guaranteed a parking pass and the university encourages students to look at other ways to get to campus. Almost 90% of students are taking...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next year’s Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games. And neither will carnivals at other schools. Iolani and Mililani High have also been informed of the change. In a letter sent out to families, Punahou School said the highly anticipated carnival...
HONOLULU, HI
liveandletsfly.com

Review: United Club Honolulu (HNL)

The United Club in Honolulu is one of my favorites in the system, not so much because of the club itself, but because of the nostalgic memories of Hawaii associated with it. United Club Honolulu Review (HNL) Location + Access + Hours. The lounge is open daily from 5:30 AM...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Epic Malasada Failure Strikes Leonard's Bakery

If you love Leonard’s Bakery in Honolulu for its specialty creamy custard-filled malasadas as we do, you’re in for some bad news. Leonard’s just announced that “The boiler we use to make our creamy custard fillings is currently broken which means we are temporarily unable to serve our Malasada Puffs.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Islands' population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas

Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Today's Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently

United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
HONOLULU, HI
chaminade.edu

Bringing Filipino Language and Culture Back to Hawaii

It was a trip of a lifetime for a group of Hawaii educators and teachers-in-training. And Communication Professor Eva Washburn-Repollo, Ph.D. was overjoyed to be their guide. Over the summer, Washburn-Repollo led participants of her Cebuano Language and Culture Program on a six-week adventure to the Philippines, offering them an immersive experience designed to broaden their perspectives and understanding of the country’s diverse languages and rich cultures.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii's Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers.  For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide.  Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.  10% OFF NEW ALOHA FESTIVALS COLLECTION LINE (VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT ON 9/23/22): Use Code: Mikey10 Hawaii’s Finest Honors […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

DLNR confiscates 2 boats, more than 1,000 feet of lay net at Kaneohe Bay

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was cited for lay net and boating violations in Kaneohe Bay Saturday morning, the Department of Land and Natural Resources said. Officials said 34-year-old Abraham Estocado was seen towing a dinghy with a 14-foot whaler to a 1,000 foot lay net in the water. The...
KANEOHE, HI

