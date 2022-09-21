ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

WDBJ7.com

Ursula’s Café has grand opening in downtown

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, a new cafe opened. But this one has a twist, it’s a nonprofit donate-what-you-can style of food service. Ursula’s Cafe held its grand opening Saturday, September 24th. The restaurant and non-profit aims to be a welcoming spot to enjoy a nice meal or sweet treats.
ROANOKE, VA
City
Lexington, VA
carolinacoastonline.com

Matthew Williams, 43; service held

Matthew David “Matt” Williams, 43, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home. He was born in Salem, Virginia on September 28, 1978. Matt graduated from West Carteret High School and received his Bachelor of Science in hospitality management from East Carolina University.
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Spotted lanternfly continues to be a threat to Virginia crops

Clarke, Frederick and Warren Counties and the city of Winchester are heavily infested with the spotted lanternfly, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. To slow the spread in other areas of Virginia, VDACS has established a quarantine for Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Prince William,...
WINCHESTER, VA
WSLS

Cave Spring earns district win over Pulaski County 12-2

ROANOKE, Va. – The Cave Spring Knights have only allowed 17 points through its first four games of the season. That number didn’t increase by much after a Saturday night showdown with River Ridge foe Pulaski County. In what was a defensive stalemate in the first half, resulted...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

41st annual Bedford Centerfest returns Saturday

BEDFORD, Va. – The 41st Annual Bedford Centerfest is Saturday, and its expected to be bigger and better than ever. The Central Virginia Business Coalition has taken over the event in recent years and there will be activities for the whole family, including live bands, food trucks, a kid zone, a petting zoo, bounce houses, a beer garden and more.
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

Downtown Roanoke bookstore celebrates Banned Book Week

ROANOKE, Va. – This week is dedicated to celebrating banned books and a Roanoke bookstore is joining in. The store, “Book No Further,” in downtown Roanoke is hosting an event on Saturday where speakers of all ages will read segments from books that have been banned in different places across the country and the world.
ROANOKE, VA
altavistajournal.com

Two accidents in one day happen in Concord at Hwy 460, Hwy 24 intersection

The Concord Volunteer Fire Department and the Concord Rescue Squad reported to a pair of vehicle accidents on Friday (Sept. 23) at the intersection of Richmond and Village Highways. The first accident caused temporary closure of one of the eastbound lanes of 460. Village Hwy. was likewise temporarily closed between...
CONCORD, VA
WSLS

VMI cadets head to Bedford for freshman tradition

BEDFORD, Va. – Hundreds of VMI cadets could be found swarming the D-Day Memorial in Bedford Saturday. Senior Ethan Miles helped lead the time-honored tradition. “VMI has brought up their freshman class, or the rat mass of 23+3 to symbolize, to honor the fallen who served in World War II,” Miles said.
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

So cute: Bedford Police welcomes five new 'up and coming' officers this summer

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — As summer comes to a close, the Bedford Police Department said they had five great surprises this year between April and September. "We call them our littlest angels," the department wrote on Facebook. "1 Sergeant, 3 officers, and 1 civilian all drank from the same water hose and now there are 5 up-and-coming police officers."
BEDFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Salem ghost walk returns this spooky season

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Calling all the spooky season enthusiasts, The Salem Museum’s 24th Annual Ghost Walk is returning!. Visitors from the land of the living will walk just over half a mile on a tour of East Hill Cemetery as “ghosts” tell stories of historical characters. Stories include Revolutionary War hero Andrew Lewis, the proprietors of the Lake Spring resort, the founding of Salem, and the history of the Carver School.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Conditions for Success

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sometimes our frustrations in life are actually about the tools or resources we lack. “It isn’t our attitude that’s the problem, but a lack of conditions we need to succeed,” says blogger Cailyn Scaggs. She shared her own story that many of us...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Dealing with Dollars: Eight practical tips to save on the cost of groceries

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Inflation is taking a big bite out of budgets when it comes to grocery shopping and people are looking for ways to save a few bucks while at the store. Maynard Keller, a local financial planner and father of five, has eight tips to help families save money when it comes to groceries.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

1st and 10: Franklin County takes down Hidden Valley, 47-14

Both teams entered tonight 2-2. Aside from LB, the Franklin County Eagles look like the biggest threat in the Blue Ridge District. And tonight, they proved that. They looked like the epitome of complimentary style football. Every first-half possession yielded points for Franklin County and the Eagles could not be...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Salem fire displaces four people

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street Sunday morning at approximately 3:35 a.m. Four people were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape without injury. The crews arrived within six minutes of receiving...
SALEM, VA

