WDBJ7.com
Ursula’s Café has grand opening in downtown
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, a new cafe opened. But this one has a twist, it’s a nonprofit donate-what-you-can style of food service. Ursula’s Cafe held its grand opening Saturday, September 24th. The restaurant and non-profit aims to be a welcoming spot to enjoy a nice meal or sweet treats.
WSLS
Gleaning for the World to collect supplies for Hurricane Fiona victims
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Concord non-profit is gearing up to help out victims of Hurricane Fiona. The hurricane left a devastating impact on more than half a million residents in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, who are now left without power or drinking water. Gleaning for the World...
WHSV
Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company asks for help after vandalism incident
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday evening, Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company posted on their Facebook that their “lawn party kitchen” had been broken into and vandalized. They said that two middle to high-school aged kids were seen leaving the seen. The fire company asks anyone who lives...
WSET
'Hay bales on fire': Amherst Co. thanked Public works for their help putting fire out
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County made a Facebook post thanking Public Works for helping with a fire on Tuesday. They specifically thanked Jermy Lombardo from Public Works. The county said that multiple hay bales caught fire. Lombardo brought a piece of equipment over from the landfill and...
carolinacoastonline.com
Matthew Williams, 43; service held
Matthew David “Matt” Williams, 43, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home. He was born in Salem, Virginia on September 28, 1978. Matt graduated from West Carteret High School and received his Bachelor of Science in hospitality management from East Carolina University.
Augusta Free Press
Spotted lanternfly continues to be a threat to Virginia crops
Clarke, Frederick and Warren Counties and the city of Winchester are heavily infested with the spotted lanternfly, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. To slow the spread in other areas of Virginia, VDACS has established a quarantine for Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Prince William,...
WSLS
Cave Spring earns district win over Pulaski County 12-2
ROANOKE, Va. – The Cave Spring Knights have only allowed 17 points through its first four games of the season. That number didn’t increase by much after a Saturday night showdown with River Ridge foe Pulaski County. In what was a defensive stalemate in the first half, resulted...
WSLS
41st annual Bedford Centerfest returns Saturday
BEDFORD, Va. – The 41st Annual Bedford Centerfest is Saturday, and its expected to be bigger and better than ever. The Central Virginia Business Coalition has taken over the event in recent years and there will be activities for the whole family, including live bands, food trucks, a kid zone, a petting zoo, bounce houses, a beer garden and more.
WSLS
Tracking Ian: Florida landfall next week; impacts likely to Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Late Saturday/Early Sunday Update. Tropical Storm Ian has winds of 45 m.p.h but is expected to quickly strengthen the next few days as it moves west across the Caribbean Sea. It will likely become a hurricane before grazing the western tip of Cuba. From there it...
WSLS
Downtown Roanoke bookstore celebrates Banned Book Week
ROANOKE, Va. – This week is dedicated to celebrating banned books and a Roanoke bookstore is joining in. The store, “Book No Further,” in downtown Roanoke is hosting an event on Saturday where speakers of all ages will read segments from books that have been banned in different places across the country and the world.
altavistajournal.com
Two accidents in one day happen in Concord at Hwy 460, Hwy 24 intersection
The Concord Volunteer Fire Department and the Concord Rescue Squad reported to a pair of vehicle accidents on Friday (Sept. 23) at the intersection of Richmond and Village Highways. The first accident caused temporary closure of one of the eastbound lanes of 460. Village Hwy. was likewise temporarily closed between...
WSLS
VMI cadets head to Bedford for freshman tradition
BEDFORD, Va. – Hundreds of VMI cadets could be found swarming the D-Day Memorial in Bedford Saturday. Senior Ethan Miles helped lead the time-honored tradition. “VMI has brought up their freshman class, or the rat mass of 23+3 to symbolize, to honor the fallen who served in World War II,” Miles said.
WSET
So cute: Bedford Police welcomes five new 'up and coming' officers this summer
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — As summer comes to a close, the Bedford Police Department said they had five great surprises this year between April and September. "We call them our littlest angels," the department wrote on Facebook. "1 Sergeant, 3 officers, and 1 civilian all drank from the same water hose and now there are 5 up-and-coming police officers."
Weather Bulletin : Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect Until 7PM Sunday For Parts Of Area
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 543. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 543 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT. * Effective this Sunday morning and evening from 1140 AM until. 700 PM EDT. * Primary threats include…. Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible. Isolated large hail events to...
wfxrtv.com
Salem ghost walk returns this spooky season
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Calling all the spooky season enthusiasts, The Salem Museum’s 24th Annual Ghost Walk is returning!. Visitors from the land of the living will walk just over half a mile on a tour of East Hill Cemetery as “ghosts” tell stories of historical characters. Stories include Revolutionary War hero Andrew Lewis, the proprietors of the Lake Spring resort, the founding of Salem, and the history of the Carver School.
WDBJ7.com
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Conditions for Success
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sometimes our frustrations in life are actually about the tools or resources we lack. “It isn’t our attitude that’s the problem, but a lack of conditions we need to succeed,” says blogger Cailyn Scaggs. She shared her own story that many of us...
wfxrtv.com
Dealing with Dollars: Eight practical tips to save on the cost of groceries
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Inflation is taking a big bite out of budgets when it comes to grocery shopping and people are looking for ways to save a few bucks while at the store. Maynard Keller, a local financial planner and father of five, has eight tips to help families save money when it comes to groceries.
WSLS
God’s Pit Crew prepares 2,000 Blessing Buckets to send to Puerto Rico
ALTAVISTA, Va. – God’s Pit Crew is working to send relief to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona. Friday, 150 volunteers came together in Altavista to pack Blessing Buckets. Each bucket includes one month’s worth of essentials to help people get back on their feet after a natural disaster....
WSLS
1st and 10: Franklin County takes down Hidden Valley, 47-14
Both teams entered tonight 2-2. Aside from LB, the Franklin County Eagles look like the biggest threat in the Blue Ridge District. And tonight, they proved that. They looked like the epitome of complimentary style football. Every first-half possession yielded points for Franklin County and the Eagles could not be...
WSLS
Salem fire displaces four people
SALEM, Va. – The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street Sunday morning at approximately 3:35 a.m. Four people were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape without injury. The crews arrived within six minutes of receiving...
