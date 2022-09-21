ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dedham, MA

Five-week-old kitten rescued from wall of Dedham home

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
A five-week-old kitten was able to be removed from the exterior of a Dedham home and is now in safe hands.

According to a Facebook post from the Dedham Police Department, Animal Control was called to the scene after the resident recognized where the kitten’s repeated crying were coming from.

Animal Control was able to coax the kitten out of the wall with food but the feline would retreat back to its hideaway whenever someone made an attempt to grab it.

Finally, Animal Control was able to drop a barrier between the cat’s hole and the bowl of food and scoop her away.

“Rowenna,” as she is now called, will be quarantined at the American Rescue League, where she will receive her vaccines and eventually be spayed, before finding a home for her.

The Dedham Police reminded the public that animals will begin to look for warm spaces to keep warm as winter approaches. The police said that the public should take the time to survey their houses and close any gaps.

